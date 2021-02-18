Appointments
President Buhari appoints Ogbonnaya Orji as Executive Secretary of NEITI
President Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Ogbonnaya Orji as the Executive Secretary of NEITI.
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Ogbonnaya Orji as the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) with effect from February 19, 2021.
This follows the exit of Waziri Adio, who is completing his 5-year tenure which expires on Thursday, February 18, 2021.
This disclosure is contained in a statement which was issued by the Director Information Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Willie Bassey, on Thursday in Abuja.
According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the statement said that appointment of Orji was for a single term of 5 years.
The statement partly reads, “In accordance with the provision of Section 12 (2) (a) and 6 (3) of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (Establishment) Act, 2007, Orji’s appointment is for a single term of five years. The appointment takes effect from 19 February 2021.”
Before his new appointment, Orji was the agency’s Director of Communications and Advocacy.
He began his career at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and also worked with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), where he managed several donor-funded projects.
The new Executive Secretary who hails from Abia State is a renowned broadcaster, journalist, natural resource governance expert, political economist and development communications expert.
Orji holds M.Sc degree and PhD in Political Economy and International Development from the University of Abuja.
The President enjoined the new appointee to serve the nation with all sense of responsibility, honesty, diligence and promote good governance in the discharge of his duties.
What you should know
- Waziri Adio, about 2 days ago announced his exit from NEITI when he tweeted that his 5-year, non-renewal tenure as the Executive Secretary will end on February 18. He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve and learn
- NEITI was established in 2004 as the key anti-corruption agency at the Presidency and is responsible for enthroning transparency, accountability and governance of the country’s oil, gas and mining industries.
Appointments
President Buhari appoints new heads for Nigeria Correctional Service, NSCDC
President Buhari has appointed new heads of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Nigeria Correctional Service.
President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Abubakar Audi as the new Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).
He replaces Abdullahi Muhammadu who retired from service after completing his term as commandant-general.
The President has also nominated Haliru Nababa as the new head of the Nigeria Correctional Service (former Nigerian Prison Service).
According to a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Interior, Mohammed Manga, on February 18, this was disclosed by the Minister for Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.
What the statement from the Federal Ministry of Interior is saying
The statement from the Ministry of Interior reads, ‘’President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR has approved the appointment of Ahmed Abubakar Audi PhD, mni as the new Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) following the retirement from service of Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu.
‘’Ahmed Audi, emerged the top best candidate out of those that went through the transparent selection process initiated by the Ministry of Interior through the Board to ensure that the most suitable among the top-ranking officers in the service was appointed to replace the out-going Commandant-General of the NSCDC.
‘’Furthermore, President Muhammadu Buhari has also nominated Haliru Nababa mni, as the new Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), subject to the confirmation of the Senate in line with the provision of the new Act establishing the Nigerian Correctional Service 2019.
‘’The Minister of Interior and Chairman, Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Board (CDCFIB), Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola who congratulated the new appointees, called on them to ensure full implementation of the mandate of their services as well as to ensure synergy with other security agencies in the country with the view to providing efficient internal security services and citizenship integrity for Nigerians and foreigners alike in line with the policy thrust of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.’’
What you should know
- The Nigerian Correctional Service, formerly known as Nigerian Prison Service is a government agency of Nigeria, headquartered in Abuja and operates prisons. It is under the supervision of the Ministry of the Interior and the Civil Defence Immigration and Correctional Service.
- Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps is a paramilitary institution that was established in May 1967 by the Nigerian Government, with the act of the National Assembly. The act was amended in 2007, to enhance the statutory duties of the corp. Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps is a para-military agency of the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that is commissioned to provide measures against threat and any form of attack or disaster against the nation and its citizenry. The corps is statutorily empowered by lay Act No. 2 of 2003 and amended by Act 6 of 4 June 2007.
Appointments
World Bank Group appoints an African, Makhtar Diop as Managing Director, IFC
The World Bank Group has announced the appointment of Makhtar Diop as Managing Director and Executive Vice President of the IFC.
World Bank Group President, David Malpass, has announced the appointment of an African, Makhtar Diop as Managing Director and Executive Vice President to head the International Finance Corporation (IFC) with effect from March 1, 2021.
The IFC is an arm of the World Bank Group that advances economic development and improves the lives of people by encouraging the growth of the private sector in developing countries.
The disclosure is contained in a press statement that was released by the World Bank Group on Thursday, February 18, 2021.
What the World Bank Group President is saying
David Malpass in his statement said, “Makhtar Diop has deep development and finance experience and a career of energetic leadership and service to developing countries in both the public and private sectors. Makhtar’s skills at IFC will help the World Bank Group continue our rapid response to the global crisis and help build a green, resilient, inclusive recovery. We need business climates and thriving businesses that attract investment, create jobs and foster the scaling up of low carbon electricity and transportation, clean water, infrastructure, digital services, and the wide range of development success that are key to our mission of poverty reduction and shared prosperity.”
The statement said that the key responsibilities of Mr Diop will be to deepen and energize IFC’s 3.0 strategy of proactively creating markets and mobilizing private capital at significant scale, deliver on the IFC capital package policy commitments including increased climate and gender investments and support for FCV countries facing fragility, conflict and violence.
He is also expected to strengthen the linkages between IFC, the World Bank, and Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), as the World Bank Group accelerates efforts aimed at boosting good development outcomes in client countries. The IFC 3.0 strategy seeks to help countries create markets and mobilize private capital, including broadening upstream engagement by getting involved earlier in the project development cycle to create the conditions needed for private-sector solutions and investment opportunities. It also aims to expand IFC’s impact in the poorest and most fragile countries, with a goal to more than triple IFC’s annual own-account investments.
What you should know
- Diop, a Senegalese national and former Minister of Economy and Finance, is currently serving as the World Bank’s Vice President for Infrastructure, where he leads the Bank’s global efforts to build effective infrastructure in developing and emerging markets that support inclusive and sustainable growth. In this role, Diop oversees the Bank’s critical work across energy and transport sectors, digital development, and our efforts to bring more quality infrastructure services to communities through public-private partnerships.
- Before his current appointment, Diop served for 6 years as the World Bank’s Vice President for the Africa Region, where he oversaw a major expansion of our work in Africa and the delivery of a record-breaking $70 billion in commitments. A passionate advocate for Africa and sustainable development globally, Diop led efforts aimed at increasing access to affordable and sustainable energy and promoting an enabling environment for innovation and technology adoption.
- Diop served twice as a World Bank Country Director — for Brazil and for Kenya, Eritrea, and Somalia. He has a strong grasp of the public/private sector interface, started his career in the banking sector, and has the first-hand experience in leading structural reforms in support of the private sector, including in his position as the Minister of Economy and Finance of Senegal. Diop worked as an economist in the International Monetary Fund. And he served as the World Bank Director for Finance, Private Sector & Infrastructure in the Latin America and Caribbean region.
- A recognized opinion leader in the development, Makhtar has been named one of the 100 most influential Africans in the world. In 2015, he received the prestigious Regents’ Lectureship Award from the University of California, Berkeley. He holds advanced degrees in economics and finance.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]
- 2020 FY Results: Prestige Assurance Plc reports a 50.44% increase in profit.
Prestige Assurance Plc released its […]
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]