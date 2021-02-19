Blurb
How Nigeria got out of 2020 recession
Four main sectors got us out of recession
The National Bureau of Statistics reported on Thursday that Nigeria posted a real GDP growth rate of 0.11% for the 4th quarter of 2020, which means the country just about slipped out of recession. This is Nigeria’s first positive GDP growth rate following three consecutive quarters of contraction.
Whilst this is a welcome development, this is historically the slimmest GDP Growth rate Nigeria has recorded since 2011 when the country’s GDP composition was rebased. However, the growth was just about enough to help Nigeria achieve a much sought-after V-shaped recovery. A slim GDP growth rate will always be more appreciated than any form of contraction.
A further breakdown of the GDP growth rate in terms of contribution to GDP reveals Agriculture grew by 3.4%, Industries contracted 7.3%, and Services grew by 1.31% respectively. In terms of contribution to GDP, Agriculture, Industries, and Services comprised 26.95%, 18.77%, and 54.28% respectively. From here we can deduce how Nigeria got out of recession.
Digging into the data
Digging into the data reveals the major drivers of Nigeria’s exit out of recession. The largest sub-sectors in the economy as of the 4th quarter of 2020 were Crop Production at 3.68%, Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas at 8.2%, Trade at 14.9%, Telecommunications & Information Services at 12.2%, and Real Estate at 5.7%.
All 5 sub-sectors recorded significant improvement in their Real GDP Growth numbers including those that are still in contraction.
- For example, Crop Production’s GDP grew in the 4th quarter by 3.42% compared to 1.39% in the previous quarter, nearly double quarter on quarter. Crop Production constitutes a significant portion of Nigeria’s GDP and most of all.
- Trade GDP, which constitutes 15.5% of the total GDP, contracted by 3.2% compared to a 12.12% contraction in the prior quarter. This is an example of a sector that improved hugely despite still being in a contraction.
- The Telecommunication sector grew by 17.64% in the 4th quarter of the year compared to 17.36% in the prior quarter. At 12.2%, the Telecommunication sector is now one of the largest in the economy. We believe this sector is a major reason why Nigeria got out of the recession.
- Finally, the Real Estate sector, which had been in contraction since the second quarter of 2019, finally snapped out of recession in the 4th quarter, when it grew by 2.81%.
- Thus, Trade, Telecommunications, Real Estate, and Crop Production GDP performances are the reasons why we are out of recession.
Are we out of the woods?
The result of the latest round of GDP figures does not in any way suggest the Nigerian economy is out of the woods. The economy is in a critical condition and most sectors are still in contraction, even those growing could easily fall back into a recession. However, we do know which sectors will drive economic growth in the country.
For Nigeria to record faster economic growth than the slim 0.1%, we will need the telecoms, Trade, and Real Estate sectors to grow rapidly. So much focus has been placed on oil and gas for years, but there is no better time to move away from oil than now. Logistics, transportation, and ease of doing business challenges inhibiting trade must be resolved if this sector is to drive growth.
A lot has been said about border closure and import substitution as being a zero-sum game for trade. However, a lot of intrastate trades still take place in Nigeria that involve strictly made in Nigeria goods. Yet, the issues listed above remain huge challenges.
Real Estate, being a major job-creating sector, is also pivotal to putting money in the pockets of unskilled workers who feed off the indirect jobs it creates. For the sector to thrive, the government will need to solve the high-interest rate regime which has been the bane of progress for this sector for decades.
Prospects of Nigeria’s economic recovery post-Covid-19
The economy needs stimulus packages that will revive jobs and raise purchasing power fast.
Nigeria’s prospects post-Covid-19 came under intense scrutiny by a panel of experts last week during the Nigeria outlook review organised by Deloitte Nigeria. One of the key problems identified as Nigeria’s Achilles heel is the structure of its economy. Nigeria is facing an acute concentration risk in terms of revenue. From 1962 to date the economy has become concentrated towards the oil and gas business.
Just recently, the World Bank Outlook for Africa in light of the pandemic, was a mere 3%, compared to a bullish projection for the Asia economy led by China. In fact, China seems to have shrugged off the pandemic with a minimum of a scratch. When you add that to the fact that they have been in a trade war with the US for the past 3 years, it is clear the Chinese economy is remarkably resilient.
While Asian economies such as Singapore, China, S.Korea and Vietnam have become diversified and naturally more able to resist shock and overcome global economic downturn. Similar stories litter the African continent with a similar pattern of over-concentration on raw material, or mineral resources such as diamond, gold, oil, etc.
Currently, Nigeria derives about 93% of its income from the petroleum sector. Government effort to achieve diversification especially through Agriculture has not done enough to change this narrative. You will recall that the government locked the border to support local agric businesses. There is some green shoot of success (especially with rice production and many mills springing up, even if the price in the market is still high) but still far from where we need to be.
In the short term though, two things are acting as a wind in the back of a Nigerian sail.
Firstly, with the gradual recovery of the world economy from the brink of the global pandemic, and return of activities, the price of crude oil is over $60pb. Recall that at the height of the pandemic the price went sub-zero.
Secondly, the success story of the Coronavirus vaccine worldwide giving hope that life will be back to normal soon, coupled with the stimulus package expected to pass in the US soon, Nigeria can heave a sigh of relief.
But for how long…?
With the issue of climate change back to the center stage (with the US joining the Paris Accord and the appointment of John Kerry as climate Czar in the US), and many auto companies embracing electric vehicle and phasing out fossil fuel cars, Nigeria may find it difficult to offload its sweet crude in the long term.
Also, it is expected that Iran oil will soon enter and glut the oil market with a resultant drop in the price of oil. The new US president, Joe Biden is far more favourable to the Iranians than the Trump administration. The key officials that negotiated the initial agreement such as John Kerry are back at the helms.
There are some developments that might help too. One of such is the new African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). It could provide a much-needed boost for Pan African trading. Another is the current infrastructural drive of the present administration in areas of rail and transportation. It might be able to unburden some critical bottlenecks in food, and goods distribution and reduce agricultural wastes.
The exchange rate is another critical area of attention. Recently the World Bank wanted the Naira to be devalued – a clear sign that the bank perceives Naira to be overvalued. For now, the CBN and the Nigerian government are resisting the pressure to devalue the currency. The question is for how long?
If they buckle, with CBN not focusing on curbing inflation, the inflation situation might worsen dramatically.
Expectedly, the Nigerian Finance Minister painted a rosier picture with various government policies targeting post-pandemic recovery, increased revenue, and improved ease of doing business, but the successes of these policies are yet to be felt.
The country is still laden with too many structural constraints of power provision and transportation lapses, aside from the issues of security affecting lives and livelihood, especially in the North East.
The speed of economic recovery post-Covid-19 is also tied to the issue of access to the relevant vaccines and their distribution. Even with the second wave and various reports of Covid-19 variants, it is not expected that lockdown will come into the conversation.
Ultimately, the current surging oil price has papered over the crack for now, but with high unemployment contributing to the youthful restlessness (as seen in the #ENDSARS protest this weekend), the economy needs stimulus packages that will revive jobs and raise purchasing power fast.
But with the state of our public finances, can policymakers still manage to do so?
How the CBN sourced the $25 billion (N10 trillion) it lent the FG
Did the CBN print naira to fund the government’s budget deficits of over N10 trillion??
Last week the Ministry of Finance and the Debt Management Office announced they were in the process of converting the central bank’s N10 trillion ($25 billion) debt to the CBN (Ways and Means lending) into a 10-year Bond. According to our records, CBN’s total gross Ways and Means loans to the Federal Government rose to as high as N13.8 trillion in the second half of 2020.
The Ways and Means related loans are legal means by which the central bank lends money to the Federal Government to fund budget deficits. Typically, the government funds its deficits by either issuing bonds or drawing on multilateral loans. But sometimes this is not enough, meaning that it must turn to the apex bank to bridge the funding gap.
READ: MPC recommends CBN increase lending to government via Ways and Means
In 2020, the Federal Government revealed it borrowed N2.8 trillion from the CBN via Ways and Means to fund the part of its budget deficits. Nigeria has recorded a total budget deficit of about N24.8 trillion in the last 10 years, according to data collated from the Federal Budget Office and analyzed by Nairalytics, and expected to keep borrowing all through 2021. In fact, the CBN’s monetary policy committee recommended that the CBN continues to fund the government citing its importance to stimulating the economy. But how is the CBN funding all this money? Is it printing new money?
The central bank typically publishes financial statements on its websites giving analysts an opportunity to review its income statement and balance sheet. That way it is easy to discern the bank’s assets and liabilities providing useful insights into how it has sourced money to fund some of the intervention loans it has issued in the past including the Ways and Means. But the last time it published one was in 2015 and for obvious reasons. Without this, it is difficult to determine its sources. However, we can extrapolate.
READ: Nigerian Banks non-performing loan ratio blows past CBN regulatory limits
In the CBN’s balance sheet, the asset side is divided into Property Plants and Equipment, Investments, Cash and Bank Balances, and loans and receivables expected from its debtors. On the liabilities, the side is deposited from banks, notes, and coins in circulation, CBN bills (like OMO and T-bills), loans from multilateral institutions, tax liabilities, and other liabilities.
The total of Ways and Means funding issued by the CBN to the FG will be classified as an asset in the balance sheet of the CBN under loans and receivables. Going by the accounting rule, there should be a liability side classifying how the money was funded. In theory, it could be via the printing of new money or issuance of bills, or regulatory induced policies. We believe it is also via the issuance of CBN Bills and deposits from banks.
READ: CBN and cryptocurrency ban
One common policy pursued by the central bank throughout 2019 and 2020 was its policy of debiting banks for failing to meet Cash Reserve Requirement targets. Through its banking regulatory guidelines, it debits the accounts of banks that do not meet its CRR criteria moving the sequestered customer deposits away from the vaults of the banks to that of the CBN. It also does this at zero interest starving the banks of earning any return on the deposits. According to the CBN, if the banks are not lending that money, it is better off being kept with the CBN.
Nairametrics estimates total CRR debits rose to as high as N12 trillion in 2020 before falling to under N10 trillion early this year. We believe a huge chunk of these debits would have been funneled to the government through some of the CBN’s short-term lending. Cash is fungible, so it is implausible to rule that out.
READ: What banks can do to improve Real Sector Lending in 2021
Another way the CBN may have funded the $25 billion loan to the Federal Government may have been via issuance of CBN-denominated bills. A familiar one is the CBN’s OMO bills which it has since whittled down to just N2 trillion after it yanked of local investors from the market.
At its height in early 2020 Nairametrics estimates OMO bills to as high as $30 billion. A recent Chapel Hill Denham report seen by Nairametrics estimates at as of June 2020 foreign portfolio investors held about $11.2 billion (35% of total) in OMO Bills. It is not inconceivable that some of the proceeds may have also been channeled to the federal government.
We might not be totally correct with our extrapolation but we can’t be far off the mark. This is why the CBN must release its audited financial statements.
The controversies surrounding the application of Ways and Means will be debated for years to come. While the CBN and the Ministry finance scramble to clean up the integrity of its monetary policy via bond issuances, Nigerians will someday ask if this was a right to extend the loans in apparent contravention of the CBN Act for expediency reasons such as saving the government from a financial collapse.
