Gold prices jump above $1800/ounce, drops 2% W/W
Gold futures settled up $1.2%, at $1,813.05 after it had dropped as low as $1,784.60 on Thursday.
The yellow metal stayed above $1,800 an ounce at the last trading session of the week after tumbling beneath the key support level a day ago.
Still Gold finished the week down some 2% due to setbacks dealt by the surging dollar and rising U.S. Treasury yields.
- Gold traders are battling hard in support of the bullion asset to hold the $1,800 line amid recent price actions reading revealing “a significant build in gold shorts could trigger a drop towards the $1,750 level.
- Gold futures settled up $1.2%, at $1,813.05. It had dropped as low as $1,784.60 on Thursday after a third straight weekly decline in U.S. jobless claims created the impression that the labor market in the world’s largest economy may be suffering from exhaustion
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on the prevailing macros weighing hard on gold relatively;
“The current climate has been brutal for gold. The US dollar has been rallying for most of the week, equities on the front foot and steepening the yield curve. Stimulus and pandemic optimism could lead the US Federal Reserve to start tightening monetary policy a little earlier than expected, and gold could drop further.
“The yellow metal has posted its largest drop since early January, falling >2% to below the key $1800 level, back to where it was in November. There is support at $1764, while a rally could reclaim $1800, before $1811 and $1838.”
What to expect: Gold traders would be watching to see if the precious metal would again breach below $1800/ounce price level with Silver in tow it could trigger a larger precious metal meltdown where then gold momentum might feed off Silver’s sell-off.
Oil prices near $60 a barrel, OPEC+ stays resolute on supply cuts
Oil traders are going long on hopes that a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposed by Joe Biden last month would see the light of day.
Crude oil prices rallied high at the last trading session of the week, nearing the $60 price level amid leading producers’ commitment to continued supply cuts and positive signs at the world’s largest economy’s recovery.
What you must know: At the time of writing this report, Brent crude futures traded at $59.24 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate futures rose by 0.73% to $56.64 a barrel.
- Oil traders are going long on hopes that a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposed by Joe Biden last month would see the light of day. Stronger-than-expected orders for U.S. goods in the month of Dec also boosted bullish sentiments across the market spectrum.
- OPEC+’s most recent attitude has been a real positive for crude oil prices, on the account of Saudi Arabia, a leading oil producer, already curbing its oil production by about 1 million barrels of crude oil.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, gave key insights on macros pushing oil prices at yearly highs.
“There was a nice V-looking chart for WTI today with the commodity hit on the release of the EIA’s Annual Energy Outlook 2021 (projecting it will take years to get back to 2019 levels of US energy consumption), only to quickly bounce back.
“Oil spent much of New York session above WTI U$56 a barrel, extending gains from Wednesday when OPEC+ maintained oil output cuts, as optimism over a much-discussed US stimulus package also proved supportive.
“When demand drives commodity prices, it has a more bullish impact and leaves a more lasting reflection on price action.”
What to expect: The full OPEC+ ministerial meeting in early March could be more difficult because production increases will likely be on the table, especially if oil prices continue to trend up.
Gold prices tumble over rising U.S dollar
Gold futures traded $1,826/ounce losing about 0.50% in value amid a social media-driven rally that was in play in the past few days.
Gold prices drifted lower at the fourth trading session of the week, as global investors weighed the soaring value sighted in the U.S dollar.
At the time of drafting this report, gold futures traded $1,826/ounce losing about 0.50% in value amid a social media-driven rally that was in play in the past few days.
The U.S dollar which normally moves inversely to the precious metal was at its highest levels in over two months on Wednesday and thus kept its bullish run, taking into account the U.S dollar index was up by 0.23% to trade at 91.315 index points.
In addition, the Benchmark 10-year U.S Treasury yield also rose to its highest point in more than three weeks.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on prevailing macros weighing on the precious metal in the near term;
“Gold has relinquished its January seasonality boost. With Chinese physical demand getting balloted down due to the LNY mobility restrictions, the market remains a seller on rally environment. Gold trade flat overnight as FX market did little to show the way.”
“The long positioning in silver seems to have been reduced pretty quickly after the spike on Monday, with the metal having now gone from $25 to $30 and back to $27. Gold seems to have been dragged back to the bottom of its range for the past few weeks.”
What to expect: Gold traders, however, stay resolute. on this account, the U.S dollar remains prone to a significant amount of inflationary measures. As long as gold stays above $1800 that argument should continue to hold.
Oil prices stay firm after reaching highest point in more than 11 months
Brent crude futures rose by 0.3%, to $57.62 a barrel, in a fourth straight day of gains after hitting $58.05 on Tuesday.
Oil prices stayed firm at the third trading session of the week, amid high hopes that global oil stocks will fall back to a more normal range in 2021, coupled with U.S. lawmakers moving within striking distance of approving President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill.
At press time, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were up by 0.2%, to $54.87 a barrel thereby recording a third straight day of gains.
Brent crude futures rose by 0.3%, to $57.62 a barrel, in a fourth straight day of gains after hitting $58.05 on Tuesday, its highest in more than 11 months.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on key macros happening at the world’s largest commodity derivatives market:
“Oil continues to strengthen today with Brent just shy of US$58 a barrel before profit-taking set in.
“Considerable activity in the physical market is behind the move and is pushing the backwardation further. Shell purchased five cargoes of North Sea oil yesterday in the Platts (10-minute) window and placed bids for seven more which remained unfilled. To put that in perspective, typically one or two cargoes trade in the 10-minute window.
“Demand in the physical market has been the driver of a strong front of the curve for this week fueled by news of OPEC+ production compliance at 99%. US vaccine rollout picking up steam in recent weeks are all getting framed as the Biden administration pushes for a colossal stimulus deal.”
What to expect: Oil traders are now anticipating that downside risk on oil prices will remain limited unless there is a material change in expectations for the duration of the pandemic’s impact on demand.
