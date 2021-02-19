Currencies
Exchange rate gains at NAFEX as external reserves loses almost $1 billion in less than a month
Nigeria’s external reserve has lost $1 billion in the last 23 days.
Thursday 18th February 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the dollar appreciated closing at N407.80/$1 at the NAFEX (I&E Window) where forex is traded officially. This is as Nigeria’s external reserve loses $994 million in 23 days.
Key Highlights
- The naira sold as high as N424.15/$1 during intra-day trading
- Naira closed against the US Dollar at N407.80/$1, representing a 0.54% gain when compared to the N410/$1 recorded at the end of trade on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. This also represents the eight straight trading day the Naira closed in the N400/$1 region.
- At the parallel market where forex is traded unofficially, the naira appreciated marginally closing at N477/$1 on Thursday, February 18, representing a 0.21% gain when compared to the N478/$1 that it closed on the previous trading day
- Also, Nigeria’s external reserves lost $124 million in 3 days as it fell to $35.633 billion as of February 15, 2021, from $35.757 billion as of February 12, 2021, according to data from CBN. The exchange rate has now lost $1 billion in less than a month.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The Naira appreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Thursday, closing at N407.80/$1. This represents a N2.20 gain when compared with the N410/$1 that it closed on the previous trading day.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N407.13 to a dollar on Thursday. This represents a 37 kobo drop when compared to N406.76 to a dollar that was recorded the previous trading day on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
- An exchange rate of N424.15 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N407.80 to a dollar. It also sold for as low as N390/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window rose by 53.7% on Thursday, February 18, 2021.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover increased from $40.79 million on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, to $62.69 million on Thursday, February 18, 2021.
Cryptocurrency Watch
The world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, reached a new record high as it crossed the $52,000 mark, gaining 8.30% over the last 24 hours.
- This was just a day after bitcoin topped $51,000 as it traded at $52,130
- Bitcoin’s current market capitalization is over $972 billion, while the entire crypto market capitalization accounts for more than $1.5 trillion presently.
- The new high extends a bull run for bitcoin that began last October.
- The latest surge is coming up after JP Morgan analysts publishes a note saying that the current price appears unsustainable. They said that this year’s price surge has been more influenced by speculative flows.
- A single bitcoin now trades for N21.22 million up 1.8% while Etherum trades for N739k up 5.6%.
Oil price reverses earlier gains but still above $63 mark
Brent crude oil price hit $63.75, on Thursday evening, as oil prices retreated from earlier gains to trade lower just afternoon on Thursday.
- The severe winter storms continued to move east, leaving at least 20 people and millions without electricity from Texas to New England.
- Earlier in the day, oil prices went higher after the Energy Information Administration reported crude oil inventories in the United States had shed 7.3 million barrels in the week to February 12.
- The American Petroleum Institute had a day earlier seen the crude oil inventories down 5.8 million barrels for the week to February 12.
- The rise in oil prices this week, have been supported by the disruptions to oil production and refineries that the severe winter weather caused in Texas.
- The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects that a recovery in global oil demand would outstrip production in the second half of the year, prompting even quicker inventory draws
- Meanwhile, WTI Crude closed at $60.41 (-0.73), Bonny Light $62.48 (+0.62), and OPEC Basket $62.48 (-0.12).
Nigeria’s external reserve dips despite rallying oil prices
- The external reserve continued its downward slide to close at $35.527 billion as of February 17, 2021.
- This represents a decline of 0.15% compared to $35.580 billion as of 16th February 2021.
- The foreign reserve has been on a steady decline since the 25th of January 2021, losing a total of $994 million to date.
- The exchange rate has now lost $1 billion in less than a month dropping from $36.5 billion as of January 25th, 2021.
Exchange rate sells for N423/$1 during trading day at NAFEX despite oil prices crossing $64 mark
The exchange rate between the naira and dollar closes at N410/$1 at the official I&E Window
Wednesday 17th February 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the dollar depreciated slightly closing at N410/$1 at the NAFEX (I&E Window) where forex is traded officially. This is as the naira hit N423.15/$1 during the trading day despite the global oil prices crossing the $64 mark.
Naira closed against the US Dollar at N410/$1, representing a 0.08% drop when compared to the N409.67/$1 recorded at the end of trade on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. This also represents a seventh straight trading day the Naira closed in the N400/$1 region.
At the parallel market where forex is traded unofficially, the naira depreciated closing at N478/$1 on Wednesday, February 17, representing a 1.06% drop when compared to the N473/$1 that it closed at the previous trading day
Also, Nigeria’s external reserves lost $124 million in 3 days as it fell to $35.633 billion as of February 15, 2021, from $35.757 billion as of February 12, 2021, according to data from CBN.
READ: Exchange Rate: CBN agrees to settle February NDF at N412/$1
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The Naira depreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Wednesday, closing at N410/$1. This represents a 33 kobo drop when compared with the N409.67/$1 that it closed on the previous trading day.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N406.76 to a dollar on Wednesday. This represents a 22 kobo drop when compared to N406.54 to a dollar that was recorded the previous trading day on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
- An exchange rate of N423.15 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N410 to a dollar. It also sold for as low as N390/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window rose by 34% on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover increased from $30.44 million on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, to $40.79 million on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
READ: Naira falls at NAFEX window as lower dollar supply piles more pressure on forex market
Cryptocurrency Watch
The world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, reached a new record high as it surges past the $51,000 mark for the first time, as the cryptocurrency gets acceptance among mainstream investors. Some analysts expect it to get as high as $70,000
- This was just a day after bitcoin topped $50,000. It went as high as $51,140, before trading at $50,828.83 as of 8.20 am in London.
- The new high extends a bull run for bitcoin that began last October.
- The rally has coincided with increased institutional adoption. PayPal said last year it would allow customers to handle the token through its platform and Mastercard followed suit last week.
- BNY Mellon, America’s oldest bank, said it too would handle bitcoin on behalf of clients, paving the way for more money to flow into the market.
- A single bitcoin now trades for N20.84 million up 10.3% while Etherum trades for N700k up 5.1%.
READ: Naira gains at NAFEX window as Oil prices approach $60 mark
Oil price crosses the $64 mark
Brent crude oil price hit $64.27, on Wednesday evening, the highest price since January last year as it goes past the $64 mark.
- This is as the world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, announced it is set to raise oil output in the coming months amid a recovery in prices, while OPEC+ is likely to roll over its output curbs.
- The oil prices continue to head higher with the Texas arctic blast becoming a global oil market crisis as millions are still without power.
- The massive supply disruption is coming at a time when US inventories are shrinking at an accelerated pace and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are holding millions of barrels a day off the market.
- The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects that a recovery in global oil demand would outstrip production in the second half of the year, prompting even quicker inventory draws
- Meanwhile, WTI Crude closed at $61.08 (+1.03), Bonny Light $61.86 (-0.65), and OPEC Basket $62.60 (+2.06).
Nigeria’s external reserve dips despite rallying oil prices
- The external reserve dipped further to $35.580 billion as of February 16, 2021.
- This represents a decline of 0.15% compared to $35.633 billion as of 15th February 2021.
- The foreign reserve has been on a steady decline since the 25th of January 2021, losing a total of $941 million to date.
- Meanwhile, this is still an improvement on the $35.37 billion that it was as of December 31, 2020.
Exchange rate settles for N409/$1 for second straight day
The exchange rate between the naira and the dollar remained stable closing at N409.67/$1 at the NAFEX (I&E Window). The Naira remained stable against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Tuesday, closing at N409.67/$1.
Tuesday 16th February 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the dollar remained stable closing at N409.67/$1 at the NAFEX (I&E Window) where forex is traded officially. This is as the dollar supply rose slightly by 8% on Tuesday.
Naira closed against the US Dollar at N409.67/$1, this was the same rate that it closed on Monday, 15th February 2021. This also represents the sixth straight trading day Naira closed in the N400/$1 region.
At the parallel market where forex is traded unofficially, the naira remained stable closing at N473/$1 on Tuesday, February 16. This was the same rate that it closed on the previous trading day.
Also, Nigeria’s external reserves lost $124 million in 3 days as it fell to $35.633 billion as of February 15, 2021, from $35.757 billion as of February 12, 2021, according to data from CBN.
READ: Another devaluation lurks as dollar sells for N422.59 at NAFEX
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The Naira remained stable against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Tuesday, closing at N409.67/$1. This was the same rate that it closed on the previous trading day.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N406.54 to a dollar on Tuesday. This represents a N1.41 drop when compared to N405.13 to a dollar that was recorded the previous trading day on Monday, February 15, 2021.
- An exchange rate of N410 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N409.67 to a dollar. It also sold for as low as N390/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window rose by 7.9% on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover increased slightly from $28.21 million on Monday, February 15, 2021, to $30.44 million on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
READ: Naira gains at NAFEX window as Oil prices approach $60 mark
Cryptocurrency Watch
The world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, reached a new record high as it surges past the $50,000 mark for the first time.
- The prices have been up by over 70% so far this year and rose by 4.9% to $50,548 on Tuesday evening.
- This also follows exciting news that includes the world’s most valuable car maker Tesla accepting Bitcoin for future payments, and MicroStrategy planning to raise another $600 million to buy the flagship crypto.
- Its record-breaking rally is however regarded as less volatile than 2017.
- A single bitcoin now trades for N18.9 million down 3.3% while Etherum trades for N665.4k down 7.29%. This was as of 7am Wednesday, February 17th 2021.
READ: Big whale makes biggest Bitcoin transfer worth $5.6 billion for just $18
Oil price heads towards $64 mark
Brent crude oil price hit $63.47, on Tuesday evening, the highest price since January last year as it goes past the $63 mark.
- The oil prices continue to head higher as Texas still grapples with the arctic blast.
- The massive supply disruption is coming at a time when US inventories are shrinking at an accelerated pace and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are holding millions of barrels a day off the market.
- The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects that a recovery in global oil demand would outstrip production in the second half of the year, prompting even quicker inventory draws
- Meanwhile, WTI Crude closed at $60.19 (+0.72), Bonny Light $62.51 (+1.74), and OPEC Basket $62.60 (+2.06).
READ: Oil prices drop on poor energy demand outlook
Nigeria’s external reserve dips despite rallying oil prices
- The external reserve dipped further to $35.633 billion as of February 15, 2021.
- This represents a decline of 0.35% compared to $35.757 billion as of 12th February 2021.
- The foreign reserve has been on a steady decline since the 25th of January 2021, losing a total of $888 million in 15 to date.
- Meanwhile, this is still an improvement on the $35.37 billion that it was as of December 31, 2020.
Nigeria also needs the external reserves to hit $40 billion if it is to adequately meet some of the pent up demand that has piled up since 2020 when oil prices crashed and the pandemic caused major economic lockdowns.
