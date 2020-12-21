Business
Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry signs MoU with RCCI to boost trade
The LCCI has signed an MoU with the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to boost trade between both cities.
The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), in order to boost trade between the business community of Nigeria and Pakistan.
The signing ceremony was held virtually with Members of the executive committee including Ms. Temitope Akintunde, the Assistant Director International and Public Sector Relations LCCI present. Senior Vice President Osman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz A. Malik of Pakistan, and others were also present at the occasion.
The document was signed by Dr Muda Yusuf on the behalf of Lagos Chamber and Muhammad Nasir Mirza, the RCCI Chamber President.
What they are saying
Amir Habib Abbasi – Charge De Affairs – High Commission of Pakistan in his virtual address, while welcoming the Chamber’s suggestions and efforts to promote trade and improve networking said that:
- “All kinds of assistance were being provided to exporters to promote trade. The diplomatic mission is working hard to remove obstacles related to banking channels and NOCs.”
Chamber President, Nasir Mirza, said that:
- “The Chamber has always strived to enhance trade relations with African countries. He said that RCCI desires to further strengthen and diversify the existing bilateral trade relations to the mutual benefit of the two chambers. RCCI President said both the Chambers needed to promote high level contacts and visits, which would further cement bilateral trade relations. Under the Africa Trade Forum and the government’s Look Africa policy, our focus was to explore new markets. The MoU will strengthen the Chamber’s Charter.“
Muda Yusuf, Director-General LCCI, appreciated the interest of Pakistan in enhancing economic ties with Nigeria and welcomed Pakistan’s business community for future joint collaboration. He further added that:
- “In future, the implementation of Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement will unify the whole Africa into a single market and Nigeria, as the biggest country in Africa, will be a main hub of trade activities.”
What you should know
- The virtual MoU ceremony was arranged in line with the Look Africa and Engage Africa Policy of the Government of Pakistan to enhance bilateral trade and economic relationships with African countries.
- Aside from Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce (FPCCI), RCCI is the only other Pakistani Trade Chamber to have a formal MoU with a Nigerian Trade Chamber.
Education Cannot Wait approves $20.1 million to support education in Nigeria
ECW has announced US$20.1 million in investment grants to accelerate the response to the protracted crisis in the northeast, Nigeria.
Education Cannot Wait (ECW) has announced US$20.1 million in catalytic investment grants to accelerate the response to the protracted crisis in northeast Nigeria.
According to ECW, this is in reaction to the armed conflict and escalating humanitarian crisis in northeast Nigeria, that has left over 1 million girls and boys in need of educational support.
Three-year education programme for the protracted crisis in northeast Nigeria aims to reach 2.9 million children and youth in response to armed conflict and ongoing humanitarian needs.
According to the organisation, the initial programme will run for three years, with the goal of leveraging an additional US$98.7 million in co-financing from national and global partners, the private sector and philanthropic foundations, to reach over 2.9 million children and youth.
The number of children and youth with chronic needs in education remains high across the three states targeted through the Education Cannot Wait investment.
Implementing in partnership with the Government of Nigeria by UNICEF, Save the Children, and a consortium between the Norwegian Refugee Council and Street Child:
- The overall multi-year resilience programme targets 2.9 million children and adolescents from 2021 to 2023.
- Half of the targeted beneficiaries are displaced children and youth, while the other half live in host communities that are affected by conflict.
The programme builds on the success of the Education Cannot Wait funded ‘first emergency response’ in northeast Nigeria that reached 290,000 children. Education Cannot Wait seed funding will initiate the implementation of the programme by focusing on reaching:
- Girls and boys in the states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe. In total, over 482,000 girls and boys will access learning opportunities, of whom over 60% are girls and adolescent girls.
- The programme also targets 48,000 girls and boys in early learning programmes, 380,000 at primary level and some 50,000 at the secondary level, in both formal and non-formal educational settings.
Among its various outputs, the programme will build and renovate classrooms and learning spaces, support stipends for teachers and increase continuity by working with local partners to keep children and youth in school.
It will also ensure educators have the training and tools they need to build gender-responsive learning plans, and safe and protective learning environments that respond to the specific needs of girls, children with disabilities and crisis-affected children in need of psychosocial support.
What they are saying
Dr. Shettima Bukar Kullima, Executive Chairman, Borno State Universal Basic Education Board Nigeria, stated that:
- “Education Cannot Wait has been supporting the education in emergencies response in Nigeria since 2018 through the First Emergency Response intervention. During the COVID-19 pandemic, ECW was the first donor to offer support to conflict-affected North East Nigeria. Once more, ECW is supporting Nigeria in the advancement of education in emergencies through the multi-year resilience programme. This is highly commendable, and a much-appreciated endeavour.”
Yasmine Sherif, Director of Education Cannot Wait said:
- “Children and teachers are being targeted in violent attacks. Killings, rape and other forms of sexual violence, abduction and child recruitment are putting girls and boys at extreme risk. Education is not only every child’s right, but the protection it provides is also all too often lifesaving. This new education in emergency response, which delivers across the humanitarian-development-peace nexus, helps sow the seeds of peace and tolerance, while also ensuring girls and boys have access to safe and protective learning environments.”
- “Nigeria is making progress in addressing the protracted crisis in the northeast of the country, but with limited resources and continued violence, progress has been uneven. There are still approximately 1 million children, including 583,000 girls, and 18,000 education personnel that are in rapid need of support to either resume or sustain education in northeast Nigeria. I call on public and private sector donors to urgently help close the $98.7 million funding gap for this crucial programme. There is no time to lose.”
What you should know
The programme objectives are:
- Continued delivery of strong education in emergencies programming.
- Mainstreaming of learners into formal education.
- Addressing key cross-cutting issues, with a special focus on gender, disability and mental health and psychosocial support.
- Strengthening educator and school leader capacities and motivation.
- Strengthening local leadership to take full ownership of delivery and transitions to formal education.
- Education Cannot Wait (ECW) is the first global fund dedicated to education in emergencies and protracted crises. ECW was established during the World Humanitarian Summit in 2016 by international humanitarian and development aid actors, along with public and private donors, to help reposition education as a priority on the humanitarian agenda, usher in a more collaborative approach among actors on the ground and foster additional funding to ensure that every crisis-affected child and young person is in school and learning.
Shareholders move against FG’s establishment of unclaimed dividend trust fund
Shareholders have rejected the establishment of an unclaimed dividend trust fund being proposed in the Finance Bill 2021.
Shareholders under the Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN) have rejected the establishment of unclaimed dividend trust fund proposed in the Finance Bill 2021.
This disclosure was made in a statement issued and signed by the National Coordinator of ISAN, Dr Anthony Omojola.
According to a news report by NAN, Dr. Omojola, disclosed that the creation of the trust fund and transfer of unclaimed dividends into the federation account was uncalled for, as the process may encourage corruption and nepotism to the detriment of the shareholders/beneficiaries of returns on investments.
He explained further that dividends were private wealth of investors, either individuals or corporate entities and that the conversion of private wealth to Federal Government revenue is a violation of the right to own property/assets, as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution.
According to him, there is an adequate provision that, in the event of failure to claim, such funds should revert to the operations of the companies.
Dr. Omojola concluded that the proposed bill would not serve the interest of shareholders, as it would only cause unwarranted hardship and misappropriation of shareholders’ investments and funds.
What they are saying
Dr. Omojola, who spoke on behalf of the shareholders under the aegis of ISAN said:
- “Dividends, including unclaimed dividends, are funds generated by private companies and made available to shareholders in line with the provisions of CAMA and the Company Memart. There are good structures around this position, the government should enhance the structures.
- “Our avowed interest is the protection of the cherished values and welfare of shareholders in general – members and non-members, nationwide. We want to state that the proposed bill will not serve our interest now and in the foreseeable future. In fact, it could cause unwarranted hardship and misappropriation of our investments. For this and other numerous reasons, we plead that the Finance Bill 2021 (Part V) be expunged.”
What you should know
In line with the information gathered by Nairametrics, the following is the timeline on the creation of an unclaimed dividend and unutilized bank balance trust fund, since 13th of July:
- On July 13th, 2020 Nairametrics reported that recent data collected by Securities and Exchange Commission suggested that the total value of unclaimed dividend in the Nigerian capital market closed 2019 at N158.44 billion and over N100 billion of the amount are from unclaimed shares. The development revealed that the figure has been on the increase despite the introduction of e-dividend, which was introduced by SEC in 2015. From about N100 billion in 2017, unclaimed dividend closed 2018 at over N120 billion.
- According to a news report by The Cable on November 13th, 2020, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, at a webinar organized by KPMG in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, disclosed that the Federal Government was considering the creation of an unclaimed dividend and unutilized bank balance trust fund where dividends declared and unclaimed will be held.
- Through this, the unclaimed dividends would be handed over to the government, as trustee, in the perpetual fund created under the supervision of the CBN & DMO, with private sector involvement in the governance of the fund.
- However, on November 19th, 2020, the House Committee on Capital Markets and Institutions during an investigative public hearing on “The Need to Investigate the Rising Value of Unclaimed Dividends, Unremitted Withholding Tax on Dividends and their Attendant Effects on Nation’s Economy,” which held at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, raised alarm over the growing unclaimed dividends in the capital market, which was projected by the Chairman of Committee, Babangida Ibrahim, to cross the N200 billion mark at the close of 2020.
- Consequently, on November 23rd, 2020, Securities Dealers under the Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON), through the Chairman of the Association, Onyenwechukwu Ezeagu, rejected plans by the Federal Government of Nigeria to manage unclaimed dividends – which is projected to hit N200bn by the end of this year, according to an earlier statement by the Chairman of the House Committee on Capital Markets and Institutions.
- At the Senate plenary in Abuja, on December 2nd, 2020, during a session on the creation of an unclaimed dividend and unutilized bank balance trust fund, as stipulated in the 2020 Finance Bill, Senator Suleiman Kwari raised an objection against the move. He called for a more sustainable and relatively stable option like the Pension Fund Administrative, noting that the subsequent request of these dividends by the owners would deter the government’s activities if relied on.
Telecom workers reject FG’s 2 weeks deadline for linking SIMs with NIN
Workers in the telecommunications industry have rejected the two weeks deadline issued by the FG for linking of SIM cards to NIN.
The Private Workers in the Telecommunications industry have rejected the two weeks deadline issued by the Federal Government to telecommunications operators to disconnect subscribers who fail to link their lines with the National Identification Number, NIN.
The statement is contained in a press release issued and signed by the President of Private Workers in the Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, Opeyemi Tomori.
The association disclosed that the directive of the FG is disturbing and insensitive, saying with the hardship in the land brought about by banditry, terrorism, thuggery and increasing high cost of living, occasioned by the government’s hike on electricity tariff and fuel pump price, it is quite insensitive for the government to impose a new and an avoidable hardship on Nigerians through this directive.
The President of the association explained that it was reasonable enough for the government to address the bottlenecks encountered by Nigerians in the process of registration which had prevented the majority from obtaining their NIN, as the deadline and threats on the linking-up of NIN with SIMs, is a punishment to Nigerians out of the ineptitude of the Federal Government.
Tomori emphasized that since the introduction of NIN seven years ago, only about forty-three million Nigerians have been able to obtain NIN. Hence, to expect Nigerians to register and obtain NIN which they could not obtain for these number of years, and then link it up with their SIMs within two weeks beat our imaginations.
What they are saying
Opeyemi Tomori, in the press release, said:
- “We are disturbed by the insensitivity of the federal government in this press statement. We are forced to believe that, as usual, the government wants to punish Nigerians for her own ineptitude. At this point in time that there is pervasive hardship in the land brought about by banditry, terrorism, thuggery and increasing high cost of living occasioned by the government’s hike on electricity tariff and fuel pump price, we do not expect the government to impose a new and an avoidable hardship.
- “Nigerians have suffered immensely trying to obtain the NIN to no avail. Stories told by those that have registered are not pleasant. Some were leaving their homes for the registration centres as early as 4am daily for weeks before they could register. While those that could not withstand the rigor part with monies to hasten things up for them.
- “Also, with the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, Nigerians will not be able to storm the registration centres without contracting the virus. Furthermore, we are in the Yuletide period during which a lot of Nigerians travel across the country to celebrate with their families, to ask them to register at this time is as good as putting paid to their festivities.
- “We implore the government to withdraw the directive, by giving two weeks to Nigerians that have not registered to do so will surely add more hardship on them. The government is practically telling them to abandon their businesses and whatever they are doing that bring incomes for them within that long period of time.”
Recommendation
Tomori called on the government to withdraw the directive because it was not well thought out and is highly unachievable. As registering about one hundred and seventy million Nigerians unregistered within two weeks is a tall order that can never be met with the present encumbrances in the present approach of registration.
In light of this, the association advised the government to shift its focus on getting more Nigerians registered seamlessly by bringing registration centre closer to the people. As there should be at least two registration centres in each of the wards throughout the federation.
What you should know about the NIN policy
- On 15th December 2020, the federal government through the National Communications Commission (NCC) directed that the GSM operators should require their subscribers to link up their National Identification Number (NIN) to their SIMs within two weeks and failure to do so, the operators should block the lines of the concerned subscribers.
- The statement went further to threaten the operators with sanctions which include withdrawal of their licenses if they fail to effect the blockade.