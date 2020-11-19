Business News
E-payments solutions responsible for e-commerce growth in Nigeria – NITDA
NITDA has disclosed that deeper broadband penetration and upgraded e-payments solutions were responsible for the growth of e-commerce in Nigeria.
The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) announced that deeper broadband penetration in Nigeria and upgraded e-payments solutions were responsible for the growth of e-commerce in Nigeria and the sector is expected to grow 14% annually.
This was disclosed by Mr Kasim Sodangi, the National Coordinator, Office for Nigeria Content Development in ICT (ONC), a NITDA subsidiary, at the 2020 e-Commerce and Marketing Online Seminar for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Abuja on Wednesday.
Mr. Sodangi disclosed that Nigeria’s e-commerce sector is expected to grow 14% annually, citing a report by McKinsey that Nigeria’s major e-commerce sectors are mostly retail components
“The e-Commerce in Nigeria is determined by the population which is about 200million, with 132million of them using the internet. This number is likely to increase with internet penetration, which is expected to be at 65.2 per cent by 2025.
“There are about 300,000 online purchases daily compared to the previous 30,000 witnessed in previous years,” he said.
He added that the main demographic for online shopping in Nigeria are young people between the ages of 25-35, while 68% of shopping was done through a mobile phone.
“Going by trends, social media may become the most dominating form of e-commerce and very important in our journey to deepen e-commerce in Nigeria,” he said.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in August during the last GDP disclosure that Telecommunications — a sub-sector under the Information and Communication sector, reported an 18.1% GDP growth rate in the second quarter of the year and is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the country. The sector nearly doubled the 9.71% GDP growth rate recorded in the first quarter of 2020.
The National Bureau of Statistics reported that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by -6.1% in the second quarter of 2020.
Sports
Laliga lowers salary caps as Barcelona, Real Madrid, others get affected
Laliga has reduced the salary cap for its clubs, as some of its biggest clubs will be asked to make drastic cuts to their payrolls.
Spanish top-flight league, Laliga has communicated to the 42 clubs belonging to Spain’s top two tiers of professional football, (Laliga and Segunda Division) the salary caps they are required to meet for the 2020/21 season that is underway.
The pandemic has affected a lot of clubs financially in the Spanish league due to lack of matchday revenue amongst the rest of them. Laliga in trying to reduce club debts and keep them financially healthy and has made longstanding financial control measures by setting a different salary cap for each club.
The different salary cap is calculated based on a series of factors such as revenues, costs and debts. Each club already knew their wage cap, but La Liga released the figures for reasons of transparency.
The squad spending limit includes spending on the first team in relation to players, the manager, assistant manager and fitness coach (registrable squad, as defined in Art. 38 of the Budget Preparation Rules) and spending on the reserves, the youth system and other areas (non-registrable squad, as defined in Art. 38 of the Budget Preparation Rules).
The total wage limit for all 20 clubs in Laliga for the ongoing 2020/21 season is €2.3billion, down €610million compared to the pandemic-affected 2019/20 season. While the total wage limit of second-tier Segunda Division is €237million.
The wage limit reduction for the 2020/21 season means some of its biggest clubs will take drastic cuts to their payrolls.
The club’s affected the most are Barcelona and Valencia. They are expected to make a drastic cut in their payroll of about 40% this season, while Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will only make an adjustment of 27% each.
Spanish Giants, Barcelona had the highest wage cap in Laliga last season but the pandemic affected them a lot. Their wage cap has been reduced by more than €300million, their wage cap for the 2020/21 season will be €382.7million down from €671.4million last season.
Real Madrid will have the biggest wage limit this season which is €468.5million.
Laliga President, Javier Tebas, said there won’t be disciplinary action for clubs that go over the salary limit because of the unusual situation caused by the pandemic, but he warned that the clubs themselves would eventually feel the financial consequences of overspending.
Laliga President went on to talk about a lot of things, he said: “Clubs are doing what they have to do, this is an unusual year, This is going to affect a few more seasons, but hopefully we will be in a better situation compared to other European competitions.”
Macro-Economic News
Central Bank says monetary policy not to blame for rising food cost
The CBN has insisted that rising food inflation can not be attributed to its monetary policy but to supply-related issues.
The Central Bank of Nigeria has once again blamed the rising food inflation on supply-related issues, shifting the blame away from its monetary policy.
The latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reveals that inflation rate for the month of October rose to 14.23% year on year. Food inflation, a major component of Nigeria’s inflation rate, rose by 17.38% year on year, underpinning the high cost of food suffered by millions of Nigerians.
Reasons for high food inflation
The central bank in its monetary policy committee meeting held in November identified the rising food inflation and blamed it on factors that are beyond its control.
The increase in headline inflation was largely driven by the persistent increase in the food component, which rose to 16.00% in August 2020, from 15.48% in July 2020. The core component also rose to 10.52% in August from 10.10 per cent in July 2020.
These upticks were driven primarily by legacy structural factors, such as the inadequate state of critical infrastructure and broad-based security challenges across the country, which dampened production activities. Other factors include the disruptions to supply chains, following restrictions to movements to curb the spread of the pandemic; adverse weather conditions, which resulted in the flooding of farmlands; as well as the inflation pass-through to domestic prices, following the depreciation in the exchange rate.
The recent increase in energy cost is also expected to further impact the domestic price level in the short-term.
What this means: By dumping inflation targeting from the demand side, the CBN is simply betting that spending money on stimulus programs will pay off down the road, as cheaper long-term credit will reduce the cost of goods and services and will eventually reflect in the lower inflation rate.
- The CBN did not state where it sees the inflation rate and when it will drop to its new target by relying on supply-side management as a strategy.
- The CBN claims it has spent about N3.5 trillion on several stimulus programs since Covid-19 broke in the first quarter of the year. However, the inflation rate continues to gallop, eroding the purchasing power of ordinary Nigerians.
- The downside of this strategy is that there is very little impetus for foreign investors to purchase CBN securities at very low-interest rates.
- This shuts the door to the reliance of foreign portfolio inflows to shore up dollar reserves, leaving us with investors who may want to return to the stock market.
What to expect: If oil prices fail to pick up and foreign investor inflow is not forthcoming, there will likely be heavy pressure on the CBN, effectively worsening things.
Coronavirus
Youth Investment Fund: Be weary of fake links, training is free – Minister
The application and entrepreneurship development training for the NYIF is free.
The Federal Government has warned potential applicants of the National Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) to be weary of fake links that is currently being circulated in the media.
This was disclosed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in a statement issued on Friday.
According to the Director Press in the Ministry, Mrs. Lere-Adams Adjobome, who signed the statement, the link: ‘https://nyif–edi.mystrikingly.com’ is fake and is not from the ministry.
She cleared that the application and entrepreneurship development training for the NYIF is free, and prospective applicants are advised to log on to: https://nmfb.com.ng/nigeria-youth-investment-fund.”
How it works
After the application on the NFMB Portal, eligible applicants would be invited by the ministry for training by an approved Enterprise Development Institute (EDI).
She said, “People should not disclose their Bank Verification Number (BVN) and other personal information to fraudsters, as BVN was not required for one to access the entrepreneurship training with and approved EDI.
“Do not access unsecure and fraudulent application portals: Apply on: https://nmfb.com.ng/nigeria-youth-investment-fund
“Do not disclose your BVN and other personal information to fraudsters, Your BVN is not required for you to access Entrepreneurship training with approved EDI’s.
“Disregard messages and advertisement inviting youth to pay any sum of money for entrepreneurship training, writing/business plan development or other services related to application for the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund.”
What you should know
Few weeks back, Nairametrics reported that President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed that over a million applications have been received for the N5 billion Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) since the scheme was launched in October.
The President disclosed this in a statement on Sunday evening via his official Twitter handle.
He said, “Over a million applications have already been received since the 75 billion Naira Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) Portal went live on Oct 12, 2020. This Fund will invest in the innovative ideas, skills, and talents of young Nigerians.”