Nigerian banks issued N774.28 billion new loans in December 2020
Banking sector credit grew to N25.02 trillion as at December 2020.
Nigerian banks increased their total loans to the Nigerian economy by N774.28 billion in December 2020.
This is according to the information contained in the monetary policy communiqué issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria on Tuesday 26th of January, 2021.
The Central Bank of Nigeria stated that the banking sector gross credit grew from N24.25 trillion as at November 2020 to N25.02 trillion in December 2020, translating to a nominal increase of N774.28 billion or a 3.2% month-on-month growth.
The increase in gross credit is sequel to a 13.40% growth in aggregate domestic credit as at December 2020, compared with 9.48% growth recorded in the month of November 2020. The apex bank attributes this growth to its Policy on Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR), complemented by its interventions in various sectors of the economy.
Other key highlights are
- Broad money supply (M3) increased by 10.97% in December 2020, compared to a 5.02% rise in November 2020.
- Net Domestic Assets (NDA) rose by 4.96% from -0.45% in the previous period.
What this means
The increase in the gross credit is in line with CBN expansionary monetary policy, aimed at reviving the economy and offsetting the pandemic-induced stagflation. This is evident in a number of schemes initiated by the apex bank to boost the availability of credit to households and consumer spending, e.g. TCF for households and small businesses, AGSMEIS, etc.
Consequently, a recent survey by CBN revealed that the supply of credit to households will increase in Q1 2021, indicating optimism of further growth in the availability of loans and other secured credit to households in the aforementioned period.
In case you missed it: Nairametrics reported that CBN in its first MPC meeting for 2021 agreed to retain MPR at 11.5%, with other parameters held constant.
Union Bank Nigeria Plc issues disclaimer against purported sale of owner’s stake
Union Bank has rejected claims that its majority shareholder, Atlas Mara is considering selling its 50% stake.
The Union Bank of Nigeria Plc has today issued a disclaimer against an unsubstantiated publication by one of Nigeria’s leading online news site, that its principal owner is considering selling its 50% stake in the firm.
The disclaimer was signed by the bank’s secretary, Somuyiwa Sonubi and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, as seen by Nairametrics.
Recall that a few days ago, some online news website had reported that Union Bank’s principal owner, Atlas Mara is considering selling its stake in the firm, after receiving bids from local banks. The report has it that Atlas Mara engaged the services of a financial advisor, Rothschild & Co to consider the deal.
In a bid to shed more light on the issue and allay the fears of stakeholders, Union Bank dismissed the claims, describing it as a mere ‘rumour and speculation’. It went further to advise relevant stakeholders which comprises of the members of the public, its customers, NSE and other regulatory bodies to disregard the speculation in its entirety.
Corroborating the stand maintained by the bank, Atlas Mara also rejected the report. It clarified the issue of contracting external advisers, noting that it was in line with the Board’s decision to explore a wide range of strategic options.
An excerpt of the disclaimer issued by the firm reads: “While it is the Company’s practice to refrain from comment on market rumours or speculation, we believe it is important to note that Atlas Mara has not received any offers from any local Nigerian bank or other bank wishing to acquire the Company’s stake in Union Bank of Nigeria (“UBN”). As previously announced to the market in 2019, the Board of the Company has been exploring a wide range of strategic options with the assistance of external advisers. That process is still underway and the Company’s strategic objectives have not changed.’’
What you should know
- Atlas Mara is currently the biggest shareholder in Union Bank of Nigeria, with a stake of 49.97% (approximately 50%).
- Union Bank Nigeria Plc share price closed trading today, January 27, 2021 at N5.7, down by 3.39%. It also has a market capitalization of about N165.99 billion.
- Based on the current market capitalization, the stake of Atlas Mara translates to approximately N82.9 billion.
Ecobank Nigeria secures N50 billion 10-Year subordinated loan
Ecobank Nigeria has secured a N50 billion, 10-year bilateral subordinated loan.
Ecobank Nigeria, a subsidiary of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘’ETI’’) has announced that it has secured a N50 billion, 10-year bilateral subordinated loan.
This is according to a disclosure signed by the Group Head, Adenike Laoye and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, as seen by Nairametrics.
The bilateral funding will enable the bank to maintain stable liquidity and improve its balance sheet, especially the capital adequacy ratio by an estimated circa 300 basis points.
What they are saying
The disclosure from the bank read thus:
“Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (“ETI”), the parent of the Ecobank Group, announces that one of its significant subsidiaries, Ecobank Nigeria, secured N50 billion, 10-Year bilateral subordinated loan.
“The bilateral funding provides stable medium-term liquidity to the balance sheet of Ecobank Nigeria and positively improved its balance sheet ratios, especially the capital adequacy ratio by circa 300 basis points. The transaction proceeds would be deployed to support Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (“MSMEs”) and Small Corporates.”
What you should know
Ecobank Transnational Inc. had earlier recorded 11% rise in its interest income to N139.6 billion for Q3 2020, as captured by Nairametrics.
- Subordinated loans have lower priority than other debt instruments in case of liquidation. They are only repayable after other debts have been paid.
- This debt can either be secured or unsecured and it typically has a lower credit rating and higher yield than other senior debt.
Niger Insurance Plc gets shareholders nod to restructure business
Niger Insurance Plc has announced plans to restructure its insurance business into distinct but mutually dependent business entities.
Niger Insurance Plc has obtained shareholders’ approval to restructure its insurance business into general, life and business insurance, with each segment to be structured as a separate legal entity.
This is part of the resolutions passed at the 50th Annual General Meeting of Niger Insurance Plc., held on 20th of January, 2021 at Peninsula Hotel in Lekki, Lagos.
The decision to restructure the company is in a bid to make it more efficient and profitable to stakeholders, especially as efforts are geared towards overturning a loss of about 1,1723.2% Year-on-Year, earlier made by the company in its last reported financial statement, Q2, 2020, as reported by Nairametrics.
Other key decisions reached at the 50th AGM include;
- The re-appointment of Mr Ebi Enaholo and Mrs. Olufemi Owopetu as Directors of the company.
- Acceptance of the presented financial statement for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the report of the audit committee, directors and auditors.
- Directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors.
- Directors were authorized to appoint external auditors to replace retiring auditors of the company.
- The appointment of four individuals as members of the audit committee.
- A decision to restructure the company’s business capital was also reached.
In case you missed it: The shareholders of Niger Insurance Plc in the 49th Annual General Meeting approved the decision by the company’s board to raise additional capital to the tune of N15 billion, in a bid to meet the revised recapitalization targets for general and life insurance companies.
What you should know: The House of Representatives had in December 2020 directed NAICOM to suspend the mandatory deadline for the first phase of 50%-60% of the minimum paid-up share capital for insurance and reinsurance firms.