Strong sell-offs in STANBIC BANK, top pharmaceuticals weigh slightly on Nigerian stocks
Today’s market performance was mostly driven by a significant dip in bellwether STANBIC by -10.00%.
Nigerian stock market ended the week at a near stalemate. The All-share index dropped slightly by 0.06% to 40,186.70 index points following fifteen sessions of losses over the past 3 weeks.
- Year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at -0.21% and N21.02 trillion, respectively. Investor sentiment as measured by the market breadth was negative today, weaker at 0.71x on 15 advancers and 21 decliners.
WAPCO & SEPLAT also fell by -2.15% and -3.46% respectively.
- A total volume of 307.7 million units of shares, valued at N2.90 billion exchanged hands in 4,393 deals.
- The most traded stocks by volume were FBNH (85.57 million units), UCAP (53.32 million units), and UBA (23.34 million units), while FBNH (N624 million), ZENITHBANK (N431.95 million), and GUARANTY (N348.55 million) topped the value chart.
Top gainers
- LIVESTOCK up 9.27% to close at N2.24
- PORTPAINT up 8.70% to close at N3.25
- FTNCOCOA up 8.16% to close at N0.53
- UCAP up 6.19% to close at N6.35
- AFRIPRUD up 5.80% to close at N7.3
Top losers
- STANBIC down 10.00% to close at N38.7
- MAYBAKER down 9.89% to close at N4.19
- MULTIVERSE down 8.33% to close at N0.22
- NEIMETH down 7.80% to close at N2.01
- ROYALEX down 7.41% to close at N0.25
Outlook
Nigerian stocks ended the last trading session of the week on a slightly bearish note, amid falling oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session. At the time of writing this report, Brent crude was trading around $63/barrel.
- That being said, significant losses were seen from a few NSE30 stocks that include Stanbic IBTC, SEPLAT, WAPCO, and intensified sell-offs among top pharmaceutical stocks and medium capitalized stocks weighed slightly on the bourse.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying, on the sentiments that recent price action shows further market correction in the near term, however, stock traders anticipate the bullish run is still in play for the long term.
Record sell-offs persists in medium and low capitalized Nigerian stocks
The most traded stocks by volume were GUARANTY (46.15 million units), FBNH (35.34 million units), and DANGSUGAR (26.81 million units).
Nigerian Stock market could not sustain yesterday’s positive run as the All-share index dipped by 0.19% today to close at 40,494.35 index points. Consequently, year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at 0.56% and N21.18 trillion, respectively.
- The most traded stocks by volume were GUARANTY (46.15 million units), FBNH (35.34 million units), and DANGSUGAR (26.81 million units), while GUARANTY (N1.42 billion), ZENITHBANK (N652 million), and DANGSUGAR (N510.52 million) topped the value chart.
- Investor sentiment as measured by market breadth, was inverse of the broad index as 21 stocks gained while 19 stocks declined in price. ARDOVA (+9.06%) led the gainers for the day, while CORNERSTONE (-10.00%) topped the losers.
Top gainers
- LEARNAFRCA up 9.28% to close at N1.06
- ARDOVA up 9.06% to close at N18.05
- MULTIVERSE up 8.33% to close at N0.26
- WEMABANK up 7.69% to close at N0.7
- GUINNESS up 7.32% to close at N22
Top losers
- CORNERST down 10.00% to close at N0.54
- UPDCREIT down 10.00% to close at N5.4
- CHIPLC down 9.52% to close at N0.38
- PRESTIGE down 8.51% to close at N0.43
- WAPIC down 8.33% to close at N0.55
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks ended the second trading session of the week on a negative note.
Buying pressure from blue-chip stocks, particularly GUINNESS, could not help the Stock bulls in maintaining their run on the account of profit-taking notice in a number of medium and low capitalized stocks across the market spectrum.
- Nairametrics expects you to seek the advice of a certified stockbroker or financial advisor in choosing stocks to buy, as some Nigerian stocks exhibit cyclic return
Billionaire Watch
Newly listed online dating company produces youngest self-made female billionaire
31-year-old CEO and founder of Bumble, Wolfe Herd, is presently the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire.
Bumble Inc., the fast-rising online dating app where only women make the first move, has just produced the youngest self-made female billionaire.
According to Bumble’s prospectus, the 31-year-old CEO and founder of Bumble, Wolfe Herd, owns 21.54 million shares, equal to 11.6% of the multi-billion dollar company. In addition, she is presently the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire, and also the youngest female leader ever to take a company public in the world’s largest economy.
On Thursday, shares of the feminist dating app opened at $76, much higher than its initial IPO price of $43 per share, as investors rushed to have a stake in the newly minted growth stock.
Bumble’s market capitalization is currently at $14.9 billion.
The young female billionaire presently worth about $1.75 Billion created the company as a service by women, for women, presenting it as a place where women can be empowered and harassment was rigorously policed.
What you must know
Wolfe Herd founded the fast-rising dating app in 2014 shortly after she sued her previous employer, Tinder, for sexual misconduct.
- She allegedly accused her boyfriend and former boss, Justin Mateen, of sending derogatory texts and threats, then relieving her of her cofounder title at Tinder.
- Tinder however denied those charges, and the case was immediately settled.
- On leaving Tinder, Herd partnered with Andrey Andreev, a Russian billionaire who had track records in building dating apps, in starting Bumble.
- The Bumble app got launched about seven years ago.
As of today, Bumble operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo, where over 40 million users come on a monthly basis to discover new people and connect with each other in a safe, secure, and empowering environment.
Bumble and Badoo are two of the highest-grossing online dating mobile applications globally, as of August 2020, according to Sensor Tower, with Bumble and Badoo ranking among the top five grossing iOS lifestyle apps in 30 and 89 countries, respectively.
The company generated $376.6 million and $40.0 million as revenue from January 29, 2020, to September 30, 2020, and from January 1, 2020, to January 28, 2020, respectively.
A leading private equity firm, the Blackstone Group Inc., bought a majority stake into the American based online dating company in 2019, in a transaction estimated to be worth $3 billion. Other investors include venture capital firms Bessemer Venture Partners, Accel and Greycroft.
