Expert says National Quality Policy will stimulate Nigerian export value and volume
An expert has highlighted the benefits of the newly approved National Quality Policy.
The Executive Director, Africa International Trade and Commerce Research Ltd (AITCRL), Mr Sand Mba-Kalu, has revealed that the approved National Quality Policy will set the stage to improve the competitive vigour of Nigeria’s non-oil export value.
He made this known while speaking during an interview in Abuja with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.
The trade expert revealed that there have been concerns over the years, by stakeholders over the poor-quality compliance level of the Nigerian non-oil export, he added that this reality in the economy led to the rejection of most export based on their quality and standard owing to inadequate technical capacity.
He revealed that the lack of consistency in the country’s regulatory framework could be attributed to the effete national quality policy. According to him, the recently approved policy will require legislative backing and stakeholders must ensure that the business community are well informed and educated on the policy.
Mba-Kalu pointed out that the process for the policy commenced under Goodluck Jonathan’s administration. however, the eventual ratification of the policy under President Muhammadu Buhari is an avid step towards enhancing Nigeria’s export value and volume.
In line with this, he advised that the implementing institution should be empowered to enforce the standard, conformity assessment and accreditation with the domestic market, adding that support mechanisms should also be put in place for MSMEs to take advantage of the policy.
What you should know
- Recall that Nairametrics reported that The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the National Quality Policy, the policy was put in place to ensure that Nigerian-made goods are up to global standards for export.
- In line with the proposition of the new policy, the government revealed that it would work with the private sector in setting up quality testing centres and labs to approve goods that have met the required standard.
What Mba-Kalu is saying
Mr Mba-Kalu said: “Unfortunately, meeting quality standards has always been a major challenge for Nigeria non-oil exporters especially for Micro Small and Meduim Enterprises (MSMEs).
“The EU recently extended the export ban of Nigeria beans to the EU member states to 2022, due to the Nigerian government’s failure to implement the food safety action plan submitted in 2018.
“That is why I welcome the approval by FEC for the Nigeria Quality Policy which I believe, will address this shortcoming,” he said.“That is how the policy will help grow their businesses, while boosting Nigeria non-oil export by preventing reject of Nigeria export.”
Why this matters
- The National Quality Policy is aimed at clarifying and reinforcing the country’s readiness to put in place the necessary infrastructure that would create global acceptance of Nigeria’s products and services.
- The new policy will produce an encompassing system that will provide quality specifications for all manufactured products in the country, and act as a catalyst for local productivity and quick adaptation of best global standards and practices towards enthroning quality culture.
- This move will help in attaining efficiency and product competitiveness, thus reducing imports and increasing exports.
Nigeria’s low corruption rating not a reflection of nation’s anti-corruption agenda – FG
Nigeria’s low rating in the 2020 TI-CPI do not truly reflect the nation’s anti- corruption agenda.
The Federal Government has described Nigeria’s low rating in the 2020 Transparency International Corruption Perception Index (TI-CPI) as a parameter that do not truly reflect the nation’s anti-corruption agenda.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday.
The minister said Nigeria’s anti-corruption agenda which had placed great emphasis on corruption prevention measures and the building of integrity systems remained on course.
According to him, the implementation of the various reforms, especially in the Ease of Doing Business was expected to yield positive outcomes in the country’s corruption perception and other relevant assessments in the next 12 to 24 months.
He stated, ”For instance, following the release of the 2019 TI-Corruption Perception Index, the government initiated reforms to improve on Nigeria’s Ease of Doing Business indices.
“This is because we found that up to 40 per cent of the country’s corruption perception survey indices relates to business processes and general public service delivery processes.
“Government’s swift action has led to major reforms in the processes at our ports and business process points.”
Placing more emphasis on corruption prevention measures and building integrity systems, he added that high profile corruption cases were currently under investigation and prosecution.
According to him, the emphasis on preventive mechanisms was in response to various local and international reviews and evaluation that Nigeria had gone through, including those from the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) and even from the TI-CPI.
”In response to these evaluations, a number of significant policies have been instituted to enhance transparency and accountability and prevent corruption.
“Even in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of key transparency and accountability policies were developed and are currently being implemented.
“One of the policies is launch by the ICPC, of the National Ethics Policy which addressed integrity issues on all sectors of the polity. It was directly linked to a key pillar of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) which was Ethical Reorientation; efforts by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to energise the Code of Conduct for Public Officers (CCPO),” he added.
On the 2020 TI-CPI rating for Nigeria, he argued that the Federal Government was interrogating a number of issues and discrepancies that had been observed in the rating processes.
“These included some data sources in which Nigeria’s scores have remained flat over the past 10 years, reflecting no improvement, decline or fluctuation.
”This is very improbable given the nature of behaviour of variables which are normally influenced by a variety of factors (which is the reason they are called ‘variables’). In this case, the corruption scores would have been affected by changes in the size and structure of the public sector over the past 10 years.
“Changes in policies and personnel and systems over the period including, for instance, process automation, etc. There is, therefore, the need to verify that there is no transposition of figures from year to year due to absence of current data,” the minister said
The minister added that different assessments on the same indicators (for instance corruption in the bureaucracy) by different rating institutions had generated different scores and different rankings across the ranking agencies
”There is the need to understand why these variations occur and consequently the robustness of the methodology and validity of data,” Mohammed said.
He added that there were missing assessments for Nigeria in the data entries where the country had performed well in previous CPI calculations, like the African Development Bank Country Policy and Institutional Assessment.
”There is the need to understand why scores for this assessment have not been recorded for Nigeria for the past two years.
“This has had the effect of reducing Nigeria’s cumulative score and ranking relative to countries with those scores included in their CPI for both years,” he said.
2020 TI-CPI Rating Not True Reflection of Nigeria's Anti-corruption Agenda – FG pic.twitter.com/Cam6YjQnhM
— Fed Min of Info & Cu (@FMICNigeria) January 31, 2021
What you should know
- Last Friday, Nairametrics had reported that the recent TI CPI stated that Nigeria scored 25/100, which was one point less than its 26 points in the previous year.
- It said Nigeria was now 149 out of 180 countries, a record that was three steps lower than its rank of 146 in 2019.
SERAP asks NASS leadership to probe missing N4.4 billion, threaten legal action
SERAP has urged the National Assembly to urgently probe allegations of missing, misappropriated N4.4 billion of public funds.
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, to urgently probe and refer to appropriate anti-corruption agencies, allegations that N4.4 billion of public funds budgeted for the National Assembly is missing, misappropriated, diverted or stolen.
The allegation follows the statements contained in 3 audited reports by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation.
This disclosure was made in an open letter issued on January 30, 2021, and signed by SERAP deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare.
What SERAP is saying
SERAP in its statement said, “By exercising strong and effective leadership in this matter, the National Assembly can show Nigerians that the legislative body is a proper and accountable watchdog that represents and protects the public interest, and is able to hold both itself and the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to account in the management of public resources.”
“If not satisfactorily addressed, these allegations would also undermine public confidence in the ability of the National Assembly to exercise its constitutional and oversight responsibilities to prevent and combat corruption, and to ensure the public interest, transparency and accountability in the management of public resources.”
The non-governmental organization expressed concern that these allegations of corruption, mismanagement and misappropriation of public funds amount to fundamental breaches of the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 [as amended] and the country’s international obligations, including under the UN Convention against Corruption and the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption.”
What the letter to NASS is saying
SERAP’s letter to the National Assembly, partly reads, “Any failure to promptly, thoroughly and independently investigate these serious allegations, prosecute suspected perpetrators, and recover missing public funds and assets would undermine public trust in the ability of the leadership of the National Assembly to ensure probity, transparency and accountability in the management of public funds.
“The Auditor-General noted in his 2015 report that the National Assembly account was spent N8,800,000.00 as unauthorised overdraft, contrary to Financial Regulations 710. The National Assembly also reportedly spent N115,947,016.00 without any documents. Another N158,193,066.00 spent as cash advances to 17 staff between January and June 2015 is yet to be retired.
“The Senate reportedly spent N186,866,183.42 to organise Senate Retreat and Pre-Valedictory Session for the 7th Senate, although the money was meant to pay vehicle loan. The Senate also reportedly spent N15,964,193.63 as bank charges between July and December, 2015, contrary to Financial Regulations 734.
“The House of Representatives also reportedly spent N624,377,503.30 to buy 48 Utility Vehicles. However, 14 vehicles were not supplied. The House also failed to make the 34 vehicles supplied available for verification. Similarly, the House spent N499,666,666.00 as cash advances to staff to carry out various assignments but has failed to retire the money.
“The House of Representatives also reportedly paid N70,560,000.00 as overtime and ‘special’ allowances to officials who are not legislative aides between November and December 2015 without any authority.
“The National Assembly Service Commission reportedly failed to remit N30,130,794.10 deducted from the salaries of the Executive Chairman and the Commissioners as car loan.
“The National Assembly Budget and Research Office reportedly spent N66,303,411.70 as out-of-pocket expenses without any documents. The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies paid N246,256,060.51 by cheques, despite the prohibition of payments by cheque by the Federal Government, except in extreme cases, and contrary to Financial Regulation 631.
“According to the Auditor-General Report for 2017, the House of Representatives reportedly spent ₦95,212,250.00 without due process and without any documents. The National Assembly Management Account also reveals that N673,081,242.14 was spent between April and October 2017 without any documents. The Auditor-General reported that the funds may have been misappropriated.
“The Senate Account also reportedly shows that ₦1,364,816,397.95 was spent on store items without any documents to show for the spending. The Auditor-General stated that his office was denied access to the store and to the Senate’s records.
“The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies also reportedly failed to remit ₦2,181,696.50 from contract of goods and services. The Institute also paid ₦67,296,478.00 without any payment vouchers.
“We would be grateful if you would indicate the measures being taken to address the allegations and to implement the proposed recommendations, within 14 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel the leadership of the National Assembly to implement these recommendations in the public interest, and to promote transparency and accountability in the National Assembly.
“The Auditor-General also noted in his 2018 report that the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies failed to remit N577,634,638,20 due from contracts and supplies, even though the deductions were made. However, the Institute claimed that it was the National Assembly that was required to remit the money, as it is the body that maintains the account on behalf of the Institute.”
What you should know
- It can be recalled that a few days ago, SERAP had asked the Federal Government to publish details of proposed payments of N729 billion to 24.3 million poor and vulnerable Nigerians for a period of 6 months.
- It also wanted the government to provide details of the mechanisms and logistics for the payments, list of beneficiaries, how they have been selected, projected payments per state and whether the payments will be made in cash or through BVN or other means.
- They threatened legal action if the government does not respond within 7 days.
MTN, Airtel Nigeria commence NIN registration in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt
MTN and Airtel Nigeria have commenced the NIN registration exercise in selected cities on behalf of the NIMC.
Telecommunication firms, MTN and Airtel Nigeria have commenced the National Identification Number (NIN) registration exercise in its retail outlets across the country.
This development follows the latest approval by the Federal Government granting telcos the license for the NIN enrollment due to the large crowd turnout and pressure faced by staff of Nigeria Identity Management Commission (NIMC) at their offices.
According to a report from Punch, MTN’s Senior Manager, External Relations, Funso Aina, said that the telecommunication company had secured Nigerian Identity Management Commission licence for NIN enrollment and had begun enrollment at some of its centres in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja.
While pointing out that MTN had invested in acquiring devices aligned with NIMC standard, he assured that the number of locations would increase with time.
What the MTN senior official is saying
Aina said, “We have commenced enrollment for NIN at a limited number of locations. This number will rise as certification and other dependencies on the Nigerian Identity Management Commission for the roll-out of such locations are addressed.
We have applied for and secured NIMC licence for enrollment. Additionally, we have invested in acquiring devices aligned with the NIMC standard. We continue to work with NIMC, NCC and other stakeholders towards resolution of issues which are outside our control, but are nevertheless key dependencies for further roll-out.”
Also, Airtel Nigeria, said some of their selected retail outlets are already opened in Lagos and Abuja for the exercise, with plans to increase the number of outlets to cover more areas and states.
What Airtel Nigeria is saying
According to Thisday, Aitel Nigeria in its statement said, ‘’Residents of Abuja can now visit Transcorp Hilton situated in Mataima or Airtel showrooms at Carpet Plaza and Kano Crescent in Wuse 2, while those in Lagos can walk into Airtel Express Point, Oyin Jolayemi, Victoria Island or Airtel showroom in Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere, Lagos.
“Lagos residents can also visit the Airtel showroom in Tejuosho, Yaba; Airtel showroom in Isheri Road, Ogba and the Airtel showroom in Oba Akran, Ikeja to register for the NIN exercise,” it added.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that following the ultimatum given by the Federal Government to Telecommunication operators to block any subscriber that does not have his/her SIM integrated into NIN, large crowd turnout has been witnessed at NIMC offices in a bid to beat the February 9 deadline.
- This has prompted NIMC to license the telcos and other entities to provide identity numbers to those that have not been able to secure their own from the limited registration centres.
- The Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria Chairman, Gbenga Adebayo, had earlier in a matter of weeks every operator would start NIN enrollment.