Covid-19: Lagos State to begin short clinical trials of Ivermectin
The Lagos State Government has stated plans to carry out a clinical trial of Ivermectin in the treatment of COVID-19.
The Lagos State Government has announced that it would begin a short clinical trial to ascertain the efficiency of Ivermectin in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 infection.
This was disclosed by the State Government in a social media statement on Sunday.
Lagos State Government said it is aware of “numerous international claims that the broad spectrum anti-parasitic agent/medication Ivermectin has shown some efficacy in acting as a sustained prophylaxis in containing/inhibiting the causative virus in SARS CoV-2.”
They added that despite the medication not being approved for the treatment of the virus, “the State Government has however taken the bold step of ensuring we have adequate stocks of Ivermectin”
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported that the cost of Ivermectin has risen after research suggests a 75% chance of cutting Covid-19 deaths.
- “At N200 per tablet, a pack of 500 tablets could go for as high as N100,000. From all indications, the prices are unstable and could be purchased from as little as N20,000 per pack of 500 tablets to as high as N100,000. It all depends on demand and supply and who is under pressure to get a ‘cure’”, a pharmacist told Nairametrics.
FG worried by reports of non-compliance to COVID-19 regulations
The Presidency has expressed worries over reported non-compliance by Nigerians to the recently enacted Cocvid-19 regulations.
The Presidency has stated that it is worried that Nigerians are not complying with the new Protective Health regulations signed in an Executive Order by the President which makes mask-wearing and observation of social distancing in public mandatory.
This was disclosed in a social media statement by Presidential media aide Garba Shehu on Sunday.
He said:
- The Presidency is worried by reports of non-compliance with just signed Executive Order that makes mask-wearing and observation of social distancing in the public mandatory, appealing to Nigerians to give their maximum cooperation for the success of the policy.
- The Presidency appeals to State Governments, traditional rulers and religious leaders to play active roles in the sensitization and enforcement of the Executive Order.
- To achieve this, COVID-19 task forces and committees should persuade members of the public to cooperate with the government in achieving compliance and avoid crude methods that may create resistance and resentment, thereby defeating the primary goal of the Executive Order.
Shehu added that the FG is reluctant to enter into another lockdown and continues to emphasize the non-pharmaceutical measures, citing that the way to avert lockdowns is to observe these measures as put in place by the Presidential Task Force.
“Though vaccine availability is within reach, the propensity of the public for noncompliance weakens the fight against the virus,” Shehu said.
He urged Nigerians to know that the virus is also a threat to the Nigerian economy and “Protecting public health is one of the sacred duties of any responsible government and the administration will not abdicate that responsibility.”
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported that President Buhari signed the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021 policy, citing powers conferred to the Presidency, by Section 4 of the Quarantine Act, Cap. Q2 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2010.
Covid-19: Lagos State says testing at public health facilities cannot be used for travel purposes
Governor Sanwo-Olu has stated that the Covid-19 test results from its public health facilities cannot be used for travel purposes.
The Lagos State Government has announced that the testing of Covid-19 at its public health facilities cannot be used for travel purposes adding that anyone wishing to test as a requirement for travel or other work-related requirements must do so at any of the 21 private laboratories accredited by Lagos State for COVID testing.
This was disclosed by the Lagos State government in a statement on Sunday evening.
” 34,094 have recovered in community, while 9,856 are currently active in the community. Over the last 12 months, about 3,988 COVID-related patients have been admitted into the various care centres across the State; with a registered fatality rate of approximately0.63% (301 deaths),” the Lagos State government said.
The statement revealed that Lagos State currently has 21 private and 4 public health laboratories accredited for Covid-19 testing so far, and a total of 316,801 samples have been tested, with 47,871 diagnosed as positive.
“The test positivity ratio for January 2021 is 24%, which means that one out of every four tests returns positive. This is the highest monthly average recorded in the last six months,” it added.
The State added that testing is free in its public health centres for anyone experiencing symptoms but warned that results from public health facilities cannot be used as Covid tests to travel out.
“Testing is free at all Lagos State public health laboratories, for all persons who have symptoms such as fever, cough, cold, inability to smell or taste, headaches or general body weakness—or those who have come into close contact with anyone with any of these symptoms.”
“Testing at our public health facilities cannot be used for travel purposes. Anyone wishing to test as a requirement for travel or other work-related requirements must do so at any of the 21 private laboratories accredited by Lagos State for COVID testing,” the government stated further.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last week that Governor Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the state has initiated talks with vaccine manufactures, citing that the state will only work with frontline suppliers.
- The Governor said, “Pfizer, for example, we have made contact with them. The Oxford-AstraZeneca, I have made contacts with them, Johnson and Johnson are not out yet.
- “We are making our own sub-national contacts, parts of the things that will come out of it is that once we see what the nation is doing because this is something that we do not want to deal with middlemen or people that are not the frontline suppliers.”
Lagos extends work-from-home directive to public servants
Lagos has extended the work-from-home directive to public servants from February 1, 2021 to February 26, 2021.
The Lagos State Government has extended the work-from-home directive to all state public servants on Grade levels 14 and below from Monday, February 1, 2021 to Friday, February 26, 2021.
This was disclosed by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, via a statement issued on Sunday evening.
According to him, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, took the decision based on pockets of Coronavirus infections observed among public servants in the state.
Muri-Okunola stated that the directive is in line with the Presidential Order on Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Health Protection Regulations, which states inter-alia that:
“A physical distance of at least two metres shall be maintained at all times between persons,” and that “no gathering of more than 50 persons shall hold in an enclosed space, except for religious purposes, in which case the gathering shall not exceed 50% capacity of the space,” he said.
He advised staff to stay safe by observing all COVID-19 protocols such as the use of face masks, physical distancing and regular washing of hands with soap and water, as well as the use of hand sanitisers.
Muri-Okunola reiterated that the directive excluded essential duty staff, first responders, as well as officers saddled with assignments in the weekly duty rosters of their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).
He added that all accounting officers were to ensure strict adherence to all directives aimed at guaranteeing physical distancing in the workplace.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has extended the work from home directive to all State Public Servants on Grade Levels 14 and below from Monday, 1st February to Friday, 26th February, 2021.@jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @HMOKUNOLA1 @gbenga_omo #Covid19LASG pic.twitter.com/9h5Q3wTyMK
What you should know
- Two weeks ago, Nairametrics reported that the State Government had extended the work-from-home order to all state public servants on Grade Level 14 and below from Monday, January 18, 2021, to Monday, February 1, 2021.
- This additional measure is to help curtail the spread of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Sanwo-Olu excluded staff on essential duty as well as first responders.