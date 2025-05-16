The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Borno State Government to take over and transform the National Orthopaedic Hospital in Azare.

The Ministry emphasized on its X handle on Thursday that this bold initiative is aimed at bringing world-class healthcare closer to the people.

At the signing ceremony, the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, praised Borno’s Governor as a “Health-Friendly Governor,” commending the state’s swift and strategic prioritization of the welfare of its people, particularly in healthcare.

“This is not just policy talk; this is action. The Federal Government remains committed to supporting states that show leadership in health,” he added.

According to Dr. Salako, the support is real. “The takeover of the Orthopaedic Hospital in Azare is part of a wider initiative that has seen the establishment of 12 new Federal Tertiary Health Institutions (FTHIs) across the country.

“It’s all in line with the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII) and the historic Health Compact signed in 2023. This proves that the Renewed Hope Agenda isn’t just a mantra, it’s becoming a reality.”

Governor Zulum’s commitment to progress

Governor Babagana Zulum commended the leadership of Coordinating Minister of Health, Muhammad Pate, and Minister of State for Health, Dr. Salako, saying, “We have put in the political will, and we will keep delivering.”

He also announced ambitious plans to build a world-class General Hospital in the state, with aspirations for it to evolve into a Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in the near future.

“The revamped National Orthopaedic Hospital, Azare, is expected to curb the flow of medical tourism from Borno to neighboring states like Kano, especially for bone and joint care.

“There’s also talk of expanding services beyond orthopaedics. Azare might just become the new healing hotspot in the Northeast,” the Governor said.

FG seeks deeper collaboration with States

The Permanent Secretary of Health, Daju Kachollom S. mni, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to deeper collaboration with Borno and other state governments, ready to work together in delivering real change in healthcare.

He highlighted that healthcare is becoming more localized, with Borno setting a leading example, and emphasized that foundational progress is being firmly established, both literally and figuratively.

What you should know

The National Orthopaedic Hospital in Azare, situated in Hawul Local Government Area of Borno State, is a newly established federal facility designed to strengthen access to specialized orthopaedic care across Nigeria’s northeastern region.

Its creation was a step toward addressing the long-standing gap in trauma and orthopaedic services in the area.

In November 2024, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum approved N465 million and allocated space for the hospital’s take-off.

The facility is expected to offer orthopaedic surgery, trauma care, rehabilitation, and possibly serve as a training ground for health professionals.

These anticipated services mirror those provided by established National Orthopaedic Hospitals in Lagos and Kano, which deliver a wide range of specialized treatments and contribute to workforce development.