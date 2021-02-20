ACCI commends FG for efforts made to exit Nigeria from recession

Dr Abubakar Al-Mujtaba, President of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), has commended the Federal Government for the impressive actions and sacrifices it made to help the nation exit recession in the fourth quarter of 2020.

This commendation was made by him in a statement issued by Latifat Opoola, the Media Officer of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

According to a news report by NAN, Al-Mujtaba noted that the growth in agriculture, telecommunications and manufacturing sectors in the fourth quarter of 2020, which helped to offset a sharp drop in oil production, was impressive. He expressed optimism over other sectors picking up in subsequent quarters.

The ACCI President also noted that the government’s spendings on key infrastructure in the nation would help to bridge the nation’s infrastructure gap and stimulate her growth potential.

He noted that the reopening of the four land borders was also a step in the right direction, which would play a key role in driving prices down.

What they are saying

Dr Abubakar Al-Mujtaba in his statement said:

“What the government has done so far to put the nation back on the path of growth is impressive, however, there will be sustained inflationary pressures on consumers’ purchasing power in the coming months, causing a strain on businesses in the country.

“The government needs to work more to address the constraints of farmers, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and manufacturers which were critical at this stage to drive sustainable growth of the country.

“Government at all levels must forge partnerships between universities, research institutions and public, private sector institutions in developing and implementing solutions to aid productivity in agriculture and manufacturing sectors. This will be important in order to build a sustainable productive base for the nation.”

