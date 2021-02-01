Exclusives
The Peace Mass Transit deal explained – C&I Leasing boss
The MD of C&I Leasing Plc, chats with Nairametrics about the landmark Peace Mass Transit deal, amongst other topics.
The increasing cost of importation and running business has been a major concern for business owners, especially in the transportation sector.
In an interview with Nairametrics, the Managing Director of C&I Leasing Plc, Andrew Otike-Odibi, explained that it is quite tough living in a country where cost keeps escalating.
He called for a more business–friendly environment for assembling local vehicles in Nigeria, which would make the cost of vehicles cheaper, such that the average cost of transportation for the common man would be bearable.
On the effect of Peace Mass Transit becoming the largest shareholder of the company, he explained that there might be some board changes, but the board had not discussed whether the development would lead to rebranding.
Excerpts:
What is the impact of COVID-19 on your operations?
Our marine business is predominantly oil and gas driven. So, that has an impact on all our marine side as well, because the oil and gas companies were looking to optimize their cost of different areas.
Are there opportunities created by the pandemic?
Interestingly, in our outsourcing business, the COVID-19 created an opportunity because while companies were rationalizing or downsizing, it created an opportunity to provide staff on basics and also provide some online training for existing staff, rather than physical training.
That was a plus for us. That is why we strive to stay ahead in the diversity of this business. You find out that in any situation, you might have one side of the business impacted negatively and another side of the business being impacted positively.
What do you think the government should have done better to manage the pandemic, especially with the second wave?
Well, I think the government started well, when in March when they shut down the airport and the awareness was very high. Without the lockdown, imagine the impact on lives. It would have been much worse.
Coming out of the lockdown, I think everyone went to sleep, so the second wave is a result of that relaxation. If you noticed, the same level of drive that was given to awareness creation, the use of non-pharmaceutical needs to fight COVID, is not as real now as it was in March\April. It looks like we’ve just been in a relax mode but the impact is still heavy on lives and also on businesses. I think the government should sustain the awareness by not paying lip service to it. Because we are talking about lives.
I think COVID has brought about a lot of changes in businesses. A lot of things are being done remotely and there’s a new work style; we work from home. I think that is something that should be promoted more now than the traditional way of working to see how we can help curtail all the spread of this virus before it gets out of hand.
What is the update with the Peace Mass Transit acquiring major stakes in your company?
Peace Mass Transit, first of all, has been a shareholder of C&I leasing and a director of C&I leasing. Actis is a logical top fund that needed to exit because if you understand the way the venture capital funds operate, they have a time limit for their investment and they have to exit at a point and return funds to their investors.
At the point of exit, Actis approached the existing shareholders and directors and asked to find out if anyone or party was interested in taking up their slot. Peace Mass Transit was ready and took advantage of the opportunity and in doing that, we see it as a very positive move.
How?
First is that the move is from an existing shareholder and director who also already knows the business and that to us is a show of confidence. It’s also a show of maturity in the Nigerian investing cycle because you find out that Nigerians are going abroad to raise money to take out venture capital funds and all that. But this is homegrown, and it’s showing that with the proper structuring in place and proper investor alignment, you can find growth in the real sector in this country and that will impact on the investing public and also the investors. So we see it as very positive.
How does this affect your liquidity status?
The liquidity of the business initially is not impacted, as this is an external transaction. External in the sense that Actis is sending straight to Peace Mass transit without any direct impact on the operations of the business.
What this would do for us in the near future is that what we’ve been carrying in our books as a loan stock, which now becomes equity, and it will show up as equity in our books and this opens up the gate to raise additional equity from other shareholders who had been waiting to invest but were not too sure of the nature of that loan stock. I believe this creates clarity to some people who are interested in investing in the business.
The emergence of Peace Mass Transit will lead to changes in the board and may lead to rebranding. Are you prepared for these?
I imagine that there might be some board changes, but we haven’t had that conversation yet, in terms of rebranding. I don’t see it affecting the brand yet, but I know we would probably have a conversation on the strategy of the business for the next three to five years, and how that will impact on all the investors and shareholders. I know for the fact that Peace Mass transit places investments to further grow their investment portfolio in Nigeria. I know they definitely want to see some good returns, and they are definitely looking at areas of the business where they can strengthen the business to improve on this profitability, and its growth potential. So, about the board changes, I’m not sure about when and how that will take place. In terms of the brand change and business structure change, I can’t be sure about that, because the strength of the business is in its brand and business structure.
How would you assess the transportation sector in Nigeria?
Transportation is a major sector for the growth of any economy and it’s not limited to human movement or movement of goods and services. We buy foodstuff in the North. This is significantly cheaper when you compare it with food prices in the south.
The main difference is the cost of transportation. Whether it is human movement or movement of goods, the cost of transportation plays a significant role in the cost of doing business in Nigeria. So it’s something we need to look at.
Are you saying the cost of transportation will increase further?
The cost of transportation will continue to go up and not just for COVID reasons The foreign exchange has worsened against the Naira, and that means it’s going to more expensive to buy vehicles and spares, and the cost of fuel has gone up as well, so the cost of transportation will move up.
I expect that the government will be more particular about how to manage this. Now there is a lot of talk about the rail system which will help the movement of goods; even the mass transit scheme calls for Government attention as well.
Also, the cost of importation and assembly of local vehicles will make the cost of these vehicles cheaper such that the average cost of transportation for the common man is bearable because it’s quite tough living in a country where the cost keeps escalating.
There are expectations that Nigeria is going to come out of recession in Q1 2021, what are your expectations regarding the Nigerian Economy and the impact of this on your business in the new year?
If the economy comes out of recession in Q1, it would be very nice and great for businesses, it would help to wake up the sectors of the economy that have been impacted by the lockdown and the COVID in 2020. My expectation really is that we would see more activities in the real sector.
The real sector, which is the manufacturing and product creation related sectors that will help further crucial demand for goods and services.
If this happens, it will help to create a path to recovery, but there is still a need for us to look at borrowing cost and how it will impact on small businesses because to me small businesses and activities in the manufacturing sector need to be protected as they are the employer of labour.
In the last one year, the share price of C&I leasing had been within the range of N3.55 and N7.35, and the company is currently valued to have a market cap. of N4.45 billion on NSE. Its share value stands at N5.70. What should your shareholders expect in 2021?
For the shareholders in 2021, I would say that 2021 is going to be a new phase for C&I Leasing, and I say that for three main reasons. One is the obvious, Peace Mass Transit becoming the largest shareholder in C&I Leasing, so we are likely to see some changes emerging from the board level, to help extract more value out of the business.
Two, is the fact that the business model has changed slightly. 2020, with the pandemic and the lockdown, made us go back to the thinking room and come up with more services. Services that are now directed more towards clients who have different assets, but who will think using these services can help them extract more value from their assets, so we don’t even have to invest in additional assets or anything, that slight change in the model is giving birth to another C&I
Thirdly, coming from the pandemic as well with the help of the work-from-home model, our services and operations have not been impacted at all. So we have seen another part of the business we didn’t even know existed, meaning there is a lot of room for expansion. Expansion of intellect, expansion of abilities to do things; so that itself has created a gap that has to be filled in terms of taking advantage of opportunities.
With those three things, I think that 2021 and beyond, we are likely to see a new company, a more refined company, a company that is more tailored towards value extraction and value creation for its customers. This conversion of loan stock to equity can then be further recapitalized at more value brought out for shareholders, for major and minority shareholders. So I will say that 2021 and beyond is giving birth to new C&I leasing.
If you say there are chances for further recapitalization, does that mean you are likely to go back into the market?
We are certainly going to go back to the market, but the road is not clear yet. However, we are certainly going to go back to the market.
Prices of major food items crash further as local and foreign rice continues to ease off
Major food items such as; tomatoes, onions, pepper, potatoes, local and foreign-made rice recorded a decline in their prices.
The prices of locally-made rice have trickled down across major markets in Lagos State on the back of sustained reduction in the price of foreign-made rice as other major food items such as; tomatoes, onions, pepper, and potatoes record further decline in price.
This is according to the latest market survey, carried out by Nairalytics Research – the research arm of Nairametrics.
According to the report, a 50kg bag of Mama’s Pride rice – a locally produced rice now sells for an average of N22,875, representing a 3.7% decline in price, while a 50kg bag of Royal Stallion rice now sells for an average of N24,250.
Also, the price of a bag of onions (Dry onions) crashed by as much as 23% to sell for an average of N16,500, while a big basket of round shaped tomatoes currently sells for an average of N4,000 as against an initial average of N6,500.
This report contains information on items that witnessed price increase, price decrease, as well as information on special markets and insights.
Items that witnessed price decrease
- The price of a 10kg size of Mama Gold rice decreased by 4% to sell for an average of N4,225 compared to an initial average of N4,400 recorded two weeks ago.
- A 50kg bag of Royal Stallion that was previously sold for an average of N24,500, now sells for an average of N24,250. This represents a 1% decline in price.
- Also, the price of a 50kg bag of Mama Gold rice now sells for an average of N24,250 as against an initial average of N24,875.
- A 50kg bag of Mama’s Pride rice, initially sold for an average of N23,750 now sells for an average of N22,875, representing a reduction of 3.7%.
- The biggest basket of Irish potatoes that was sold for an average of N25,000 two weeks ago now sells for an average of 17,000. This represents a 32% decline in price.
- Also, a medium-sized basket of Irish potatoes now sells for an average of N2,200 as against N2,600 recorded earlier in the month.
- The price of a big basket of round shaped tomatoes dipped by 38.5% to sell for an average of N4,000 compared to an initial average of N6,500.
- A medium-sized basket of round shaped tomatoes that was initially sold for an average of N3,000 now sells for an average of N1,500. This represents a decline in price of 50%.
- A big bag size of pepper now sells for an average of N7,250 compared to an initial average of N7,750 representing a decline in price of 6.5%.
- Also, the price of a medium-sized bag of pepper declined by 6.7% to sell for an average of N3,500 compared to an initial average of N3,750.
- A big bag of dry onions currently sells for an average of N16,500 as against an average of N21,500 recorded two weeks ago. This represents 23.3% reduction in price.
- The price of a big bag size of new onions also reduced by 24.2% to sell for an average of N12,500 compared to an initial average of N16,500.
- A big bag of melon now sells for an average of N43,500. A 3.3% decline when compared to an initial average of N45,000.
Items that witnessed price increase
- The price of a 50kg bag of honey beans popularly known as “oloyin” increased by 7.6% to sell for an average of N21,875 compared to an initial average of N20,333 while a bag of white beans of the same size grew by 9.6% to sell for an average of N46,750.
- A big bag of Bush mango seed popularly known as ogbono now sells for an average of N120,000 representing an increase of 14.3% from an initial average of N105,000.
- A Nylon of crayfish that was initially sold for an average of N14,250 now sells for an average of N14,750. This represents a 3.5% increase in price.
- A 50kg bag of yellow maize now sells for an average of N24,625 from an initial average of N23,333 while a bag of white maize of the same size now sells for an average of N24,500.
- The price of a crate of egg increased by 7.2% to sell for an average of N1,300 as against an initial average of N1,213.
- A 25 litres gallon of vegetable oil that was sold for an average of N16,625 two weeks ago has increased by 9% to sell for an average of N18,125.
- Also, a 5 litres gallon of vegetable oil now sells for an average of N3,550 as against an initial average of N3,425 recorded earlier in the month.
- A big basket of sweet potatoes currently sells for an average of N6,500 representing an increase in price of 8.3% compared to an initial average of N6,000.
- A 50kg bag of white garri that was initially sold for an average of N10,750 now sells for an average of N12,750. This translates to an 18.6% increase in price.
Items that maintained initial prices
- A 50kg bag of brown beans continues to sell for an average of N30,000 same as recorded two weeks ago.
- A big tuber of yam still sells for an average of N1,000 while a medium-sized tuber sells for an average of N588.
- A 50kg bag of Ijebu garri continues to sell for an average of N14,375, while yellow garri sells for an average of N11,125.
- A 50kg bag of Honey well and Mama Gold flour sells for N13,950 and N13,850 respectively, while a bag of Dangote flour sells for an average of N13,750.
- A 25 litres gallon of palm oil sells for an average of N13,000 while a 5 litres size sells for an average of N2,675.
- Horse fish (Kote) and Titus fish still sell for an average of N613 and 638 respectively across markets in Lagos.
- A carton of full chicken sells for an average of N14,125, Chicken lap also sells for an average of N13,875 while a carton of turkey is sold for an average of N18,500.
- A 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas is filled for an average of N3,975, while a 5kg cylinder is filled for an average of N1,750
- Amongst the list of food items that maintained their initial prices include: noodles, beverages, cocoa drinks, sugar, water, and juice.
Special markets/items
- Nairalytics could sight customers and traders at the onion section of the Mile-12 market bantering with each other, as a customer was seen exercising bargaining power at the market. “Now that the price of onions has reduced drastically, it is our time to do shakara for you,” she teased.
- Recall that a big bag of Onions was sold for as high as N90,000 last year due to seasonal fluctuation and other factors, but now at an average of N16,500, it represents an 81.7% decline in price.
- The increase in the price of egg was attributed to increase in the prices of Chicken and their feeds. Notably, in a conversation with an egg supplier at Mushin market, she explained to Nairalytics that the increase in the price of items used in the production of chicken feeds such as maize, soya beans has caused increase in the price of chicken, consequently affecting the cost of eggs.
- Below is a price list of various 50kg size brands of rice as obtained from Daleko market – Local rice; Big Bull (N24,000), Mama Pride (N22,500), Mama’s Choice (N22,500), Umza (N22,000), Solar (N22,500), Three Brothers (N22,500), Labana (N21,500), Ma Nasarawa (N18,000), Royal Naija (N18,000).
- While Foreign rice – Cap Cap (N24,000), Royal Stallion (N24,500), Tomato (N24,000), Caprice (N24,500)
Market insights
- The reduction in the price of local rice has been attributed to the decline in the price of foreign rice, owing to the reopening of land borders across the country. According to a rice dealer at Daleko market popularly known as “Iya Nike” she explained that due to the influx of foreign rice into the country, locally made rice are forced to drive their prices down so as to remain competitive in the market.
- She further explained that some brands of local rice now sell for as low as N18,000 but expressed her worries as some brands of locally made rice and foreign rice are now sold for relatively the same price, depending on the quality of the product, which could affect the sales of locally made rice in the country.
- Meanwhile, traders of tomatoes at Mile-12 market have attributed the significant decline in the price of tomatoes to seasonal fluctuation. Malam Audu, a trader at the tomatoes section of Mile-12 market, explained that it is normal for the prices of tomatoes to reduce by this time of the year, due to season. “this is the time of the year that the price of tomatoes usually reduces because we just harvested and there have been large inflows of the product into the market” He said.
- It is worth noting that there is only round-shaped tomatoes in the market and oval-shaped variant of the item is yet to be sighted in any the markets covered.
|Items
|Brand
|Unit
|MUSHIN (21/1/2021)
|DALEKO (21/1/2021)
|OYINGBO (21/1/2021)
|MILE 12 (21/1/2021)
|Average
|MUSHIN (7/1/2021)
|DALEKO (7/1/2021)
|OYINGBO (7/1/2021)
|MILE 12 (7/1/2021)
|Average
|Bag of Rice
|Mama Gold
|10kg
|4400
|4200
|4200
|4100
|4225
|3.9772727272727
|4400
|4200
|4500
|4500
|4400
|Bag of Rice
|Royal Stallion
|50Kg
|24500
|24000
|24500
|24000
|24250
|1.0204081632653
|25000
|24000
|25000
|24000
|24500
|Bag of Rice
|Rice Master
|10kg
|NA
|4100
|4100
|4.6511627906977
|NA
|4300
|4300
|Bag of Rice
|Mama Gold
|50kg
|24000
|24000
|24500
|24500
|24250
|2.5125628140704
|25000
|24000
|24500
|26000
|24875
|Bag of Rice
|Caprice
|50kg
|24000
|24000
|24000
|24000
|24000
|0
|25000
|22000
|24000
|25000
|24000
|Bag of Rice
|Mama's Pride
|50kg
|23000
|22500
|23000
|23000
|22875
|3.6842105263158
|23000
|24000
|24000
|24000
|23750
|Bag of Beans
|Oloyin
|50kg
|22000
|22000
|22000
|21500
|21875
|-7.5819672131165
|20000
|21000
|20000
|20333.333333333
|Bag of Beans
|White
|50kg
|48000
|48000
|46000
|45000
|46750
|-9.5703124999991
|40000
|45000
|43000
|42666.666666667
|Bag of Beans
|Brown
|50kg
|32000
|30000
|30000
|28000
|30000
|0
|32000
|30000
|30000
|28000
|30000
|Tuber of Yam
|Abuja
|1 Big Size Tuber
|1000
|900
|1100
|1000
|1000
|0
|1000
|900
|1100
|1000
|1000
|Tuber of Yam
|Abuja
|1 Medium Size Tuber
|550
|600
|550
|650
|587.5
|0
|550
|600
|550
|650
|587.5
|Carton of Noodles
|Indomie
|305g (Belle full)
|3200
|3250
|3300
|3300
|3262.5
|0
|3200
|3250
|3300
|3300
|3262.5
|Carton of Noodles
|Indomie
|200g (Hungry man)
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|0
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|Carton of Noodles
|Chikki
|100g
|2200
|2200
|2100
|2300
|2200
|0
|2200
|2200
|2100
|2300
|2200
|Carton of Noodles
|Minimie
|70g
|1900
|1750
|1700
|1800
|1787.5
|0
|1900
|1750
|1700
|1800
|1787.5
|Carton of Noodles
|Golden Penny
|70g
|1700
|1500
|1600
|1600
|1600
|0
|1700
|1500
|1600
|1600
|1600
|Bag of Garri
|Ijebu
|80kg
|14500
|14000
|14500
|14500
|14375
|0
|14500
|14000
|14500
|14500
|14375
|Bag of Garri
|White
|50kg
|12500
|12000
|14000
|12500
|12750
|-18.604651162791
|10500
|11000
|11000
|10500
|10750
|Bag of Garri
|Yellow
|50kg
|11000
|11000
|11500
|11000
|11125
|0
|11000
|11000
|11500
|11000
|11125
|Basket of Potato
|Sweet
|Big Basket
|6500
|6500
|-8.3333333333333
|6000
|6000
|Basket of Potato
|Sweet
|Small Basket
|700
|750
|725
|0
|700
|750
|725
|Basket of Potato
|sweet
|Smallest Basket
|400
|300
|350
|0
|400
|300
|350
|Basket of Potato
|Irish
|Biggest Basket
|18000
|16000
|17000
|32
|25000
|25000
|25000
|Basket of Potato
|Irish
|Medium Basket
|2200
|2200
|15.384615384615
|2600
|2600
|Basket of Potato
|Irish
|Small Basket
|1500
|1400
|1450
|12.121212121212
|1700
|1600
|1650
|Packet of Pasta
|Golden Penny
|500g
|4400
|4400
|4300
|4200
|4325
|0
|4400
|4400
|4300
|4200
|4325
|Packet of Pasta
|Dangote
|500g
|4200
|4300
|4300
|4300
|4275
|0
|4200
|4300
|4300
|4300
|4275
|Packet of Pasta
|Power (1 pc)
|500g
|250
|230
|250
|230
|240
|0
|250
|230
|250
|230
|240
|Packet of Pasta
|Bonita (1 pc)
|500g
|220
|230
|230
|220
|225
|0
|220
|230
|230
|220
|225
|Gallon of Palm Oil
|Local
|5 Litres
|2700
|2600
|2800
|2600
|2675
|0
|2700
|2600
|2800
|2600
|2675
|Gallon of Palm Oil
|Local
|25 Litres
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|0
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Local
|5 Litres
|3600
|3600
|3500
|3500
|3550
|-3.6496350364963
|3400
|3400
|3500
|3400
|3425
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Local
|25 Litres
|18000
|18000
|18000
|18500
|18125
|-9.0225563909774
|16000
|17000
|17000
|16500
|16625
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Kings
|5 Litres
|3200
|3000
|3000
|2800
|3000
|0
|3200
|3000
|3000
|2800
|3000
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Wesson
|5 Litres
|4500
|3900
|3900
|4300
|4150
|0
|4500
|3900
|3900
|4300
|4150
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Mamador
|3.8 Litres
|2500
|2450
|2500
|2800
|2562.5
|0
|2500
|2450
|2500
|2800
|2562.5
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Power
|3 Litres
|1900
|1800
|1800
|2200
|1925
|0
|1900
|1800
|1800
|2200
|1925
|Bunch of Plaintain
|Plantain
|1 Big Bunch
|500
|600
|500
|600
|550
|0
|500
|600
|500
|600
|550
|Bag of Flour
|Dangote
|50kg
|13600
|13600
|13800
|14000
|13750
|0
|13600
|13600
|13800
|14000
|13750
|Bag of Flour
|Honey well
|50Kg
|14000
|13600
|14000
|14200
|13950
|0
|14000
|13600
|14000
|14200
|13950
|Bag of Flour
|Mama Gold
|50kg
|13800
|13600
|14000
|14000
|13850
|0
|13800
|13600
|14000
|14000
|13850
|Milk
|Peak Powdered (Tin)
|400g
|1200
|1300
|1200
|1250
|1237.5
|0
|1200
|1300
|1200
|1250
|1237.5
|Milk
|peak Powdered(Tin)
|900g
|2800
|2750
|2700
|2750
|2750
|0
|2800
|2750
|2700
|2750
|2750
|Milk
|Peak milk (Refill)
|500g
|1200
|1100
|1200
|1200
|1175
|0
|1200
|1100
|1200
|1200
|1175
|Milk
|Dano Powdered (Tin)
|500g
|1200
|1200
|1100
|1200
|1175
|0
|1200
|1200
|1100
|1200
|1175
|Milk
|Dano Powdered(Tin)
|900g
|2600
|2500
|2400
|2500
|2500
|0
|2600
|2500
|2400
|2500
|2500
|Milk
|Dano (Refill)
|500g
|1000
|950
|1000
|1000
|987.5
|0
|1000
|950
|1000
|1000
|987.5
|Milk
|ThreeCrown (Refill)
|380g
|800
|750
|800
|750
|775
|0
|800
|750
|800
|750
|775
|Milk
|Loya Powdered (Tin)
|400g
|1000
|1100
|1100
|1050
|1062.5
|0
|1000
|1100
|1100
|1050
|1062.5
|Milk
|Loya (Refill)
|400g
|900
|800
|850
|800
|837.5
|0
|900
|800
|850
|800
|837.5
|Milk
|Coast (Refill)
|500g
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|0
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|Cocoa Beverages
|Milo (Tin)
|500g
|1500
|1450
|1500
|1450
|1475
|0
|1500
|1450
|1500
|1450
|1475
|Cocoa Beverages
|Milo (Tin)
|1kg
|2500
|2450
|2400
|2500
|2462.5
|0
|2500
|2450
|2400
|2500
|2462.5
|Cocoa Beverages
|Milo Refill
|500g
|1100
|1100
|1000
|1100
|1075
|0
|1100
|1100
|1000
|1100
|1075
|Cocoa Beverages
|Bournvita Refill
|500g
|1300
|1300
|1200
|1300
|1275
|0
|1300
|1300
|1200
|1300
|1275
|Cocoa Beverages
|Bournvita (Plastic)
|900g
|2200
|2200
|2300
|2200
|2225
|0
|2200
|2200
|2300
|2200
|2225
|Cocoa Beverages
|Ovaltine Refill
|500g
|1000
|900
|1000
|950
|962.5
|0
|1000
|900
|1000
|950
|962.5
|Cocoa Beverages
|Ovaltine(Plastic)
|500g
|1500
|1500
|1450
|1400
|1462.5
|0
|1500
|1500
|1450
|1400
|1462.5
|Coffee
|Nescafe Classic
|50g
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|0
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|Tea
|Lipton Yellow label
|52g
|300
|290
|300
|300
|297.5
|0
|300
|290
|300
|300
|297.5
|Tea
|Top tea
|52g
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|0
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|Sugar
|St' Louis Sugar(Cube)Â
|500g
|600
|600
|600
|550
|587.5
|0
|600
|600
|600
|550
|587.5
|Sugar
|Golden Penny Sugar (cube)
|500g
|400
|350
|400
|400
|387.5
|0
|400
|350
|400
|400
|387.5
|Bread
|Val-U
|1 loaf
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|0
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|Bread
|Butterfield
|1 loaf
|450
|450
|400
|450
|437.5
|0
|450
|450
|400
|450
|437.5
|Egg
|N/A
|Crate
|1300
|1300
|1300
|1300
|1300
|-7.2164948453608
|1200
|1200
|1250
|1200
|1212.5
|Bottled Water (Refill)
|Cway
|Refill
|600
|650
|600
|600
|612.5
|0
|600
|650
|600
|600
|612.5
|Juice
|5 Alive
|1 litre
|550
|550
|550
|600
|562.5
|0
|550
|550
|550
|600
|562.5
|Juice
|Chivita
|1 litre
|550
|550
|600
|550
|562.5
|0
|550
|550
|600
|550
|562.5
|Gas
|Refilling
|12.5kg
|4000
|4000
|3900
|4000
|3975
|0
|4000
|4000
|3900
|4000
|3975
|Gas
|Refilling
|5kg
|1700
|1800
|1800
|1700
|1750
|0
|1700
|1800
|1800
|1700
|1750
|Tomatoes
|Big Basket
|round shaped
|4000
|4000
|38.461538461538
|6500
|6500
|Tomatoes
|Medium Basket
|round shaped
|1500
|1500
|50
|3000
|3000
|Tomatoes
|Small Basket
|round shaped
|1100
|1100
|56
|2500
|2500
|Tomatoes
|Big Basket
|Oval Shaped
|NA
|NA
|Tomatoes
|Small Basket
|Oval Shaped
|NA
|NA
|Fish
|Kote (Horse Mackerel)
|1 kg
|650
|600
|600
|600
|612.5
|0
|650
|600
|600
|600
|612.5
|Fish
|Titus (Mackerel)
|1 kg
|600
|650
|650
|650
|637.5
|0
|600
|650
|650
|650
|637.5
|Pepper
|Big bag
|7500
|7000
|7250
|6.4516129032258
|8000
|7500
|7750
|Pepper
|Medium bag
|3500
|3500
|3500
|6.6666666666667
|4000
|3500
|3750
|Maize
|Yellow
|25000
|25000
|23500
|25000
|24625
|-5.5357142857158
|25000
|22000
|23000
|23333.333333333
|Maize
|White
|25000
|25000
|23500
|24500
|24500
|-5.7553956834517
|25000
|22500
|22000
|23166.666666667
|Melon
|Big bag
|44000
|43000
|43500
|3.3333333333333
|45000
|45000
|45000
|Onions
|Big bag
|Dry Onions
|18000
|15000
|16500
|23.255813953488
|26000
|17000
|21500
|Onions
|Big bag
|New Onions
|13000
|12000
|12500
|24.242424242424
|20000
|13000
|16500
|Bush mango seed
|(Ogbono)
|1 big bag
|120000
|120000
|-14.285714285714
|105000
|105000
|Frozen food
|Full chicken
|Carton
|14000
|14500
|14000
|14000
|14125
|0
|14000
|14500
|14000
|14000
|14125
|Frozen food
|Chicken lap
|Carton
|13500
|14000
|14000
|14000
|13875
|0
|13500
|14000
|14000
|14000
|13875
|Frozen food
|Turkey
|Carton
|18000
|18500
|19000
|18500
|0
|18000
|18500
|19000
|18500
|Crayfish
|Nylon
|14500
|15000
|14750
|-3.5087719298246
|14000
|14500
|14250
About Nairametrics Food Price Survey
Nairametrics Food Price Watch is a bi-weekly Household Market Survey that covers the prices of major food items in Nigeria, with emphasis on five major markets in Lagos – Mushin market, Daleko market, Oyingbo market, Idi-Oro market, and Mile 12 market.
Government must play a major role for the mortgage sector to thrive – CEO, Abbey Mortgage Bank
Abbey Mortgage Bank CEO gives an insight into the mortgage sector and highlights the roles of key stakeholders for the sector to thrive.
The Managing Director/CEO of Abbey Mortgage Bank has given an overview of the mortgage bank industry in Nigeria, what inspired the establishment of Abbey Mortgage Bank, and the challenges encountered on the way.
Speaking during the Nairametrics’ Business Half Hour, Madu Haman gave a brief background of his journey into the financial industry.
“I graduated from the university in 1982, started my banking career in 1984 with the then Bank of Credit & Commerce, which was later converted to African International Bank (Afribank). In 1990, I joined the merchant bank now called the New World Merchant Bank. Then in 1992, I left New World Merchant Bank to join Abbey Building Society, which is now Abbey Mortgage Bank,” he said.
According to Mr. Madu, what motivated the establishment of Abbey Mortgage Bank was the Mortgage Institution Act that was enacted in 1989. It was an opportunity to provide housing finance to Nigerians. So, in 1992, they got licensed and since then, the business has grown.
He continued by saying that currently, their aim is to replicate in Nigeria what is obtainable in a more developed economy like the UK, where housing finance is affordable and available to everyone.
During the session, he stated that nothing came easy, especially when it came to establishing a business, so, they had their pitfalls during inception though they were able to scale through, with the help of the initial promoters who had experience in banking.
Speaking about funding, Mr. Madu noted that their initial capital when they started in 1992 was N5,000,000, which the promoters were able to gather from friends. Since then, they have gradually been increasing the capital. In 2005, they became a public limited liability company and got listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 2008, which gave them a wider market for raising capital.
Abbey Mortgage Bank, according to Madu, is in partnership with private sector providers, most of whom are real estate developers who provide the houses for them to grant mortgages on. He noted that the partnership is with credible developers, who have the type of houses that meet the requirement of customers. The bank is also in partnership with notable cooperatives, whose members want to access housing finance.
According to him, Nigeria’s patronage of mortgage banks is very low. He said even at the African level, Nigeria is way below when it comes to a mortgage. He stated that currently, the mortgage sector constitutes just about 2.5% of our GDP compared to the United Kingdom where the contribution is 80%, while South Africa contributes 50% to 60% of their GDP, and Ghana has close to 30% GDP contribution. In other words, Nigeria needs to step up her game when in the mortgage sector.
He said for this to be feasible, the Government has a major role to play in terms of providing the right environment for the mortgage sector to thrive. Speaking further, he said there are many challenges that affect the mortgage sector, most of which have to do with the government. For example, the Land Use Act, which makes the process of land acquisition very difficult and expensive. Speaking further, he stated that what made land acquisition difficult are the processes one must undergo, such as:
- The process of getting the Governor’s consent
- The bureaucratic process of registering the mortgage
- The cost of registration being exorbitant.
During the session, Haman noted that the government could assist in reducing some of these challenges. The plan to address the various challenges facing the mortgage sector started as far back as 2001 when the then President, Olusegun Obasanjo, formed a presidential committee to review the legal framework around the mortgage sector, especially amending the Land Use Act and other issues concerning the smooth operation of the mortgage sector.
However, before the approval of such an amendment, another government took over which automatically led to starting the process all over.
Furthermore, he said they had to establish an advocacy association for the mortgage Industry called the Mortgage Banking Association of Nigeria and their work is to take care of these issues that the mortgage sector is facing. He said they also have other institutions, like the Nigerian Mortgage Finance Company, which is partly owned by the participating banks and partly owned by the Federal Government (the Federal Ministry of Finance and CBN are also involved). The role of this institution is advocacy, i.e., trying to address the challenges facing the mortgage sector.
Also, they have been talking to state governors to see how each state can amend some of their laws to make it easier and smoother for mortgage sectors. However, he noted that some states like Lagos and Kaduna have been very cooperative. More so, the engagement continues with various other states that are willing to participate in the provision of housing for their citizens.
Additionally, he clarified the issues some Nigerians encounter when it comes to accessing NHF loans. He said the Federal Mortgage Bank is a custodian of the National Housing Fund, so for a contributor to be able to access facilities from the National Housing Fund, they must approach a primary mortgage bank which then processes their request and forwards it to the Federal Mortgage Bank for approval. He added that before NHF can give out a loan, it will have to check out the following:
- The property involved.
- Does it have a proper title?
- What is the applicant’s source of income?
- Would he be able to meet the repayment of the loan?
All these processes are done at the primary mortgage bank-level before being forwarded to the Federal Mortgage Bank for approval, and then the Federal Mortgage Bank also goes through its own process of checking. With all these processes, one might look at the loan request as a difficult one, however, the rate at which you get the facilities is only 6% which is the lowest facility you can get in the Nigerian market right now.
In conclusion, he said that Abbey has a very good pedigree, and they been in the market for almost 29 years now. He continued by saying that Abbey mortgage bank is presently the oldest and the largest mortgage bank in Nigeria and they are currently doing the Right Issues which was opened on the 4th of January for their existing shareholders to invest more on.
Border closure, insecurity and other causes of high food inflation in Nigeria
Nigerians cannot afford to buy food as the price of food is skyrocketing every month.
Nigeria’s inflation rate increased by 15.75% YoY in December 2020, hitting its highest figure in 3 years.
According to the latest Consumer Price Index report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the food inflation index rose sharply by 19.56% in December, caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and other tubers, meat, fruits, vegetable, fish and oils and fats.
Nigeria’s food inflation looks gloomier if you consider the fact that the NBS, in its released COVID-19 impact report for the month of August 2020, revealed that 51.3% of Nigerian households obtained loans during the lockdown from mid-March to purchase foodstuffs.
This means that Nigerians cannot afford to buy food and the price of food is skyrocketing every month.
Nairametrics chatted with Cheta Nwanze, Partner at SBM Intel, a Geopolitical Research and Strategic Communications consulting firm and Professor Yomi Fawehinmi, an Agric stakeholder on the causes of food inflation and what should be done to control it.
The border was closed for over a year, depriving many Nigerians and businesses access to some food items and raw materials which prices were now hiked as a result of high demand and few competition within Nigeria. Could the closure have contributed to food inflation?
Nwanze said, “Of course it did. Simply looking at a chart of food inflation makes it clear. The curve, which was rising anyway, began to rise more steeply two months after the borders were arbitrarily closed, essentially the normal lagging effect associated with any change in policy. So yes, it is a fact that the border closure contributed to the rise in food inflation.”
Poor economic policies cannot however be distanced from the continuous rise in the inflation rate. Nwanze believes that the CBN’s mandate concerning the importation of maize is an example of such poor economic policy.
“Policy inconsistencies such as what happened with maize, where imports were restricted despite 2020 being in track to be our worst year in terms of maize production in a while. Now, given that maize is an input for the poultry industry for example, as well as the pharma industry, this had an effect,” Nwanze said.
Agriculture is very central to Nigeria’s economy, providing the main source of livelihood for the majority of Nigerians. The agricultural sector remains the largest employer in Nigeria, employing more than 36% of the labour force.
“Agriculture is actually a science. Without science, Agriculture is drudgery and unproductive. That’s why Netherlands is a small country but feeds the world. Netherlands is the 2nd largest food exporter in the world,” Prof Fawehinmi noted.
Water depletion and desertification have forced herders in the northern part of the country to shift southwards in search of grazing fields. This downwards movement has resulted in clashes between farmers and herders in many states, hence a reduction in the output of food production.
Highlighting the contribution of insecurity to poor harvest and subsequent food inflation, Prof. Fawehinmi said, “Insecurity makes farmers abandon their farms, which reduces output, leading to less market supply and more demand, thereby causing a spike in prices of food items.”
On how pressures in food, utilities and transport are driving the rising inflation numbers, Wale Smith, a Pension Professional revealed in an article that was published on Nairametrics stated that “A combination of weaker farming activity, Naira weakness and Covid-19 lockdowns are behind the uptrend in food inflation. Looking at food inflation, the big pressures came from the farm produce component which accounts for over 90% of food inflation.”
SBM Intel recently reported that that 47% of farmers have zero access to any kind of storage facilities during harvest, which could rise up to as high as 60% for tubers, fruits and vegetables.
“Agricultural products are easily perishable while production remains seasonal, and demand for farm produce is present throughout the year,” SBM stated.
Factors like this combined with reduced output due to insecurity and food import exclusion weighs heavily for the consumer, who can barely afford one square meal.
What therefore must be done to recover?
Professor Fawehinmi suggests intentional steps must be taken to develop and improve on every aspect of the agriculture value chain. He also added that special attention must also be paid to the area of agriculture research.
“We need to improve our agricultural research and innovation. That’s what will drive increased output and productivity. Also, we need to create a balance between imports of food and domestic production. Finally, we should do more about good storage and distribution,” Professor Fawehinmi said.
Agreeing with Prof. Fawehinmi, Nwanze adds that opening up of all the land borders and legally allowing the flow of goods puts Nigeria at a better chance of maximising trade relations with neighbouring countries.
“Open the borders, remove food items from the import exclusion list. When the ban on the importation of maize was announced, SBM did a report that predicted what will happen. It happened as we said four months later. Nigeria is incapable of meeting its food demand given our existing issues such as insecurity, poor farming practices, and a sharply growing population. This means increased scarcity and rising food costs. The only way we can cover the gap is by imports. It’s that simple,” Nwanze said.