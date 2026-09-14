FX Derivatives surge over 500% as Nigeria’s weekly FX turnover improves 40.45% to $3.39 billion

Nigeria’s foreign exchange market recorded a strong rebound in trading activity in the week ended September 11, 2026, with total turnover rising to $3.39 billion, jointly driven by a rebound in spot transactions and a sharp surge in derivatives trading.

This is according to the latest FMDQ weekly FX market turnover data comparing trades between banks (FMDQ Dealing Member Banks/Authorised Dealers) and their clients, showing total turnover across the FX Spot and Derivatives markets increased by 40.45%, or $976.79 million, from $2,414.85 million recorded in the week ended September 4, 2026.

Unlike the previous rebound seen in mid-July, when the entire increase in turnover was driven exclusively by spot transactions, this week’s recovery was jointly powered by both segments, with derivatives activity emerging as an unusually large contributor.

The market recorded an average daily turnover of $678.33 million, up from $482.97 million in the preceding week, a 40.45% increase reflecting stronger liquidity across the foreign exchange market.

What the data is saying:

A breakdown of trading activity shows that while the FX Spot market retained its dominant position, its share of total turnover declined markedly as derivatives activity expanded.

FX Spot transactions climbed to $2,963.65 million, representing 87.38% of total market turnover, compared with $2,344.20 million recorded in the previous week.

Spot market turnover increased by $619.45 million, translating to a 26.42% week-on-week growth.

Average daily FX Spot turnover rose to $592.73 million from $468.84 million in the previous week.

FX Derivatives, comprising FX Forward transactions, surged to $427.99 million from $70.65 million, representing a 505.79% week-on-week increase.

Consequently, average daily FX Derivatives turnover jumped to $85.60 million, compared with just $14.13 million a week earlier.

FX Derivatives’ contribution to total market turnover rose to 12.62%, up sharply from 2.93% in the preceding week, even as Spot’s share fell to 87.38% from 97.07%. The sharp rise in derivatives activity was the single biggest driver of the week-on-week increase in overall FX turnover.

More insights:

The latest trading pattern marks a notable departure from the spot-dominated rebounds seen in recent months, suggesting a shift in market participants’ near-term expectations.

Spot transactions involve the outright purchase or sale of foreign currency for near-immediate settlement and are typically used by importers, exporters, investors and banks to meet current payment obligations.

FX Derivatives—particularly forward contracts—allow counterparties to lock in an exchange rate today for settlement at a future date, helping businesses hedge against exchange rate volatility rather than source immediate foreign exchange.

The more than five-fold jump in derivatives turnover suggests renewed appetite for forward hedging instruments during the week, even as spot trading remained the market’s primary channel for meeting immediate foreign currency demand.

Taken together, in addition to continued dominance of spot FX trading, the data points to renewed interest in the use of forward/derivative instruments as surge in global oil prices threaten inflation targets of corporates and businesses

What you should know:

The latest report builds on a period in which Nigeria’s FX market has alternated between sharp weekly swings, with spot transactions typically accounting for the bulk of turnover in prior weeks reviewed.

This week’s data is distinct in that both spot and derivatives contributed meaningfully to the increase, rather than the recovery being carried by spot activity alone.

The jump in derivatives’ market share, from 2.93% to 12.62%, is one of the larger single-week swings recorded in the segment’s contribution to total turnover, as surging oil prices stoked by escalating Middle East crisis could trigger a spike in inflationary pressure.

The US – Iran war has escalated in recent weeks, driving global oil prices above $100 /barrel and still rising according to some analysts’ inflation projections.

Sharp increases in global energy prices have always triggered a corresponding leap in inflation rates and forex volatility; to hedge against the impact, businesses deploy FX Derivatives instruments which take away the risk of volatility in the foreign exchange rate. This could explain the sharp surge in FX Derivatives trading in the review week.