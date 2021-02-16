Mr Ojo Ajanaku, the National President of the National Cashew Association of Nigeria (NCAN) in a recent workshop has disclosed that Nigeria produces 120,000 tonnes of cashew annually.

This disclosure was made by him today at a workshop on cashew and apple processing which was organized in Auchi, Edo State, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Ajanaku in his statement revealed that Nigeria is the 6th largest producer of cashew in the world.

He noted that the annual production of Cashew in Nigeria is at 120,000 tonnes, while the total annual trade value of Cashew is worth N24 billion.

Ajanaku called on smallholder farmers (SHF) and other key players in the agricultural sector to consider going into the cashew business, as this would enable them to tap into the huge economic benefits embedded in the Cashew business.

What they are saying

Mr Ajanaku said, “We are glad to witness the prosperity of cashew farmers in Nigeria. This shows that NCAN is working and in collaboration with government and our development partners.

“The current global market trends show an increasing and strong demand for cashew and Nigeria will continue to deliver its quota and remain relevant in the cashew world.”

Mrs Millicent Oare, a resource person who spoke on the huge gains in the cashew apple processing value chain, described the cashew tree as a complete tree with several economic importance.

She also noted that “Lack of knowledge and skills in the processing and marketing of cashew apple products are challenges in Nigeria.”

