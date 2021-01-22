Gold prices pull back after hitting highest levels in 2 weeks

Gold prices pulled back a little of its gains recorded on Thursday, as it traded near its highest level in nearly two weeks.

The greenback’s slight rebound at Asia’s trading session on Friday dented the precious metal’s upsides.

Gold prices have been rallying high on reports that President Joe Biden’s administration would push for more quantitative easing programs in order to support the world’s biggest economy.

At the time of drafting this report, Spot gold was down by 0.4% to trade at $1,862 per ounce after hitting its highest since Jan. 8 at $1,874.50 earlier in the session.

What you must know: It’s key to note that the precious metal typically moves in the opposite direction from global stock markets, especially the American and European stock markets.

Humans are emotionally and physically drawn to gold. It provides a significant store of value.

Global Investors buy gold mainly to hedge against inflation.

Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the recent price movements prevailing at the precious market;

“Gold bears have entered a temporary state of hibernation. The yellow metal seems to be past the lows for the month as the current ” everything but the kitchen sink ” policy backdrop and FX tailwinds for precious metals remain favorable.

“Resistance lies at the 100-day moving average at $1884. But the market needs a few more ounces of policy conviction for a break higher. Treasury yields should dictate the direction of bullion and a rally could quickly ensue if further inflation expectations kick in.”

Bottom line: The yellow metal bugs are still in play, at least for the slightly longer horizon, given that global central banks are likely to stay dovish for an extended period of time.