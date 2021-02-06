Briclinks Africa lists shares on NSE Growth Board

Briclinks Africa Plc, a telecommunication company, has been admitted to the Growth Board of the Nigerian Stock Exchange. This is according to a disclosure published on the website of the NSE and seen by Nairametrics.

The telco was admitted in a listing by the introduction of 10 million ordinary shares of N1.00 each at N6.26 per share on Friday, 5th February 2021.

According to the disclosure, the listing was commemorated with a digital Closing Gong ceremony where the day’s trading was brought to an end by the CEO of Briclinks Africa, Mr. Mohammed Buhari.

What they are saying

The CEO of NSE, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema while commenting on the listing, stated that “We are delighted to welcome Briclinks Africa Plc to The Exchange. This listing is a milestone in our desire to accommodate Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) that hitherto have been underrepresented in public markets.”

He also added that “It is indeed a critical step in the NSE’s efforts towards greater representation of growth companies on the bourse. With this listing, we encourage Briclinks Africa Plc, as it commences life as a publicly quoted company, to continue to abide by its post-listing obligations whilst striving for transparency as this would ultimately create value for shareholders.”

Also, the Chief Executive Officer of Briclinks Africa, Mr. Mohammed Buhari stated that, “It is with great pleasure that we at Briclinks Africa Plc attend this special event to mark our listing on the Growth Board of the NSE. We have dreamt about this day and worked towards it with effervescence right from the moment we decided to be listed on the NSE about 17 months ago.”

“We have from this process emerged as a better entity, well-tuned to corporate best practices and culture. We would like at this point to thank our Financial Advisers to the listing, Afrinvest Securities, and the NSE team for their untiring support and guidance in making this day a reality.” he continued.

What you should know