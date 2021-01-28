Business
CBN set to restructure the Nigerian Commodities Exchange in 90 days
The CBN has announced its intention of restructuring the Nigerian Commodities Exchange (NCX).
The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced its plans of obtaining all statutory approvals and support necessary to restructure and reposition the Nigerian Commodities Exchange (NCX) within the next 90 days.
This disclosure was made today by the Governor of the CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele at the Inaugural Meeting of the Steering Committee, set up to reposition the exchange.
Mr. Emefiele emphasized that the apex bank had gotten a prior approval from the President, Muhammadu Buhari to restructure the NCX, in a bid to stabilize food prices in the country.
Commenting on the plans, Mr. Emefiele said: “In the next 90 days we should be able to really begin the first launch and this will involve approvals on repositioning, restructuring, setting up bureaus, board structures, board committees, governance committees.’’
The need to restructure the NCX became imperative after a worsening spate of insecurity and the COVID-19 pandemic led to a surge in Nigeria’s food inflation rate which rose by almost 20% Year-on-Year as at December 2020. Recall that Nigeria’s inflation rate rose to a three-year high of 15.8% as at December 2020.
Mr. Emefiele also noted that the president had earlier given an order to halt the on-going privatization process of the NCX, as the process was a major impediment to the restructuring of the organization. Plans are also underway to engage the Nigerian Postal Service to convert some of its assets to warehouses for the exchange.
What you should know:
- The Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NCX) was originally incorporated as a Stock Exchange on June 17, 1998. It commenced electronic trading in securities in May 2001 and was converted to a commodity Exchange on August 8, 2001, subsequently brought under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Commerce.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria currently owns majority shares in the exchange, and aims to partner with state-owned Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority and Africa Finance Corp, in a bid to reposition the commodity platform to be more responsive to challenges encountered in the production and marketing of food and agriculture produce in the country.
- Mr. Emefiele noted that the central bank and its partners are looking to invest at least N50 billion to build the infrastructure required to reposition and restructure the exchange.
Business
Lagos kick-starts cash for work programme for vulnerable people, businesses
The Lagos State Government, in partnership with the UNDP, has kicked-off the cash for work programme for vulnerable people.
The Lagos State Government, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has kicked-off the cash for work programme for vulnerable people in the State with the aim of cushioning the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The programme is part of the state government’s response to reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on vulnerable individuals and small business owners.
While speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the intervention programme held at the Ndubiusi Kanu Park, Alausa, Ikeja, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals and Investment, Mrs Solape Hammond, said the project is a collaborative effort between the State government and UNDP with the support of the Japanese Government
She said the programme will provide grants to 945 Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs), to resuscitate their businesses which were affected by the pandemic and aftermath of the #EndSARS protest.
What Mrs Solape Hammond is saying
She said, “As the economic fallout threatens households across the State due to COVID-19, cash transfers to vulnerable families reduce risks to socio-economic challenges. This emergency cash transfer programme is designed to help families during this period and to ensure that household poverty does not translate to deprivations for children.’’
Hammond revealed that the project is simultaneously ongoing across the Five Divisions of the State to complement Government’s efforts in deploying assistance to SMEs, the vulnerable and the poor people in the State.
On the significance of the initiative by the state government, the Special Adviser stated that the cash-based support programme will not only ensure that the essential needs of beneficiaries are met but also empower the most vulnerable to become self-reliant and participate in economic activities that boost local markets.
She said the beneficiaries that would be engaged by the State government to provide volunteering services were selected across the various social ethnic groups and through the State’s social register for vulnerable people.
While expressing her appreciation to the United Nations Development Programme for its support, Mrs Hammond maintained that government will continue to partner other International Organisations, Non-Governmental Institutions and MDAs to sustain and expand its reach to more beneficiaries.
In his own remark at the event, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals, Mr. Lekan Fatodu, emphasised the need for citizens to embrace the government’s initiatives to improve their standards of living.
Fatodu said, “It takes a responsive government to conceive and implement this kind of initiative. With this, 2,400 families were giving hope for a better tomorrow, likewise, 950 businesses will be sustained to create more value to the economy.’’
What you should know
- The Lagos State Government had initiated some intervention programmes to help cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on vulnerable individuals and businesses and the #EndSARS protests which led to the destruction of properties and loss of lives.
- The state government had through the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) launched a N5 billion economic recovery support for MSMEs, tagged, Lagos Economic Acceleration Programme (LEAP)
- The programme aims at creating affordable access to funding for small businesses in Lagos State to grow, expand, create wealth and put people to work.
- The state government had also set up a N1 billion seed capital for investment in the tourism and hospitality sector in the state. The N1 billion seed capital which is to be domiciled with the LSETF is to help drive new growth in that sector
Business
FG to reopen MSME survival fund payroll support portal in 30 states
The FG has announced that the MSME Survival Fund Payroll Support Portal will be exceptionally reopened for 30 states.
The Federal Government has announced that the MSME Survival Fund Payroll Support Portal will be exceptionally reopened for 30 states that have been unable to meet their quota.
The government in its announcement said that the scheme, which is aimed at supporting vulnerable MSMEs in the payroll obligations of over 500,000 employees for a period of 3 months, will be opened from January 27 to February 2, 2021.
This disclosure was contained in a statement that was issued by the project delivery office of the scheme on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.
According to the statement, the Steering Committee of the MSMS Survival Fund and the Guaranteed Offtake Scheme which is chaired by the Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagum, noted that Benue, Plateau, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna and Rivers States, in addition to the Federal Capital Territory, have all met their quota and as such are not eligible to participate in the reopening exercise.
The statement from the Project Delivery Office of the scheme partly reads, ‘’The Steering Committee of the MSME Survival Fund and the Guaranteed Offtake Scheme Chaired by the Hon. Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Katagum wishes to inform the public that the MSME Survival Fund Payroll Support Portal will be exceptionally reopened for states that have not met their quota.
‘’The portal will be opened from 27th January to 2nd February 2021.’’
‘’To date, the following states have met their quota and are consequently NOT ELIGIBLE to participate in the reopening exercise. The states are; Benue, Plateau, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna and Rivers and the FCT.’’
In the statement, the Federal Government reminded the public of the following qualification requirements for participation;
- Businesses must have CAC registration
- Businesses must have a minimum of 10 and maximum of 50 staff
- Business must be owned by Nigerians
- Must have verifiable BVN
- The Scheme provides for 45% female participation and 5% Special Needs participation.
While noting that registration for the scheme is free, the government advised the public to beware of fraudsters and should visit www.survivalfund.gov.ng for further details.
What you should know
- The N60 billion MSME Survival Fund and the N15 billion Guaranteed Offtake Scheme, which is the core of the N2.3 trillion stimulus package of the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan, was flagged off on September 21, 2021.
- The 2 MSMEs initiatives were introduced by the Federal Government as part of its efforts to support businesses overcome challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
- The MSMEs Survival Fund scheme is a conditional grant to support vulnerable micro and small enterprises in meeting their payroll obligations and safeguard jobs in the MSMEs sector.
- The scheme is expected to save at least 1.3 million jobs across the country and specifically impact on over 35,000 individuals per state.
Public Announcement from the Project Delivery Office.
For further details, visit https://t.co/oU0fo27BMf#SurvivalFundNG pic.twitter.com/Pz8ZVvj2YC
— MSME Survival Fund (@SurvivalFund_ng) January 27, 2021
Business
FEC approves National Quality Control policy to ensure standard of Nigerian-made goods
The FG has approved a policy that would ensure Nigerian-made goods are up to global standards for export.
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the National Quality Control policy for exports.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, in a meeting with State House Correspondents after the FEC meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.
According to Adebayo, the policy would ensure Nigerian-made goods are up to global standards for export. The government will work with the private sector in setting up quality testing centres and labs to approve goods that have met the required standard.
READ: Border Closure: Open border for all not only Dangote Cement – Atedo Peterside
“For a long time, Nigerian exporters have been suffering because of lack of quality of their goods.
“We felt that it was high time we actually have a policy which will create a situation whereby standard of the Nigerian goods that are exported would be raised such that that rejection would stop.
“This policy will create a situation whereby the government and the private sector will be able to collaborate to set up quality testing centres, testing labs which we hope will have accreditation with international centers, such that any goods that has approved to have met the standard, would be of international standard,” Adebayo said.
READ: Nigeria’s foreign reserves to increase by $150 billion in 10 years – FG
The Minister added that the FEC also approved the Nigerian/Hungarian Trade Agreement, citing the ratification of the agreement, which would enable Nigerian goods to be exported to Hungary.
Other approvals by the FEC include:
- Approval of a N50 Millionpower contract in the Kano Free Trade Zone on behalf of the Nigerian Export Processing Zone Authority.
- Approval of another contract for Nigerian Export Processing Zone Authority, for the purchase of a property in Lagos to be used as their Lagos zonal office.
READ: Health Finance Coalition to support SME healthcare providers in Nigeria, 4 others with $30 million
What you should know
- Nairametrics earlier reported that the Minister disclosed that the government had put in place a new Automotive Industry Bill that will help position Nigeria in its rightful position, as the manufacturing hub of Africa.