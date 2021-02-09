FAAC disburses N604 billion in November 2020 as allocation drops further

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for a comprehensive reform of the structures and operations of the African Union.

The call is to make the body more functional in meeting targets, as he warned that the organization would become stale, except it becomes more result-oriented.

This was disclosed by the President at the ongoing two-day 34th Summit of the AU, held virtually, according to one of the Media aides of President Buhari, Garba Shehu via his Twitter handle.

He stated, “As your excellences are no doubt aware, global realities demand that the AU be overhauled, if it must remain relevant in intergovernmental processes.

“We must work concertedly to ensure a productive, self-sufficient and purpose-driven organization that will fully serve the interests of the people.

“As we commence the operationalization of this new structure and system, Nigeria demands a truly reformed, efficient and effective AU Commission, one that is fully committed to the discharge of its duties and responsibilities.’’

The President commended President Paul Kagame of Rwanda for presenting a special report on the need to reform the AU.

