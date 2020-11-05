live feed
Morison Industries Plc records 34.32% increase in 2020 9M revenues
Morison Industries Plc recorded a boost in two of its revenue-generating units, as total revenues increased.
Morison Industries Plc – medical equipment and consumables supplies company, reported revenues of N98.23 million in 2020 9M compared to N73.13 million in the same period in 2019 – 34.32% increase.
Key highlights for 2020 9M
- Revenues increased to N98.23 million, +34.32% YoY.
- Revenues from Pharmaceuticals declined to N5.11 million, -58.88% YoY.
- Revenues from LMP-consumers increased to N83.69 million, +40.34% YoY.
- Revenues from Others/contracts increased to N9.43 million, +787.11% YoY.
- Other operating income increased to N25.97 million, +188.82% YoY.
- Operating expenses increased to N89.59 million, +3.59% YoY.
- Distribution expenses increased to N16.80 million, +5.04% YoY.
- Pre-tax loss decreased to N46.51 million, -42.10% YoY.
- Loss Per Share decreased to 0.05 Kobo, -37.50% YoY.
Bottom Line
Morison Industries Plc recorded a boost in two of its revenue-generating units, as total revenues increased. Revenues from its LMP – Consumers and Others/Contracts revenue-generating units increased in the period under consideration.
Morison Industries Plc’s losses also decreased, despite rising expenses. This was partly aided by the rise in other operating income.
Pharma Deko Plc records 1.16% increase in 2020 9M revenues
Pharma Deko Plc recorded a boost in one of its revenue-generating units, as total revenues increased.
Pharma Deko Plc – a pharmaceutical and consumer products company, reported revenues of N335.11 million in 2020 9M compared to N331.27 million in the same period in 2019 – 1.16% increase.
Key highlights for 2020 9M (ended September)
- Revenues increased to N335.11 million, +1.16% YoY.
- Revenues from pharma increased to N122.29 million, +226.61% YoY.
- Revenues from consumer declined to N212.82 million, -27.57% YoY.
- Other operating income declined to N36 thousand, -99.96% YoY.
- Selling and distribution cost declined to N42.46 million, -48.29% YoY.
- Administrative expenses declined to N223 million, -41.14% YoY.
- Pre-tax loss decreased to N161.29 million, -38.88% YoY.
- Loss Per Share decreased to 74 kobo, -39.34% YoY.
Bottom Line
Pharma Deko Plc recorded a boost in one of its revenue-generating units, as total revenues increased. Revenues from its pharmaceutical’s revenue-generating unit increased, due to COVID-19.
Pharma Deko Plc’s losses also decreased in the period under consideration, partly aided by declined Administrative expenses and Selling and distribution expenses.
GSK Consumer Nigeria Plc records 3.34% increase in 2020 9M revenues
GSK Consumer Nigeria Plc – a research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare company in Nigeria, records 3.34% increase in its 2020 9M revenues.
GSK Consumer Nigeria Plc reported revenues of N16.45 billion in 2020 9M compared to N15.92 billion same period in 2019.
Key highlights for 2020 9M
- Revenues increased to N16.45 billion, +3.34% YoY.
- Revenues from consumer healthcare declined to N4.70 billion -3.20% YoY.
- Revenues from pharmaceuticals increased to N11.75 billion, +6.21% YoY.
- Administrative expenses increased to N1.41 billion, +18.61% YoY.
- Investment income declined to N63.04 million, -62.05% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits increased to N638.71 million, +4.19% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share remained 36 Kobo YoY.
Bottom Line
GSK Consumer Nigeria Plc recorded an increase in its pharmaceuticals’ revenue-generating unit, as total revenues increased despite a dip in the consumer healthcare unit.
The rise in the pharmaceuticals unit is understandable, considering the recent rise in revenues of pharmaceutical companies due to COVID-19. Although profits increased in the period under consideration, rising administrative costs constituted a drag on the company’s profitability.
May & Baker Nigeria Plc records 8.85% revenue increase in 2020 9M
May & Baker Nigeria Plc recorded a boost in one of its revenue-generating units, as total revenues increased.
May & Baker Nigeria Plc – a pharmaceutical company, reported revenues of N6.44 billion in 2020 9M compared to N5.92 billion in the same period of 2019 – 8.85% increase.
Key highlights for 2020 9M
- Revenues increased to N6.44 billion, +8.85% YoY.
- Revenues from beverage declined to N47.3 million, -16.72% YoY.
- Revenues from pharmaceuticals increased to N6.39 billion, +9.10% YoY.
- Finance cost declined to N131.16 million, -25.44% YoY.
- Distribution selling and marketing expenses increased to N938.61 million,+23.93% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits increased to N1.00 billion, +43.95% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share increased to N39.52 Kobo, +43.97% YoY.
Bottom Line
May & Baker Nigeria Plc recorded a boost in one of its revenue-generating units, as total revenues increased.
Revenues from its pharmaceutical unit increased considering the recent rise in revenues of pharmaceutical companies due to COVID-19. May & Baker Nigeria Plc’s profits also increased despite rising expenses, partly aided by declined finance cost.