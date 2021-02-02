Coronavirus
75 Health workers test positive for Covid-19, 6 more B.1.1.7 variant detected in Nigeria
The DG of the NCDC has stated that 75 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last one week.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that 75 health workers across the country tested positive for Covid-19 during the past week and have also detected additional six B.1.1.7 variant in the country at the African Centre for Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID) at Redeemers University.
This was disclosed by Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, at the national briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday in Abuja.
“First, I’ll like to address the increasing number of COVID-19 cases among healthcare workers themselves.
“In the last one week, 75 healthcare workers were infected, but we can reduce this risk.
“For healthcare workers, please maintain a high index of suspicion at all times. We need you alive and well,” he said.
He added that the FG would launch Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits (RDTs) in more health facilities over the next one month, to protect healthcare workers.
“We remain deeply grateful for the efforts and commitment of healthcare workers across the country,” he added.
On the new variants, the NCDC DG disclosed that the FG in partnership with ACEGID discovered six new samples.
“On January, 30, our partners at ACEGID detected the B.1.1.7 variant in six additional samples – five from Osun and one from Kwara State. This is the variant of concern that first emerged in the UK.
“The five in Osun is most likely related to the fact that this is where ACEGID is and where they get a lot of samples from. In total, we have detected the B.1.1.7 variant in seven cases within Nigeria.
“This could imply community transmission of this variant of concern. We are currently scaling up on genomic surveillance, working very closely with ACEGID.
“We are developing a protocol to sequence more samples from across states at ACEGID and our sister-agency, NIMR. This is in addition to our capacity at the NCDC National Reference Laboratory,” Ihekweazu said.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that Recent research findings suggest that the new coronavirus variants would likely pose a big challenge for the vaccines, as revealed by studies by several medical researchers.
- Researchers took antibodies from six people who were hospitalized with Covid-19 before the new variant was discovered. They found to varying degrees, that the antibodies for all six of the survivors were unable to fully fight off the virus.
Covid-19 protocol: FG may suspend flights from UAE, the Netherlands
The FG is considering the suspension of flight operations from the UAE and The Netherlands due to new Covid-19 protocols.
The Federal Government has threatened to suspend flight operations from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Netherlands due to the new Covid-19 protocols introduced by both countries for incoming international passengers.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure was made by the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Mr. Musa Nuhu, at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 media briefing on Monday, February 1, in Abuja.
Nuhu said that both countries recently requested that passengers from Nigeria must carry out PCR tests four hours before departing the country.
What the Director-General of NCAA is saying
Nuhu in his statement said, “In addition to the requirements are a requirement for PCR test before passengers depart from Nigeria to their countries. They are adding an extra requirement of having a rapid test done four hours before departure or before you board.
“For us, passengers do the test 72 hours before departure and then the PCR test and the PTF recognizes the rights of all countries to put in measures to protect their citizens just like Nigeria has done. If they insist on having these additional tests being done, then PTF has decided that their operations will be suspended into Nigeria.”
While pointing out that these countries and airlines could not determine for Nigeria, who to approve or how these tests should be done, the NCAA boss said the government would be discussing with the airlines and countries involved.
He further explained, “This will enable the PTF to have a clear and transparent process on determining who will do these tests based on the requirement for accreditation by NCDC, National Laboratory Council, Lagos State Government for Lagos airport and FCT for Abuja airport.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics had reported that Rwandair disclosed that the UAE had barred transit flights to Dubai, as it would only allow passengers on direct flights to Dubai. This means that passengers originating from Nigeria to Dubai through any transit point would not be allowed to enter Dubai.
- The Netherlands, in their latest travel advice which applies to all passengers including Dutch nationals and nationals of other EU and Schengen countries, said that if a passenger was unable to present a negative test result, they might not travel to the Netherlands and would not be permitted to board the aircraft or ferry.
- They also said that anybody arriving in the country would be strongly advised to self-quarantine for 10 days.
IGP orders full enforcement of Covid-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021
The IGP has ordered full enforcement of the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021.
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered full enforcement of the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021, signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on January 26, 2021.
This follows the directives by the President as contained in the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021, which mandates the Nigeria Police Force and other agencies of government to ensure full enforcement of the regulations in public places.
The disclosure was contained in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, on Monday, February 1, in Abuja.
What the Inspector General of Police is saying
The statement from the Nigeria Police Force partly reads, “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M. A. Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the Assistant Inspectors OF Police in the seventeen zonal commands and their constituent Commissioners of Police in the thirty-six states of the Federation and the FCT, Abuja, to carry out full enforcement of the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021 signed into law by his excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR on 26th January 2021.
“They are to ensure full compliance with the Regulations in their respective Areas of Responsibilities (AoR).”
The statement notes that some of the public places that the enforcement will be carried out include places of worship, workplaces and schools, banks, public transport vehicles, hostels, boarding houses, detention centres, and so on, in addition to general restrictions on gatherings as well as the use of face masks.
The IGP, while pointing out that the uncertainty and risks engendered by the advent of the pandemic, has placed additional responsibilities on the general public, he called on the public to voluntarily comply with the provisions of the regulations for the safety of all.
Adamu however, cautioned officers enforcing the regulations to show tact, compassion and empathy with the citizens.
He urged them to be firm and professional while remaining polite, civil, and respectful of the fundamental rights of the citizens.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that a few days ago, President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law the Covid-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021 policy, citing powers conferred to the Presidency, by Section 4 of the Quarantine Act, Cap. Q2 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2010, and in consideration of the urgent need to protect the health and wellbeing of Nigerians in the face of the widespread and rising numbers of coronavirus infections in Nigeria.
- The law, which is in 5 parts, includes; Restrictions on Gatherings, Operations of Public Places, Mandatory Compliance with Treatment Protocols, Offences and Penalties, Enforcement and Application, Interpretation and Citation.
- However, the Presidency has expressed worries over reported non-compliance by Nigerians to the recently enacted Covid-19 regulations.
COVID-19: Nigeria to receive first batch of vaccines (15 million) from COVAX in February- Minister
Nigeria to receive the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX in February.
Nigeria is expected to receive the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines, which is 15 million, from AstraZeneca under the COVAX programme.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 national briefing in Abuja on Monday.
Though the minister did not specify the date or time, he disclosed that the government had been advised to expect the first batch of the vaccines from February.
He said, “According to latest information I have, we have been advised to expect the first COVID-19 vaccines from Covax to arrive in Nigeria as from February. We shall continue to review plans to ensure smooth roll out in our country.”
According to him, the delay being experienced in receiving the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines was because manufacturers were yet to take decisions on when to deploy it to the country.
“The date of first arrival of vaccines in Nigeria has kept changing, because the decision lies with the manufacturer who already has heavy commitments.
“Nigeria had been allocated over 42 million doses by the AU’s African Vaccines Acquisition Task Team AVATT and was expecting 15 of about 42 million doses from COVAX. Altogether, it will give us coverage for over 50% of our target for 2021, if we can access all doses promised,” he added.
What WHO says …
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for global equity in the allocation of vaccines, noting that COVID-19 was a threat to mankind, and not only to any country alone.
Besides, the Director-General of WHO has repeatedly stated that no country is safe till all countries are safe.
“We have been keeping a strict eye on the vaccines scene and those who follow International news may have heard of the scramble for vaccines which has pitched some countries against each other in Europe, as wealthy high-income countries have pre-paid to allocate vaccines to themselves.”
“A spokesperson for WHO estimated that 95 per cent of vaccines manufactured globally so far has gone to only 10 rich and powerful countries,” Dr Ehanire said.
Why it matters
- On Monday, Nairametrics had reported that South Africa took delivery of its first batch of the vaccines, a development that has made several Nigerians ask when the Federal Government would take its own delivery too.
- Also, the Senate has urged the Federal Government to make sufficient funds available for the procurement and administration of COVID-19 vaccines on Nigerians.
- It described as unfortunate, the failure by the government to produce a plan for the purchase, distribution and administration of the therapy, despite the fact that many nations globally had done so.