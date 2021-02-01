Covid-19: Lagos State to begin short clinical trials of Ivermectin

The Lagos State Government has announced that the testing of Covid-19 at its public health facilities cannot be used for travel purposes adding that anyone wishing to test as a requirement for travel or other work-related requirements must do so at any of the 21 private laboratories accredited by Lagos State for COVID testing.

This was disclosed by the Lagos State government in a statement on Sunday evening.

” 34,094 have recovered in community, while 9,856 are currently active in the community. Over the last 12 months, about 3,988 COVID-related patients have been admitted into the various care centres across the State; with a registered fatality rate of approximately0.63% (301 deaths),” the Lagos State government said.

The statement revealed that Lagos State currently has 21 private and 4 public health laboratories accredited for Covid-19 testing so far, and a total of 316,801 samples have been tested, with 47,871 diagnosed as positive.

“The test positivity ratio for January 2021 is 24%, which means that one out of every four tests returns positive. This is the highest monthly average recorded in the last six months,” it added.

The State added that testing is free in its public health centres for anyone experiencing symptoms but warned that results from public health facilities cannot be used as Covid tests to travel out.

“Testing is free at all Lagos State public health laboratories, for all persons who have symptoms such as fever, cough, cold, inability to smell or taste, headaches or general body weakness—or those who have come into close contact with anyone with any of these symptoms.”

“Testing at our public health facilities cannot be used for travel purposes. Anyone wishing to test as a requirement for travel or other work-related requirements must do so at any of the 21 private laboratories accredited by Lagos State for COVID testing,” the government stated further.

What you should know