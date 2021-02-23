UK’s Prime Minister announces plan to exit lockdown restrictions by June

The U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made known his plan to lift the lockdown restrictions in England by June 2021.

Johnson said the lockdown easing will come in a number of steps and will be data-dependent at every stage. He said,

“The lockdown easing will come in a number of steps and will be data-dependent at every stage. The first step will see schools in England reopen on March 8, while recreation in outdoor public places like parks — such as going for a picnic or coffee — will also be allowed between two people.

“Our priority has always been getting children back into school which we know is crucial for their education as well as their mental and physical wellbeing, and we will also be prioritizing ways for people to reunite with loved ones safely.

“By March 29, people will no longer be legally required to stay at home but will be advised to continue to work from home where they can and minimize travel. Outdoor gatherings of two households or six people will also be allowed.

“The second step will entail further lifting of restrictions, with non-essential shops, hairdressers and other places set to reopen from April 12.

“By June 21, the government hopes to abolish all legal limits on mixing and to reopen the last sectors to remain closed, such as nightclubs.

Boris Johnson has said several times that the relaxation of measures will be cautious and driven by data, not dates. However, he stated that the lifting of restrictions shall be irreversible as he comes under intense pressure from members of his Conservative Party to re-open the economy.

“Our decisions will be made on the latest data at every step, and we will be cautious about this approach so that we do not undo the progress we have achieved so far and the sacrifices each and every one of you has made to keep yourself and others safe,” Boris Johnson said.

He maintained that the easing must be done in stages to avoid any leaps in infection rates.

“If there was a fourth lockdown, because the prime minister gets it wrong again, then that would be a disaster for our schools and businesses,” Ed Davey, leader of the opposition Liberal Democrats party said. “So the Liberal Democrats are saying that of course we welcome a reopening, but let’s do it in a way that prevents and avoids a fourth lockdown.”

What you should know