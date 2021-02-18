President Buhari appoints Ogbonnaya Orji as Executive Secretary of NEITI

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Ogbonnaya Orji as the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) with effect from February 19, 2021.

This follows the exit of Waziri Adio, who is completing his 5-year tenure which expires on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

This disclosure is contained in a statement which was issued by the Director Information Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Willie Bassey, on Thursday in Abuja.

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the statement said that appointment of Orji was for a single term of 5 years.

The statement partly reads, “In accordance with the provision of Section 12 (2) (a) and 6 (3) of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (Establishment) Act, 2007, Orji’s appointment is for a single term of five years. The appointment takes effect from 19 February 2021.”

Before his new appointment, Orji was the agency’s Director of Communications and Advocacy.

He began his career at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and also worked with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), where he managed several donor-funded projects.

The new Executive Secretary who hails from Abia State is a renowned broadcaster, journalist, natural resource governance expert, political economist and development communications expert.

Orji holds M.Sc degree and PhD in Political Economy and International Development from the University of Abuja.

The President enjoined the new appointee to serve the nation with all sense of responsibility, honesty, diligence and promote good governance in the discharge of his duties.

