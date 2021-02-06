Hospitality & Travel
FG announces lifting of suspension on Emirates Airlines operations
FG has directed the lifting of the suspension order initially placed on the operations of Emirates Airlines.
The Federal Government has announced the immediate lifting of the suspension order initially placed on Emirates Airlines operation in Nigeria.
This follows the notification by Emirates Airline to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in writing that the UAE government had given the airline approval to suspend the pre-departure Rapid Antigen Test (RDT) requirements for passengers travelling on their flight to Dubai.
According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure was made by the Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, in a statement issued in Lagos on Friday.
What the Director-General of NCAA is saying
Nuhu said that passengers were to undergo an RDT, 4 hours from the time of flights departure.
He said: “This requirement is in addition to the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test done 72 hours from the date of departure by passengers.
“The implementation of the additional requirement by the two airlines was commenced without the prior notification or approval of the PTF and other regulatory bodies in the country.
“This led to the provision of RDT testing by organisations and laboratories that have not been approved by the PTF and other regulatory agencies for RDT at or around our international airports in Lagos and Abuja.
“The PTF upon review of the situation directed the NCAA to inform the airlines to either suspend the requirement for pre-departure RDT or their flights to the country. Until such a time when the required infrastructure and logistics have been put in place for RDT by the government.’’
Nuhu recalled that the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 was made aware of the requirements by Emirates airlines and KLM for passengers travelling from Nigeria on their flights to Dubai and Amsterdam.
While he pointed out that they were to undergo an RDT 4 hours from the time of flights departure, the NCAA boss said Emirates Airlines, however, continued their operations requiring passengers to carry out the RDT test 6 hours from the time-of-flight departure from the country.
He disclosed that on February 5, Emirates Airlines informed the NCAA in writing that the UAE government had given the airline approval to suspend the pre-departure RDT requirement for passengers travelling on their flight to Dubai.
He said, “Consequent upon the foregoing, the PTF directed the NCAA to lift the suspension placed on Emirates Airlines flights into Nigeria effective from February 5.
“The public is hereby informed as follows: Emirates Airlines no longer requires passengers to carry out pre-departure RDT. No laboratory has been approved by the PTF and other regulatory agencies to carry out RDT for incoming or departing passengers.’’
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Federal Government had directed the immediate suspension of outbound flights of Emirates Airlines for 72 hours with effect from February 4, until when the needed infrastructure and logistics were put in place for the Rapid Antigen Test (RDT) test by the Nigerian Government.
- This follows accusations against the airline, that it was airlifting passengers from Nigeria using RDT done in laboratories which were not approved by regulatory authorities.
- It is coming days after Nigeria threatened to ban flights from UAE after Dubai Airports, operators of Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates, released fresh travel conditions for Nigerian passengers.
Hospitality & Travel
Covid-19 induced losses increase acquisition risk for Hotels
Covid-19, low price to book ratios expose Hotels to possible takeover bids
The covid-19 pandemic has decimated the market value of hotels in Nigeria priming them up as a target for private equity firms looking to acquire big hospitality assets on the cheap.
A cursory review of the market capitalization of hotels quoted in Nigeria reveals a massive drop in their value in 2020.
Capital Hotels operate the Abuja Sheraton Hotel, Transcorp Hotel owns the Transcorp Hilton, Ikeja Hotels owns the Sheraton Hotels Ikeja and Tourist Company owns the Federal Palace Hotels Victoria Island are the only publicly listed hotels on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
READ: Bottom Line: Sheraton Hotel Abuja, Too much cash no value
According to our data, the total market capitalization for these is about N49.2 billion a 46% discount to their net book value as of December 2020. Thus with about $125 million, a private equity firm can theoretically acquire all the hotels listed on the Nigerian stock exchange. The same can be inferred for privately owned hotels that have also suffered a tumultuous 2020.
What this means
The impact of these negative headwinds will expose some of these hotels as targets for potential acquisitions. Some carry huge debts on their balance sheets that they may not be able to finance in the short to medium term making it impossible to avoid raising capital soon.
- Recently, Transcorp Hilton concluded a capital raise of N10 billion which it immediately used to defray its long-term expensive debts. Our sources inform us owners of Abuja Sheraton Hotel and Federal Palace hotels are also exploring potential capital raise to fund defray debts and also embark on refurbs.
- TCN for example has a related party debt of N25.7 billion which it also has to repay at some point in the future either by raising equity or paying from its cash generated from operations. The latter is unlikely for now.
- Nairametrics Analysts team believes if its cash flow situation persists, we could see an inter shareholder deal that will either force the majority shareholders to buyout the Nigerian shareholders or vice versa. Sun International, a South African entity owns 49% of the company while its Nigerian partners, mostly represented by the Ibru family owns above 50%.
- Ikeja Hotels, the owners of Sheraton Hotels Ikeja, has no external loans but owes its related parties N7 billion. It recently concluded the first part of its refurb,
- Capital Hotels which we understand has been in the market for a potential sale is the cherry of the pie with no debt and is valued at 78% less its net assets. It appears so undervalued, the company has a market valuation of N3.4 billion despite having N1.5 billion cash in the bank.
- But the hotel requires a massive injection of cash to fund its much overdue refurb. However, it will first need to sort of internal wranglings affecting its ability to raise capital.
READ: Aella Credit raises $10 million debt financing round from Singapore
While raising capital is imperative the hotels have also considered reviewing their business model, channeling capital to adapt to the requirement of the so-called new normal. For example, they will need cash to invest in the safety equipment and technology required to meet the needs of health-conscious customers.
2020 is a year to forget
Financial data from the only quoted hospital companies on the stock exchange – Capital Hotels, Transcorp Hotels, Ikeja Hotels, and Tourist company of Nigeria reveal losses totaling N17.5 billion compared to a profit of N640 million recorded a year earlier.
The losses were triggered by revenue declines caused by the covid-19 pandemic forced economic lockdowns and social distancing rules that plummeted hotel occupancy rates. These hotels are some of the biggest in the country and a reflection of how branded hotels have suffered throughout an atrocious 2020.
READ: Notore Chemicals is swimming in debts – company to access equity market in Q2 2021
The hotels reported combined revenue of N18.4 billion down 55.8% when compared to the N41.7 billion in combined revenues reported a year earlier. The loss in revenues represents over a quarter worth of sales epitomizing how devastating the lockdown was for their business.
Nairametrics reported in September that hotels were on the brink of collapse after third-quarter results had them reveal a nearly 90% drop in revenues. But despite the gloomy outlook, the fortunes of some of the hotels improved marginally in the fourth quarter of the year as they recorded a boost occupancy rate for some of these hotels.
READ: NSE Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) market capitalization hits N24.51 billion
For example, Ikeja Hotels reported revenues of N1.4 billion in the last quarter of the year compared to N306 million in the third quarter of the year. They were aided by Nigerians in the diaspora returning for the Christmas and New Year holidays. However, this was not enough to avoid the loss in revenues and incremental businesses they incurred in 2020.
Transcorp Hotels, the largest hotel chain in the country recorded a 60% drop in revenues forcing the hotel chain to reduce its workforce and seek alternative forms of revenues. For example, room revenues fell by almost 50% from N12.6 billion in 2019 t0 N6.5 billion in 2020. Its revenue from food and beverage also fell from N5.9 billion in 2019 to N2.5 billion in the current year.
Ikeja Hotels, operators of Ikeja Sheraton and one of the biggest and busiest hotels in the country recorded a revenue drop of 62% to N2.9 billion. Food and beverage revenues also dropped from N4.1 billion to N1.5 billion for the hotel capping a disastrous year for the hotel.
This dip in revenues confirms second and third quarter GDP declines for the accommodation and food services business, a category that includes hotels. GDP contraction in the second and third quarter was 40.1% and 22.6% respectively for the sector. The sector is expected to remain in a recession this year.
While the easing of the lockdown in the third and fourth quarters of the year may have improved the fortunes of the hotels the second wave of the coronavirus has upended any thoughts of a v-shaped recovery for the hotel sector as flight restrictions across Europe and the US.
Whilst capital raise is imminent for these hotels, its immediate challenge is to stop the bleed.
Coronavirus
Covid-19 protocol: FG may suspend flights from UAE, the Netherlands
The FG is considering the suspension of flight operations from the UAE and The Netherlands due to new Covid-19 protocols.
The Federal Government has threatened to suspend flight operations from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Netherlands due to the new Covid-19 protocols introduced by both countries for incoming international passengers.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure was made by the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Mr. Musa Nuhu, at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 media briefing on Monday, February 1, in Abuja.
Nuhu said that both countries recently requested that passengers from Nigeria must carry out PCR tests four hours before departing the country.
READ: FG suspends passports of 100 Nigerians for refusing post-arrival Covid-19 test
What the Director-General of NCAA is saying
Nuhu in his statement said, “In addition to the requirements are a requirement for PCR test before passengers depart from Nigeria to their countries. They are adding an extra requirement of having a rapid test done four hours before departure or before you board.
“For us, passengers do the test 72 hours before departure and then the PCR test and the PTF recognizes the rights of all countries to put in measures to protect their citizens just like Nigeria has done. If they insist on having these additional tests being done, then PTF has decided that their operations will be suspended into Nigeria.”
READ: South Africa receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from India
While pointing out that these countries and airlines could not determine for Nigeria, who to approve or how these tests should be done, the NCAA boss said the government would be discussing with the airlines and countries involved.
He further explained, “This will enable the PTF to have a clear and transparent process on determining who will do these tests based on the requirement for accreditation by NCDC, National Laboratory Council, Lagos State Government for Lagos airport and FCT for Abuja airport.”
READ: Covid-19: FG reports 36% drop in confirmed cases, disburses N32 billion to 32 states
What you should know
- Nairametrics had reported that Rwandair disclosed that the UAE had barred transit flights to Dubai, as it would only allow passengers on direct flights to Dubai. This means that passengers originating from Nigeria to Dubai through any transit point would not be allowed to enter Dubai.
- The Netherlands, in their latest travel advice which applies to all passengers including Dutch nationals and nationals of other EU and Schengen countries, said that if a passenger was unable to present a negative test result, they might not travel to the Netherlands and would not be permitted to board the aircraft or ferry.
- They also said that anybody arriving in the country would be strongly advised to self-quarantine for 10 days.
Hospitality & Travel
FAAN is not recruiting, agency warns Nigerians against fraudsters
FAAN has warned Nigerians that it is not embarking on any recruitment exercise for now.
The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has warned Nigerians that it is not embarking on any recruitment exercise for now and warned them against fraudsters.
This was disclosed by the agency via a statement issued and signed by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, on Monday.
The agency warned the general public to be weary of persons parading themselves as recruitment agents of the Authority and consequently extorting money from innocent citizens in the process.
READ: NPA launches Electronic Truck call-up system
It stated, “For the purpose of clarity and emphasis, the Authority is not embarking on any recruitment exercise at the moment.
“The Authority wish to inform the public that recruitment into any government agency has a stipulated procedure, which includes advertisements in national dailies, in line with the provisions of the Federal Government’s conditions of service.
READ: FG says slash on import duties for tractors, vehicles to start next week
We advise the general public to take note of the numbers below, they pose as staff of the authority to swindle innocent job seekers. pic.twitter.com/0J7zej1Pha
— Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (@FAAN_Official) February 1, 2021
READ: Investing in vaccine procurement will improve Primary Healthcare – NPHCDA
“Consequently, any person claiming to be an agent of the Authority in this respect is a fraudster and should be reported to the Authority or the nearest police station.”
It added that it will continue to deliver on its core values of safety, security and comfort.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Cement volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: Consolidated Hallmark Plc post N647 million profit as earnings per share prints at 7.54kobo
Consolidated Hallmark Plc reported a […]
- Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc post 77% post-tax decline in 2020 FY results
Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc […]
- 2020 FY results: Presco Plc post 83% growth in profits
Presco Plc released its 2020 FY results […]