ACCI commends FG for efforts made to exit Nigeria from recession
The ACCI has commended the FG for the efforts made to exit Nigeria from recession in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Dr Abubakar Al-Mujtaba, President of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), has commended the Federal Government for the impressive actions and sacrifices it made to help the nation exit recession in the fourth quarter of 2020.
This commendation was made by him in a statement issued by Latifat Opoola, the Media Officer of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
According to a news report by NAN, Al-Mujtaba noted that the growth in agriculture, telecommunications and manufacturing sectors in the fourth quarter of 2020, which helped to offset a sharp drop in oil production, was impressive. He expressed optimism over other sectors picking up in subsequent quarters.
The ACCI President also noted that the government’s spendings on key infrastructure in the nation would help to bridge the nation’s infrastructure gap and stimulate her growth potential.
He noted that the reopening of the four land borders was also a step in the right direction, which would play a key role in driving prices down.
What they are saying
Dr Abubakar Al-Mujtaba in his statement said:
“What the government has done so far to put the nation back on the path of growth is impressive, however, there will be sustained inflationary pressures on consumers’ purchasing power in the coming months, causing a strain on businesses in the country.
“The government needs to work more to address the constraints of farmers, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and manufacturers which were critical at this stage to drive sustainable growth of the country.
“Government at all levels must forge partnerships between universities, research institutions and public, private sector institutions in developing and implementing solutions to aid productivity in agriculture and manufacturing sectors. This will be important in order to build a sustainable productive base for the nation.”
What you should know
- According to a report by Nairametrics, Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.11% (year-on-year) in real terms in the fourth quarter of 2020. This represents the first positive quarterly growth in the last three quarters after the nation’s economy slipped into a recession in the third quarter of 2020.
- It is important to note that the nation’s economy slipped into its second recession in five years, in the third quarter of 2020 with a decline of 3.6 per cent, having contracted 6.1 per cent in the second quarter.
- However, for the full year 2020, the economy contracted 1.92%, compared with the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) projection of 3.25% contraction.
Federal High Court freezes Shell accounts
A Federal Court in Lagos has issued an injunction barring Shell from withdrawing money from its bank accounts.
Ahead of the Aiteo lawsuit, the Federal Court in Lagos has issued an injunction barring Shell Petroleum Development Co Limited (SPDC) from withdrawing money at its 20 local banks until it ring-fences all the potential damages.
Aiteo Eastern E&P, an oil major, is seeking about $4 billion in total over alleged problems with the Nembe Creek Trunk Line (NCTL) pipeline it bought from SPDC in 2015 and over claims that Shell undercounted its oil exports.
As reported by Reuters, the court documents sighted by them show that Aiteo is seeking compensation over what it described as the poor condition of the pipeline and associated lost oil sales.
In addition, the court documents show that Aiteo is also accusing SPDC of deliberate improper metering of its oil exports from the Bonny Light terminal.
A spokesman for SPDC has described the allegations as “factually incorrect”.
“SPDC is working to secure an expeditious discharge of the freezing injunction, which we believe was obtained by Aiteo without any valid basis,” the Spokesman said.
The officials of Aiteo declined to make any comments on the ongoing legal case.
What you should know
- The lawsuit is the latest in a string of legal headaches for SPDC.
- Aiteo is seeking $2.7 billion over the pipeline deal plus $1.28 billion for lost oil sales.
- Just last week, a British court cleared the way for local communities to sue the company over oil spills in Nigeria.
- Last month, SPDC lost a case brought in the Netherlands by Nigerian farmers and fisherman over pollution claims.
Afreximbank set to commit $200 million to Africa’s export fund
Afreximbank is set to commit $200 million to support the Fund for Export Development in Africa.
The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has planned to commit a $200 million envelope to support the Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA) to be headquartered in Rwanda.
This was recently disclosed and confirmed during an exclusive interview with the New Times by Louise Kanyonga, the Chief Strategy, and Compliance at the Rwanda Development Board (RDB).
According to Louise Kanyonga,
“It is expected to have an initial commitment of $200 million from the bank. Rwanda is hosting the permanent headquarters of the fund.
“The Fund has been set up to implement Afreximbank’s Equity Investment Programme. It provides seed capital to companies operating in Africa, emphasising activities that would promote and facilitate intra-African trade, trade-related infrastructure and value-added exports, both goods, and services.
“The fund will soon be fully operational. There have been delays occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic and the sad and untimely passing of the FEDA CEO Dr. Philip Kamau-however, business operations have progressed.”
What you should know
- Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA) was established in 2019.
- FEDA is an equity investment fund and a subsidiary of Afreximbank that seeks to fund African businesses to promote intra-African trade and facilitate foreign direct investment flows into the continent’s trade and export sectors.
- This strategic move is the sequel to the successful launch of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.
According to Kanyonga, under the agreement, the Fund will, among others, benefit Rwandan and African businesses that fall within the priority areas for the fund.
“The Fund Management Company will determine business eligibility. More details will be made available once the fund becomes fully operational,” he said.
With the siting of the FEDA office in Rwanda as its headquarters, the country would soon turn into an international financial center, with Rwanda Finance Limited set up to take on the role.
