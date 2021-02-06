Stock Market
Briclinks Africa lists shares on NSE Growth Board
Briclinks Africa, a telco firm listed 10 million ordinary shares of N1.00 each at N6.26 per share on the NSE Growth Board.
Briclinks Africa Plc, a telecommunication company, has been admitted to the Growth Board of the Nigerian Stock Exchange. This is according to a disclosure published on the website of the NSE and seen by Nairametrics.
The telco was admitted in a listing by the introduction of 10 million ordinary shares of N1.00 each at N6.26 per share on Friday, 5th February 2021.
According to the disclosure, the listing was commemorated with a digital Closing Gong ceremony where the day’s trading was brought to an end by the CEO of Briclinks Africa, Mr. Mohammed Buhari.
What they are saying
The CEO of NSE, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema while commenting on the listing, stated that “We are delighted to welcome Briclinks Africa Plc to The Exchange. This listing is a milestone in our desire to accommodate Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) that hitherto have been underrepresented in public markets.”
He also added that “It is indeed a critical step in the NSE’s efforts towards greater representation of growth companies on the bourse. With this listing, we encourage Briclinks Africa Plc, as it commences life as a publicly quoted company, to continue to abide by its post-listing obligations whilst striving for transparency as this would ultimately create value for shareholders.”
Also, the Chief Executive Officer of Briclinks Africa, Mr. Mohammed Buhari stated that, “It is with great pleasure that we at Briclinks Africa Plc attend this special event to mark our listing on the Growth Board of the NSE. We have dreamt about this day and worked towards it with effervescence right from the moment we decided to be listed on the NSE about 17 months ago.”
“We have from this process emerged as a better entity, well-tuned to corporate best practices and culture. We would like at this point to thank our Financial Advisers to the listing, Afrinvest Securities, and the NSE team for their untiring support and guidance in making this day a reality.” he continued.
What you should know
- It is worth noting that the Nigerian Stock Exchange launched the Growth Board in January 2020, with the aim of encouraging companies with high growth potential to seize the opportunity of raising long term capital and promote liquidity in the trading of shares.
- Briclinks Africa will join the likes of McNichols Plc, Living Trust Mortgage Bank Plc, Chellarams Plc, and The Initiates Plc on the Growth Board.
TOTAL, MTN, WAPCO stocks drop, bears stage a comeback
The market breadth closed negative as NNFM led 13 Gainers as against 37 Losers topped by DANGSUGAR.
Nigerian stocks ended the last trading session of the week on a bearish note. The All Share Index dropped by 0.18% to close at 41,785.80 index points as against the 0.51% plunge recorded on Thursday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +3.76%.
- Nigerian bourse trading turnover also ended negative as volume dipped by 23.39% as against the 24.68% surge recorded on Thursday. UBN, ZENITHBANK, and TRANSCORP were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The market breadth closed negative as NNFM led 13 Gainers as against 37 Losers topped by DANGSUGAR at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- NNFM up 9.77% to close at N8.65
- GUARANTY up 9.09% to close at N36
- FTNCOCOA up 8.33% to close at N0.52
- JAIZBANK up 5.88% to close at N0.72
- LIVESTOCK up 3.91% to close at N2.39
Top losers
- DANGSUGAR down 4.76% to close at N20
- WAPCO down 3.62% to close at N26.65
- ZENITHBANK down 2.80% to close at N26
- TOTAL down 0.70% to close at N142
- MTNN down 0.55% to close at N180
Outlook
Nigerian bourse at the fifth trading session of the week was negatively impacted by losses recorded in large and medium capitalized stocks, amongst which includes Nigeria’s blue-chip companies like TOTAL, MTN, WAPCO.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying amid renewed profit-making seen across the market spectrum.
CBO Capital, Blackman & Co. acquire additional units of Ellah Lakes shares
Substantial shareholders, CBO Capital, Blackman & Co. have acquired additional units of Ellah Lakes shares.
CBO Capital Partners Limited and Blackman & Co. Limited, substantial shareholders with more than 15% stakes in Ellah Lakes Plc have acquired additional shares of the company.
These additional share acquisitions were made public knowledge in the disclosures issued respectively to the substantial shareholders (CBO Capital and Blackman Limited) acquisition.
It is important to note that the notification is compliant with The Exchange’s policy on insider dealing.
According to the notifications of Share dealing by insiders issued by the Company Secretary, Kenechi Ezezika, CBO Capital and Blackman acquired additional shares of the Ellah Lakes amounting to 42,421 units of the issued shares of the company, worth N153,392.87.
The statements revealed that:
- On 19, 21, and 22 January 2021, CBO Capital Partners Limited acquired a total of 26,369 units of the ordinary shares of the company at a price of N3.23 per share.
- On 20 and 21 January 2021, Blackman & Co. Limited acquired a total of 16,052 units of the ordinary shares of the company at a price of N4.25 per share.
Why this matters
Dealings by insiders of listed companies are corporate actions to be disclosed by the management of the company. This is in compliance with NSE’s policy on insider dealing, as the disclosure is key in the effort to ensure transparency and reinforce the trust of the investing public.
The purchase of the shares of Ellah Lakes Plc further cements CBO Capital and Blackman & Co. Limited’s position as substantial shareholders of the company.
What you should know
- According to figures contained in the Company’s 2020 Annual Report, CBO Capital and Blackman & Co. Limited held 28.20% and 16.92% of the issued share capital of the company respectively, as of 31st July 2020.
- It is important to note that at the open of trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange today 5th February 2021, shares of Ellah Lakes were trading at N4.25.
- This, however, puts the market capitalization of the company at N8.5 billion.
Exclusives
Odds in play for premium returns on 11 Plc delisting
Minority shareholders are growing wary of getting a good return on their investment as the current value of the stock trades at N228.
In 2017, NIPCO Investments Limited took over the 60% majority equity stake of ExxonMobil Oil Corporation in Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc, in a deal estimated to be valued at $301 million.
Barely three years later, the board of directors of 11 Plc. (formerly referred to as Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc) approved the voluntary delisting of 11 Plc. from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
Minority shareholders are growing wary of getting a good return on their investment in the leading oil company as the current value of the stock trades at N228.
Khalil Woli an Oil & Gas analyst at CardinalStone Partners in an exclusive interview with Nairametrics shared insights on the exit price minority holders are anticipating after shareholders approved the delisting of the stock from the NSE at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on October 19, 2020,
Woli said, “According to SEC rules, the company has to offer a price not lower than its highest in the last six months to minority shareholders in the event of a ticker delisting. MOBIL’s highest trading price in the last six months is N249.95, a 9.6%% premium to its last closing price of N228.00.”
Although as a growing amount of investors become nervy about whether the delisting process would ever see the light of day, Olamide Adeboboye an investment analyst at an investment outfit based in Lagos, dampened such anxiety on the bias that the margins of the company under review has improved significantly amid an era of no subsidy;
“I think they will go ahead with the delisting. I guess the delay is just to buy some time for some pick up in the share price given the margin between six-month high and current price.
“Since margins are expected to improve for the downstream players this year, following an end to the subsidy regime. I think we might see them conclude the process towards the later part of the year,” Adeboboye said.
However, Olamide explained in detail that 11 Plc’s business model wasn’t so rock solid, as its core business failed to hit stock experts’ expectations. She said, “Though its core business has not reported a solid performance so far, it’s gotten a bit of support from the real estate and hospitality business, making the company record one of the highest margins in the industry.”
Corroborating Olamide’s bias, Woli broke down the leading downstream company’s balance sheet as he stated;
“Across the domestic downstream landscape, MOBIL is the least susceptible to earnings volatility due to support from its real estate business. However, earnings took a massive hit in 9M’20 on weaknesses from the core downstream business. For context, rental income contributed about 92.5% of operating profit at the end of 9M’20, compared to its five-year average of 61.2%.
“In FY’21, we expect a turnaround in fortunes in its core operations, as businesses and travels resume on a commercial scale. Recent improvements in lubricant demand are also likely to be supportive in the near term. Our positive outlook also considers income stability from its real estate business, which has defied frailties in the broad economy.”
Bottom line
Minority shareholders are banking on the NSE delisting rules in earning at least a premium on their investment irrespective of the company’s recent performance and current share value in play.
