Coronavirus
UK’s Prime Minister announces plan to exit lockdown restrictions by June
The U.K. has announced its plan for the lifting of lockdown restrictions.
The U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made known his plan to lift the lockdown restrictions in England by June 2021.
Johnson said the lockdown easing will come in a number of steps and will be data-dependent at every stage. He said,
“The lockdown easing will come in a number of steps and will be data-dependent at every stage. The first step will see schools in England reopen on March 8, while recreation in outdoor public places like parks — such as going for a picnic or coffee — will also be allowed between two people.
“Our priority has always been getting children back into school which we know is crucial for their education as well as their mental and physical wellbeing, and we will also be prioritizing ways for people to reunite with loved ones safely.
“By March 29, people will no longer be legally required to stay at home but will be advised to continue to work from home where they can and minimize travel. Outdoor gatherings of two households or six people will also be allowed.
“The second step will entail further lifting of restrictions, with non-essential shops, hairdressers and other places set to reopen from April 12.
“By June 21, the government hopes to abolish all legal limits on mixing and to reopen the last sectors to remain closed, such as nightclubs.
Boris Johnson has said several times that the relaxation of measures will be cautious and driven by data, not dates. However, he stated that the lifting of restrictions shall be irreversible as he comes under intense pressure from members of his Conservative Party to re-open the economy.
“Our decisions will be made on the latest data at every step, and we will be cautious about this approach so that we do not undo the progress we have achieved so far and the sacrifices each and every one of you has made to keep yourself and others safe,” Boris Johnson said.
He maintained that the easing must be done in stages to avoid any leaps in infection rates.
“If there was a fourth lockdown, because the prime minister gets it wrong again, then that would be a disaster for our schools and businesses,” Ed Davey, leader of the opposition Liberal Democrats party said. “So the Liberal Democrats are saying that of course we welcome a reopening, but let’s do it in a way that prevents and avoids a fourth lockdown.”
What you should know
- The British Prime Minister recently announced that England is to enter its third lockdown of the covid-19 pandemic.
- The U.K. has been one of the worst-hit countries by the pandemic, as the fourth-highest number of infections after the U.S., India and Brazil.
- To date, it has counted over 4.1 million coronavirus cases and has seen 120,810 fatalities as a result of the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
- This week alone, the UK recorded more than 50,000 new confirmed Covid cases for the seventh day in a row.
- It is important to note that the UK was the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, and to roll out the shot in early December to its most elderly members of the population, care home workers and healthcare and hospital staff.
- The UK government has set four key tests which must be met before Britain can move through each step of the plan: That the vaccine deployment program continues successfully, evidence shows vaccines are sufficiently effective in reducing hospitalizations and deaths in those vaccinated, infection rates do not risk a surge in hospitalizations which would put unsustainable pressure on the National Health Service.
Coronavirus
COVID-19: 4 million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine to arrive in Nigeria soon
The NPHCDA has disclosed that 4 million out of the expected 16million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine will soon arrive in Nigeria.
The CEO of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Faisal Shuaib has stated that the first batch of the 4 million AstraZeneca vaccines is set to arrive Nigeria.
This was disclosed in a social media statement by the FG on Monday evening.
“As of today, Purchase Orders have been raised by UNICEF Supply Division for the Astrazeneca vaccine. Under normal circumstances, with routine immunization vaccines, it takes 2 weeks from when the Purchase Order is raised to when we receive the vaccine in Nigeria,” Dr. Shuaib said.
He added that the process order would be fastened to ensure availability in a week.
“However, because this is an emergency situation, we have been informed by UNICEF that this process will be fast-tracked to potentially ensure the vaccines arrive Nigeria within 1 week. As soon as we receive confirmation on date of arrival, we’ll inform Nigerians.
“We have also been informed that 4 million out of the 16million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in the first batch of supplies to the country,” he added.
What you should know
Recall Nairametrics reported earlier this month that the NPHCDA said Nigeria is no longer expecting the 100,000 doses of the Pfizer/BIONtech vaccine through the COVAX facility but has been allocated about 16 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
- Fayemi had earlier revealed that about 80 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines will soon be made available in the country, to immunize 40% of the Nigerian population this year.
- The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, had earlier announced that the first batch of 15 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, which is from AstraZeneca under the COVAX programme, is expected to be available from February.
- This is coming after the African Union (AU)’s African Vaccines had allocated 42 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Nigeria.
- Also, the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, said the Nigerian government expected over 41 million vaccines from the African Union before the end of April, as it also expected to source vaccines from India and Russia.
- The Federal Government had earlier announced that Nigeria was about to receive 1.4 million doses of vaccines donated by MTN.
- The UK Government has revealed that the Global Vaccine Alliance (GAVI) had announced that Nigeria would be one of the first countries to receive 16 million free doses of Covid-19 vaccines through the COVAX Global Vaccines Facility.
- BUA Group revealed that it had purchased a million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for Nigeria, with delivery to be made soon.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 22nd of February 2021, 542 new confirmed cases and 23 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 152,616 confirmed cases.
On the 22nd of February 2021, 542 new confirmed cases and 23 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
To date, 152,616 cases have been confirmed, 129,300 cases have been discharged and 1,862 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 1.49 million tests have been carried out as of February 22nd, 2021 compared to 1.44 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 22nd February 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 152.616
- Total Number Discharged – 129,391
- Total Deaths – 1,862
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,489,103
According to the NCDC, the 542 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos (99), Kwara (91), Ebonyi (48), Ogun (44), Kaduna (42), Oyo (33), Ondo (25), FCT (24), Kebbi (23), Osun (20), Ekiti (17), Nasarawa (12), Imo (11), Delta (10), Gombe (9), Kano (8), Katsina (7), Rivers (7), Edo (5), Plateau (4) and Bauchi (3).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 54,712, followed by Abuja (19,019), Plateau (8,833), Kaduna (8,360), Oyo (6,676), Rivers (6,323), Edo (4,474), Ogun (4,124), Kano (3,666), Ondo (2,923), Kwara (2,831), Delta (2,518), Osun (2,324), Nasarawa (2,186), Katsina (2,029, Gombe (2,027), Enugu (1,966), Ebonyi (1,8394), Anambra (1,615), and Abia (1,440).
Imo State has recorded 1,437 cases, Akwa Ibom (1,420), Borno (1,242), Bauchi (1,218), Benue (1,170), Niger (907), Ekiti (771), Sokoto (768), Adamawa (762), Bayelsa (751), Taraba (693), Jigawa (496), Kebbi (337), Yobe (268), Cross River (267), Zamfara (219), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
