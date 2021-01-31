Expert says National Quality Policy will stimulate Nigerian export value and volume

The Federal Government has described Nigeria’s low rating in the 2020 Transparency International Corruption Perception Index (TI-CPI) as a parameter that do not truly reflect the nation’s anti-corruption agenda.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday.

The minister said Nigeria’s anti-corruption agenda which had placed great emphasis on corruption prevention measures and the building of integrity systems remained on course.

According to him, the implementation of the various reforms, especially in the Ease of Doing Business was expected to yield positive outcomes in the country’s corruption perception and other relevant assessments in the next 12 to 24 months.

He stated, ”For instance, following the release of the 2019 TI-Corruption Perception Index, the government initiated reforms to improve on Nigeria’s Ease of Doing Business indices.

“This is because we found that up to 40 per cent of the country’s corruption perception survey indices relates to business processes and general public service delivery processes.

“Government’s swift action has led to major reforms in the processes at our ports and business process points.”

Placing more emphasis on corruption prevention measures and building integrity systems, he added that high profile corruption cases were currently under investigation and prosecution.

According to him, the emphasis on preventive mechanisms was in response to various local and international reviews and evaluation that Nigeria had gone through, including those from the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) and even from the TI-CPI.

”In response to these evaluations, a number of significant policies have been instituted to enhance transparency and accountability and prevent corruption.

“Even in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of key transparency and accountability policies were developed and are currently being implemented.

“One of the policies is launch by the ICPC, of the National Ethics Policy which addressed integrity issues on all sectors of the polity. It was directly linked to a key pillar of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) which was Ethical Reorientation; efforts by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to energise the Code of Conduct for Public Officers (CCPO),” he added.

On the 2020 TI-CPI rating for Nigeria, he argued that the Federal Government was interrogating a number of issues and discrepancies that had been observed in the rating processes.

“These included some data sources in which Nigeria’s scores have remained flat over the past 10 years, reflecting no improvement, decline or fluctuation.

”This is very improbable given the nature of behaviour of variables which are normally influenced by a variety of factors (which is the reason they are called ‘variables’). In this case, the corruption scores would have been affected by changes in the size and structure of the public sector over the past 10 years.

“Changes in policies and personnel and systems over the period including, for instance, process automation, etc. There is, therefore, the need to verify that there is no transposition of figures from year to year due to absence of current data,” the minister said

The minister added that different assessments on the same indicators (for instance corruption in the bureaucracy) by different rating institutions had generated different scores and different rankings across the ranking agencies

”There is the need to understand why these variations occur and consequently the robustness of the methodology and validity of data,” Mohammed said.

He added that there were missing assessments for Nigeria in the data entries where the country had performed well in previous CPI calculations, like the African Development Bank Country Policy and Institutional Assessment.

”There is the need to understand why scores for this assessment have not been recorded for Nigeria for the past two years.

“This has had the effect of reducing Nigeria’s cumulative score and ranking relative to countries with those scores included in their CPI for both years,” he said.

