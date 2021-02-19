Coronavirus
Boris Johnson pledges to donate surplus COVID-19 vaccines to poorer countries
While giving his speech to a virtual G7 meeting on Friday, Boris Johnson pledged to give surplus COVID-19 vaccines to poorer countries.
The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has pledged to donate most of the UK’s surplus vaccine supply to poorer countries.
He made this disclosure in his speech at the virtual Group 7 (G7) meeting held today.
Johnson urged the wealthy countries to come together to back the 100-day target set for developing new vaccines for future emerging diseases.
According to Johnson,
“The UK has ordered more than 400 million doses of various vaccines, so many will be left over once all adults are vaccinated.
“Decisions on when and how much of the surplus will be distributed will be made later this year, with ministers taking into account the supply chain and whether booster shots are needed in the autumn.
“Science is finally getting the upper hand on Covid. Around the world we need to make sure everyone gets the vaccines that they need, so that the whole world can come through this pandemic together.
“There is no point in us vaccinating our individual populations – we’ve got to make sure the whole world is vaccinated because this is a global pandemic and it’s no use one country being far ahead of another, we’ve got to move together.
He further stated that it is his desire to “ensure that we distribute vaccines at cost around the world – make sure everybody gets the vaccines that they need so that the whole world can come through this pandemic together.”
What they are saying
The French President, Emmanuel Macron said, “richer countries should send up to 4 to 5% of their current vaccine supplies to poorer nations”.
According to the Foreign Office minister, James Cleverly, “UK would be looking at a figure significantly greater than that”.
He however promised that the UK would not use the promise of vaccine supplies to other countries as “short-term diplomatic leverage, but stated that it was difficult to say at this stage when the sharing would happen.
An authoritative government source said more than half of excess doses would go to Covax, a UN initiative intended to ensure wider access to vaccines.
What you should know
- In the desperate scramble to secure vaccines against Covid-19, many wealthy nations – which funded a lot of the research – have ended up buying more supplies than they need for their citizens, leaving the poor countries hopeless and helpless.
- According to reports from an anti-poverty pressure group, the One Campaign, Australia, Canada, Japan, the UK, and US and the EU have already secured more than 3bn doses – 1.2bn more than they need to give their entire populations two doses.
- It is sad to note that some 130 countries in the world haven’t done any vaccinations at all and healthcare workers in those countries have remained at high risk.
- Even if the UN’s Covax plan works out well as expected, it’s only designed to cover 20% of each nation’s population – far short of the herd immunity expected in wealthy countries.
- As chairman of the G7 group of major economies, Boris Johnson used his position to push the case for setting a 100-day target for developing vaccines when new diseases strike.
- Since April 2020, Friday’s virtual meeting was the first gathering of G7 leaders as well as the first international meeting for the new US President, Joe Biden.
Russia offers 300 million doses of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine – AU
Russia had offered it 300 million doses of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to the African Union.
The African Union’s vaccine task team has reported that Russia has offered it 300 million doses of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine which includes a financing package for countries desiring to secure the shots.
According to the Reuters news report, the Sputnik V vaccine would be available for a period of 12 months starting May 2021.
In the words of Dr. John Nkengasong, director of the AU’s disease control body said,
“We are grateful to receive the Sputnik V vaccines from the Russian Federation and tremendously proud to be able to offer them … for our AU Member States.
“Bilateral and private sector partnerships such as these are critical in our efforts to bring the COVID-19 pandemic to an end.”
What you should know
- It is to be noted that only a few countries in Africa have formally rolled out their vaccination programmes while several wealthier nations are already deep into their immunization campaigns.
- AU had previously said it had secured 270 million doses of vaccine from AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson for delivery this year.
- But the vaccine team has stated that all the 270 million doses had been “taken up by the first allocation phase deadline”.
WHO’s strategic plan to fight pandemic in 2021 to cost $1.96 billion
WHO said it would require $1.96 billion in support from its member states to continue fight against the pandemic.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has formally launched its “Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan 2021” for the COVID-19 pandemic and would cost $1.96 billion from its member states.
This disclosure was made by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who stated that the plan has six objectives; suppress transmission, reduce exposure, counter misinformation and disinformation, protect the vulnerable, reduce the number of deaths and illnesses, and accelerate equitable access to new tools, including vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics.
According to Ghebreyesus, “Of the amount sought, some $1.2 billion would go to the WHO component of the ACT Accelerator, a global collaboration led by the WHO to accelerate the development, production and equitable deployment of COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines.
“The plan has been designed to complement and work in coordination with other funding mechanisms, not to supplant or duplicate them.
“It reflects the cost of the WHO’s pandemic response work this year and recognizes the need to fully integrate the COVID-19 response into planning for health and development programs. It will also cover the WHO’s pandemic response work in humanitarian settings”.
What you should know
- In 2020, WHO launched its first strategic plan for COVID-19 by asking for $1.7 billion and eventually raising $1.58 billion.
- It is worthy to note that more than 90% of $1.58 billion was allocated to countries and regions in vital funding, especially to those working on the frontline of the pandemic as well as supporting the WHO’s core scientific and technical work.
