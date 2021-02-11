Currencies
NAFEX exchange rate closes N400/$1 as crude oil prices maintains hot streak
The exchange rate between the naira and dollar strengthened across official and parallel markets.
Wednesday 10th February 2021: The exchange rate between the Naira and the US Dollar closed N400/$1 at the NAFEX window where forex is traded officially.
Naira closed against the US Dollar at N400/$1, representing a 0.25% gain compared to N401/$1 recorded at the close of trade on Tuesday, 9th February 2021. This is the second straight day it is closing at N400/$1 or above.
The Naira also strengthened against the dollar in the black market to close at N478/$1 compared to N480/$1 recorded on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Nigeria’s external reserve dipped by 0.11% as oil prices maintained its bullish trend.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The exchange rate between the naira and dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window closed at N400/$1 on Wednesday, 10th February 2021. This represents a marginal gain of N1 (0.25%) compared to N401 recorded on Tuesday.
- The opening indicative rate was N401.04/$1 to a dollar on Wednesday, 0.66% depreciation compared to N398.42/$1 recorded the previous day
- The dollar sold for as high as N405 to a dollar during intra-day trading before closing at N400 to a dollar. It also sold for as low as N386/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Recall that last week the CBN adjusted its NDF exchange rate due February 23rd to N412.14 an early signal of where the apex bank thinks the exchange rate could land.
- Forex turnover increased by 4% at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window to stand at $50.74 million from $49.07 million recorded on Tuesday, 9th February 2021.
Cryptocurrency Watch
The price of bitcoin slumped during the day trading at $44,741.79 as of 6:00 pm on Wednesday, having enjoyed a recent run of positive performance.
- Meanwhile, one bitcoin to naira exchange for N20, 072, 949on Wednesday 10th February 2020 compared to a day earlier when it traded for N20, 899, 988
- Twitter also revealed it might consider using bitcoin as a treasury reserve and payment options following Tesla’s announcement that it bought $1.5b worth of Crypto. Twitter says it could use it to pay the salaries of its staff.
- The deputy governor of the Bank of Canada, Tim Lane, recently revealed that the bank has accelerated plans to potentially create a digital currency.
- Lane said, “For several years, the Bank of Canada has been analyzing which circumstances might lead Canada to decide to issue a digital currency. The pandemic may bring us to a decision point sooner than we had anticipated.”
Oil prices post longest winning streak in two years
The crude oil market extended its bullish run for the 9-straight day, being the longest streak of consecutive daily gains in two years.
- Brent Crude oil gained 0.65% in Wednesday’strading to stand at $61.56 per barrel from $61.16 recorded on Tuesday.
- The rise in crude oil prices could be attributed to the supply curbs from OPEC+ and Saudi Arabia as well as the recent drop in inventories. Energy Information Administration (EIA) had reported a crude oil inventory draw of 6.6 million barrels last week.
- Meanwhile, WTI closed at $58.58(+0.29%), OPEC Basket at $28 (+1.17%) while Bonny Light closed at $61.37 (+3.21%).
- It is worth noting that Nigeria’s Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, TimipreSylva said on Tuesday that the federal government has set a target of $10 or less per barrel production cost for Nigeria’s oil industry.
External reserve on a decline despite rallying oil prices
- Nigeria’s external reserve stood at $35.89 billion as of Tuesday 9th February 2021, indicating a 0.11% decline when compared to $35.93 billion recorded as of Monday 8th February 2021.
- The foreign reserve has recorded a steady decline since the 25th of January 2021, despite the positive growth recorded in the global oil market.
- Meanwhile, Nigeria needs external reserves to hit $40 billion if it is to adequately meet some of the pent-up demand that has piled up since 2020 as a result of the oil price war and covid-19 lockdown.
Another devaluation lurks as dollar sells for N422.59 at NAFEX
The exchange rate between the Naira and the US Dollar traded for as high as N422.59 at the I&E window.
Tuesday 9th February 2021: The exchange rate between the Naira and the US Dollar traded for as high as N422.59 at the Investor and Exporter in the clearest sign yet that another devaluation might be around the corner.
However, the exchange rate closed at N401/1 representing a 0.63% decline compared to the closing rate of N398.5/$1 recorded on Monday, 8th February 2021.
At N422/$1, traders believe this is a sign that the central bank is willing to accept further depreciation despite the rising price of crude oil.
Meanwhile, the exchange rate at the black market remained unchanged at N480/$1.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The exchange rate between the naira and dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window to close at N401/$1 on Tuesday the lowest in 2021. This represents a decline of N2.5 compared to N398.5/$1 recorded on Monday.
- The opening indicative rate was N398.42/$1 to a dollar on Tuesday, 0.23% depreciation compared to N397.5/$1 recorded on Monday, 8th February 2021.
- The dollar sold for as high asN422 to a dollar during intra-day trading before it closed at N401 to a dollar. It also sold for as low as N390/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Just last week the CBN adjusted its NDF exchange rate due February 23rd to N412.14 an early signal of where the apex bank thinks the exchange rate could land.
- Forex turnover declined by 15.1% at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window to stand at $49.07 million declining from $57.78 million recorded on Monday, 8th February 2021.
Cryptocurrency Watch
- The price of bitcoin soared to new heights during the day as it reached a record high of $48,216 before retreating to $47,421.53 as of 9:48 pm on Tuesday.
- The spike occurred on the back of the world’s richest man, Elon Musk announcing that his company Tesla had purchased Bitcoins worth up to $1.5 billion.
- Meanwhile, as Nigerians continued to rage against the central bank’s decision to stop cryptocurrency trading via bank, reports indicate the apex bank is investigating the role of commercial banks in crypto trading.
- Information reaching Nairametrics reveals some of the banks are jittery about the potential ramifications and threading with caution.
- Cryptocurrency exchanges have also kickstarted several informal engagements to manage any potential regulatory and law enforcement onslaught that could arise as the central bank remains dogged in its decisions.
Oil prices hit record high
Crude oil market extended its run of positive performance as Brent Crude hit a fresh high on Tuesday to close at $61.16 per barrel.
- Brent Crude oil gained 0.77% in Tuesday’s trading to stand at $61.16 per barrel.
- This gain came on the back of OPEC and its allies pledge to continue to cut down on global crude oil inventories while crude stockpiles in the United States fell to their lowest levels since March last year.
- WTI closed at $58.41 (+0.57%), OPEC Basket at $59.58 (+1.12%) while Bonny Light closed at $59.46 (+0.9%).
- The rise in crude oil prices could also be attributed to the expectations that the production curbs by OPEC+ would tighten the market in the first quarter of 2021 as well as the enhanced expectation of U.S economic stimulus package.
- Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva said on Tuesday that the federal government has set a target of $10 or less per barrel production cost for Nigeria’s oil industry.
Nigeria’s external reserve on a steady decline
- Nigeria’s external reserve was $35.93 billion as of 8th February 2021, indicating a 0.32% decline when compared to $36.04 billion recorded as of Friday 5th February 2021.
- The foreign reserve has persistently recorded a steady decline since the 25th of January 2021, making a total of $593.4 million loss in 11 days.
FG rejects IMF’s advice to devalue the naira
Nigerian Government has disagreed with the recommendations of the IMF to further devalue the naira.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that the Nigerian Government disagrees with its recommendations that it should further devalue the naira, which is over 18% overvalued so as to ease external imbalances.
This is also as the Bretton wood organization had recommended a gradual and multi-step approach to establish a unified and clear exchange rate regime with the near-term focus on allowing for greater flexibility and removing the payments backlog.
This disclosure is contained in the IMF’s Article 1V report for Nigeria which was published on Monday, February 8, 2021.
According to a report by Bloomberg, the report says that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration sees pressure in the foreign exchange market as due to global outflows caused by the coronavirus pandemic and believes another round of currency devaluation would add to double-digit inflation.
The government said that exchange rate stability has contributed significantly to price stability, a critical component and objective of macroeconomic policy. It said that a further devaluation of the naira could worsen economic situation including inflation.
The present administration has resisted increasing calls by some businesses and state governors who have been negatively impacted by an artificially overvalued naira to allow a flexible and liberalized exchange rate.
This also contradicts expectations from market operators and analysts, who have called for further devaluation of the local currency despite CBN’s downward adjustment of the exchange rate after a crash in global oil prices due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While calling for the unification of the various exchange rates and the removal of restrictions on access to dollars for the importation of some items, the IMF urged the Federal Government to do away with the premium paid in the black market and clear the backlog of dollar demand that has hurt policy credibility.
The IMF Mission Chief in Nigeria, Jesmin Rahman, at an interview before the release of the report said, ‘’The IMF’s recommendation is gradual but clear and multi-step exchange-rate reforms, so that everybody knows where Nigeria’s going, which is often more important than what you do in terms of devaluation.’’
What you should know
- The IMF had always advocated for more transparency and flexibility in foreign exchange and had called on the Nigerian authorities to commence the process of the unification of the various exchange rates.
- The unification of the exchange rate is critical in the establishment of policy credibility, encourage more foreign capital inflow, reduce the high rate of CBN’s intervention in the forex market with negative impacts on the country’s external reserve and can lead to an appropriately valued exchange rate.
- It can be recalled that Nigeria, in 2020, devalued the official rate of the naira twice in the wake of the crash in oil prices (contributes about 90% of the country’s foreign exchange earnings).
