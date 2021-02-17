Senate asks States to establish cottage industries across LGAs

The Senate has called on the 36 States of the Federation to earmark certain amounts in their annual budgets to establish cottage industries in one or two Local Governments Areas in their states.

This was disclosed by the red chamber via its Twitter handle on Tuesday.

It tweeted, “We urge the 36 States of the Federation to earmark certain amount in their yearly budget for the establishment of cottage industries on one or two Local Government Areas in their states.

“There is urgent need to promote the establishment and sustainable development of Cottage industries in the 774 LGAs of the country for the creation of job opportunities, reduction of poverty and rural-urban drift.

“Urge the Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs in conjunction with other relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies to develop strategic framework for the promotion of the establishment and development of cottage industries in all the 774 LGAs of the country.”

Welcome to a new Legislative Day in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria! #TodayInSenatePlenary pic.twitter.com/AHhqS6dnip — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) February 16, 2021

How to get it done

For proper follow-up, the legislators directed the State Committee on Special Duties to ensure aggressive oversight in the implementation of the Federal Government-funded policies and programmes in this direction.