Tech News
Apple regains global smartphone lead for the first time in 5 years, ahead of Samsung
For the first time since 2016, Apple has topped Samsung on the worldwide smartphone sales chart.
Apple shipped more smartphones in the fourth quarter of 2020 than any other company, including its rival, Samsung.
This is the first time since 2016 that Apple has been on top of the worldwide smartphone sales chart.
According to Gartner smartphone sales report, smartphone sales declined worldwide by 5% in the fourth quarter of 2020, as Apple secured the top spot for the first time since 2016.
The launch of the 5G iPhone 12 series helped Apple record double-digit growth in the fourth quarter of 2020 surpassing Samsung to retake the No. 1 global smartphone vendor spot.
Samsung has been on the top spot for a few years, but after Apple released the new iPhone 12 models, Apple surpassed Samsung with 20.8% of the global smartphone market in the fourth quarter.
Samsung came second on the chart with a 16.2% market share followed by Xiaomi with 11.3%, OPPO with an 8.9% market share before Huawei.
Due to the ban on the use of Google applications on Huawei’s smartphones, the company recorded the highest decline among the top five smartphone vendors which negatively affected its sales.
Samsung showed a decline in sales in 2020. while Apple was one of the few, along with Xiaomi, that showed growth over the entire year.
According to CNBC, Apple shipped nearly 80 million units in the quarter, surpassing all other smartphone makers including Samsung. Apple’s business is seasonal and the quarter ending in December is the company’s biggest in terms of sales.
Spotlight Stories
Demand for iPhone 12 to drive Apple’s market cap to $3 trillion this year
The continued sale of the iPhone12 could help Apple reach a market capitalization in excess of $3 trillion by the end of the year.
Wedbush Securities, a wealth management and capital market firm in Los Angeles has stated that the impressive sales of the new iPhone 12 could drive the company to a market capitalization of over $3 trillion by the end of this year.
The statement is backed by a recent analysis carried out by Wedbush analysts, Daviel Ives and Strecker Backe.
Wedbush in a note to its investors explained that the Apple iPhone 12 pro is going through what can be called a super cycle. The smartphone company is experiencing one of its highest sales of a new product.
According to Wedbush analysts, the smartphone company might record a historic 250 million units sold by the end of the year.
“Based on the current trajectory and in a bull case,” Apple might sell “north of 240 million units,” with a possibility of hitting an “eye- popping” 250 million. Not only is this higher than the 220 million Wall Street reckons will be reached, but it will also beat Apple’s previous sales record of 231 million units sold in 2015,” the analysts said.
Apple enjoying the Asian market
Wedbush analysts pinpointed the Asian markets as one of the key drivers of the Apple super Cycle moment. The Asian markets have witnessed what they described as a “Robust strength in demand.”
- The Asian market is estimated to host over 350 million iPhone Upgrades in 2021 and beyond
- Chinese sales are estimated to be the potential source of 20% of iPhone upgrades over 2021.
What you should know
- Loupe venture Analyst, Gene Munster believes that digital acceleration, the iPhone 12, and other factors could drive Apple stock to a $200 price per share and a $3 trillion market capitalization before the end of 2021.
- The iPhone 12 was released on the 23rd of October last year and have so far sold 21% better than the iPhone 11
- A supercycle can be defined as an extended period of booming demand for a wide array of commodities, leading to a surge in their prices, followed by a collapse of demand and eventually prices.
Tech News
WhatsApp shares updated plans for its new privacy policy
WhatsApp has shared its updated plans and asking users to review and accept its updated terms and privacy policy.
In an effort to maintain its users’ trust globally, WhatsApp has shared its updated plans and asking users to review and accept its updated terms and privacy policy.
The company noted that it will be sharing its values and updates to its users through the status feature available on WhatsApp.
In the coming weeks, Whatsapp plans to display a banner on their App that will provide users with information on its new privacy policies that they can read at their own pace. And they will subsequently remind users to review and accept these updates to keep using the platform.
Over 175 million people message a WhatsApp Business account every day and more will want to do this in the future.
WhatsApp charges businesses to provide customer service on WhatsApp – not people. So, this new update is about optional business features that are a part of the broader efforts to make communicating with a business secure, better, and easier for everyone.
The company is building a business that puts people in control – what people choose to send to a business is up to them, not to WhatsApp.
WhatsApp also reminded its users that they are committed to protecting users’ privacy and security, so personal messages will always have end-to-end encryption, so WhatsApp can’t read or listen to them.
In case you missed it
- Earlier this year, WhatsApp announced that it will start sharing users’ personal information with Facebook.
- The tech giants got a lot of backlash from people concerning this privacy update and they have worked round the clock to clear the misinformation.
- Whatsapp’s new policy forced some users to seek Signal and Telegram as an alternative, as they consequently both experience a surge in downloads.
