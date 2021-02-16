Commodities
Natural gas prices near 52-week high amid harsh winter season in America
Natural gas contract due for delivery on March 21 traded at $3.050 per one million British Thermal Units.
Prices of natural gas at the futures markets had been close to their 52-weeks high amid reports showing tightening supplies at the world’s largest economy coupled with strong demand in the Northern hemisphere as the winter season becomes harsher.
At the time of writing this report, the natural gas contract due for delivery on March 21 traded at $3.050 per one million British Thermal Units, nearing its 52-week price high of 3.396 per one million British Thermal Units.
Energy traders are going long on the prized energy asset on reports that a rare deep freeze in America’s major oil hub, Texas-raised demand for power thereby forcing the U.S. state’s electric grid operator yesterday to impose rotating blackouts that left nearly 3 million customers without electricity.
READ: FG introduces gas transport network code
Natural gas is a form of a fossil energy source that is primarily found and formed deep beneath the earth.
- Natural gas primarily contains hydrocarbon in the form of CH4 (methane) Carbon IV oxide and water vapor.
- Fossil gas is a fuel used majorly in powering electricity, warming many homes in emerged markets, and in the production of chemicals. A significant amount of natural gas is exported in liquified form often referred to as liquefied natural gas.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on other macro macros boosting the energy markets most particularly at the world’s largest economy;
“Accelerated vaccine rollouts globally and a sharp reduction in COVID-19 infections in the US provide the backbone for energy markets’ next recovery phase.
“And the most likely scenario should see absolute demand lift-off starting in spring or early summer amid heightened market overshooting risks as calls grow more vocal for an increase in the pace of reopening across the USA.”
READ: N250bn to be spent to fund compressed Natural Gas infrastructure
Bottom Line, the unexpected US supply disruption in the natural gas market provides another short-term price recovery bridge that has likely taken natural gas prices to a level where markets were eventually heading but just a little bit quicker than expected.
Commodities
Oil prices post highest level in 13 months amid rising Middle East strain
Brent crude surged by 1.8%, at $63.52 a barrel, after rallying to a session high of $63.76, the highest price sighted since Jan. 22, 2020
Oil prices gained to the highest price level in more than a year as supply fears strengthened over rising tension in the Middle East prompted fresh buying.
At the time of writing this report, Brent crude surged by 1.8%, at $63.52 a barrel, after rallying to a session high of $63.76, the highest price sighted since Jan. 22, 2020.
Also, the U.S based oil contract, WTI futures gained 2.2%, to trade at $60.75 a barrel. It touched the highest since January 8, 2020.
READ: Oil prices near $60 a barrel, OPEC+ stays resolute on supply cuts
It’s key to note that Oil prices had previously rallied by around 5% last week.
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen revealed late night yesterday that it had earlier destroyed an explosive-laden drone fired by an Iran supported rebel faction targeted towards Saudi Arabia thereby raising fears of fresh Middle East tensions.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on other macros pushing oil prices at record high;
“Finally, with the market-based inflation readings snapping back to pre-Covid-19 levels, commodities, particularly oil, provide an exacting breakeven hedge against inflation.
“So, the combination of mother nature supply disruption fusing with real demand and in addition to that in cross-asset trades using oi future as a perfect inflation hedge, February has surprisingly morphed into a mini oil supercycle.”
READ: CBN crypto ban and its ramifications for Nigerian banks
What to expect: Although recent comments from Russian Energy Minister, Alexander Novak reveal the Russians might decide to pump more oil into a properly controlled energy market amid soaring oil prices, still, the energy market continues to focus on inflation break-evens and good old mother nature.
Commodities
Gold traders go wary over rising U.S. Treasury yields
Gold prices drifted slightly lower at the first trading session of the week after U.S. Treasury yields soared to their highest in nearly 11 months.
Gold prices drifted slightly lower at the first trading session of the week after U.S. Treasury yields soared to their highest in nearly 11 months in the previous session.
At the time of drafting this report, spot gold was trading lower by 0.1% to $1,821.84 per ounce.
Gold traders are becoming increasingly wary as U.S. Treasury yields surged to their highest levels since March 2020 at the end of last week’s trading session, though U.S inflation expectations ticked up to a six-year high.
READ: Gold prices post gains on $1.9 trillion stimulus program
What you must know: Usually, higher inflation boosts the price of the precious metal in principle, but also helps U.S Treasury yields (gold’s arch-enemy), which in turn helps the opportunity cost of holding the safe haven shinny asset.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, gave further insights on the political macro condition that could determine the precious metal future, at least for the midterm knowing fully well that gold is priced in the U.S dollar.
READ: Gold prices drop lower, Gold traders await U.S. Federal Reserve
“Gold came close to breaking back below USD1,800/oz. A second break below that level this month would have done some psychological damage to the market, I believe.
“On the political side, President Biden’s incentives look fully aligned with getting the US economy and populations as healthy as possible ahead of the 2022 mid-term elections.
“If both fiscal and monetary policy makes maximum efforts into a post-pandemic recovery, then at the very least we will get temporary inflation along with plenty of debate whether it might become more permanent.”
READ: Gold prices tumble over rising U.S dollar
Bottom Line
Gold traders are not keen on going long, at least for the near term, on the bias that rising U.S Treasury yields see investors showing less interest in the yellow metal.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]
- 2020 FY Results: Prestige Assurance Plc reports a 50.44% increase in profit.
Prestige Assurance Plc released its […]
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]