Corporate deals
DEAL: Total Nigeria Plc issues Commercial Paper worth N30 billion
Total Nigeria Plc has issued and quoted Commercial Paper N30 billion.
Total Nigeria Plc has issued and quoted a N15 billion Series 1 and 2 Commercial Paper under its N30 Commercial Paper programme registered with FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited in December 2020.
This is contained in a disclosure signed by the company’s Group Secretary, Bunmi Popoola-Mordi, and available on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
The issue is Total Nigeria Plc’s debut issuance in the Nigerian capital market.
What they are saying
Commenting on the issue, Mr. Imrane Barry, Managing Director of Total Nigeria Plc, submitted that:
“The Programme was set up to enable the company further broaden its sources of capital by accessing funding from the Nigerian debt capital markets while reducing its overall funding costs.”
What you should know
- Commercial Paper is a type of unsecured, short-term debt instrument, issued by corporations to meet its short-term liabilities. It is unsecured because it is usually not backed by any form of collateral.
- Commercial Papers are usually targeted at institutional investors, such as Pension Fund Administrators and non-pension asset managers.
Corporate deals
DEAL: Nigeria’s Cowrywise raises $3m pre-series A funding
Nigerian fintech startup, Cowrywise has raised $3m in pre-series A funding.
This funding round was led by Washington DC-based Quona Capital, with participation from Sahil Lavingia, Tsadik Foundation, and a syndicate of local and diaspora based Nigerian angels.
Founded by Razaq Ahmed and Edward Popoola in 2017, Cowrywise gives Nigerian’s access to a range of goal-oriented savings and investment products.
The Quona led investment brings Cowrywise’s total funding amount to $3.3 million since its 2017 launch.
The company first introduced savings on its platform, followed by mutual funds and they currently have 19 different mutual funds and at least 20% of the total mutual funds in the country are listed on its platform.
According to Ahmed, while Nigerian’s millennials may have high digital connection levels, they lack access to high-quality savings and investment products. Which is what Cowrywise is offering.
The startup has more than 220,000 users currently. According to the Techcrunch, there are only half a million Nigerians actively investing in mutual funds. When compared to the total number of active bank accounts in the country of more than 40 million, it is obvious Cowrywise still has room to grow in the $3 billion markets.
This new funding will be used to increase its customer base and also expand its product offerings, support more fund managers in Nigeria, and build its investment management structure.
What you should know
- Cowrywise, an app that helps you easily plan, save, and invest online with the strongest interest rates and investment returns is the first Nigerian startup to be backed by Quona Capital.
- In June 2018, Cowrywise closed an Angel round of $50,000 led by Microtraction. In August 2018, it raised a $120,000 seed round from Y Combinator and another seed round from Kairos by December of the same year.
- It received undisclosed funding from K-50 Ventures in April 2019, before receiving an $80,000 grant from UK-DFID backed accelerator, Catalyst Fund. A first for a Nigerian startup.
- In February 2020, Quona Capital led the $14 million series A round for Kenyan eCommerce Startup, Sokowatch.
- The company has also significantly invested in South African startups like Lulalend, Yoco, ZOONA, and ALLLIFE.
Corporate deals
DEAL: ClubHouse raises new Series B funding
The trending social audio app, Clubhouse has commenced another round of funding at a roughly $1 billion valuation.
Clubhouse has confirmed that it has raised a new Series B funding round at a $1 billion valuation led by Andrew Chen at a16z.
The invitation-only audio-chat social networking app that’s still in private beta and lets you create rooms where you can talk for hours on end, has been exciting users since it became very popular in the last few months.
Eight months ago, the app, raised $12 million in a Series A round which valued the company at $100 million. Today, investors are trying to buy shares from the company’s existing shareholders at an implied value of $1 billion.
Launched in 2020, the app has grown from a small handful of beta testers into a diverse and growing network of over two million people ranging from—musicians, scientists, creators, athletes, comedians, parents, entrepreneurs, stock traders, non-profit leaders, authors, artists, real estate agents, sports fans and more. They come to Clubhouse to talk, learn, laugh, be entertained, meet, and connect.
According to the startups’ blog post “It’s always been important to us to have investors who care deeply about diversity, and who will work hard to help us make Clubhouse a welcoming and inclusive community. We now have over 180 investors in Clubhouse—large and small, spanning many different races, genders, and areas of expertise, and including many members of our early community”.
Why the funding matters
- This new funding will be used to release the android version of the app since it is only available to IOS users while also investing in technology and infrastructure to keep the servers up.
- The app will also introduce creator monetization to help creators on the platform who host conversations for others to get paid, in form of subscriptions, tipping, or ticket sales. Adding ways for users to pay other users provides an opportunity for Clubhouse to retain its users. There will also be a Creator Grant Program’ being set up by Clubhouse, which will be used to “support emerging Clubhouse creators”
- The startup also plans to invest in advanced tools to detect and prevent abuse, and also increase the features and training resources available to moderators.
- The platform will also see changes in its discovery feature to help people discover new rooms and clubs tailored to their interests.
Corporate deals
Nigeria tops South Africa in FDI in 2020 – UN Report
Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy attracted a total FDI of $2.6 billion in 2020 down from the $3.3 billion it attracted a year earlier.
Africa recorded a total FDI of $38 billion in 2020 representing a drop of 18% from $46 billion recorded in 2019, data from the United Nations Trade Association shows.
Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy attracted a total FDI of $2.6 billion in 2020 down from the $3.3 billion it attracted a year earlier. South Africa, a major competitor for FDI inflows in Sub Saharan Africa attracted less with $2.5 billion the report highlights.
Egypt recorded the highest influx of FDI among African countries with a total inflow of $5.5 billion representing a whopping 38% drop. Despite the drop, Egypt remains the top investment destination in Africa.
According to the UN report, “FDI flows to Africa declined by 18% to an estimated $38 billion, from $46 billion in 2019. Greenfield project announcements, an indication of future FDI trends, fell 63% to $28 billion, from $77 billion in 2019. The pandemic’s negative impact on FDI was amplified by low prices of and low demand for commodities.”
Nigeria has failed to push the needle on FDI investments in the last decade attracting more portfolio inflows compared to direct investment which is viewed as more stable and required to boost economic growth.
FDI-related inflows are mostly targeted at the real sector funding investments in infrastructural development, technological innovation, manufacturing, health care, and Agriculture. According to the United Nations, lower oil prices and the pandemic induced locked down significantly affected Nigeria’s ability to attract inflows.
What UNCTAD is saying
- “FDI inflows to Sub-Saharan Africa decreased by 11 % to an estimated $28 billion. Inflows to Nigeria declined to $2.6 billion from $3.3 billion in 2019.”
- “Lower crude oil prices, coupled with the closure of oil development sites at the start of a pandemic due to movement restrictions, weighed heavily on FDI to Nigeria.”
- The report also indicates South Africa attracted about $2.5 billion during the year about 50% less than the $4.6 billion it attracted a year earlier.
- FDI to South Africa almost halved to $2.5 billion from $4.6 billion in 2019.
- Nigeria lost a massive Google investment after the internet giant preferred to set up in South Africa investing $140 million.
- “However, several large projects were announced including an investment by Google (United States) of approximately $140 million in a fibre optics submarine cable and an additional investment of $360 million by Pepsico (United States) to expand the capacity of Pioneer Foods.”
How the data compares with the National Bureau of Statistics
Nairametrics observed a stark difference between the data captured for Nigeria as FDI by the UN compared to what is recorded by the National Bureau of Statistics.
- Third-quarter NBS data released in November 2020 indicated Nigeria had attracted about $777.6 million which if annualized comes to about $1 billion.
- It suggests Nigeria may have attracted about $1.5 billion in the last quarter of the year which is highly unlikely.
- A further check by Nairametrics reveals the NBS tracks FDI inflows from data obtained from Commercial Banks accounting only for cash received other than commitments to invest in the country.
- Sources at the NBS explained to Nairametrics that the reason for the difference could be as a result of the way the NBS captures its data. For example, the NBS focuses on the net amount of investment received and not gross suggesting the UN numbers may be gross.
- Net FDI means the NBS nets off outflows from inflows to arrive at the amount of money that is received by Nigeria as FDI.
A recent Nairametrics article also points to about $4.3 billion in Corporate Deals in the country out of which $1 billion is recognized as FDI-related investment according to our categorization methodology.
Africa compared to other Continents.
According to the report, global FDI flows fell by as much as 42% in 2020 from about $1.5 trillion to an estimated $859 billion.
- According to the report the drop was mostly recorded in developed economies where FDI fell by as much as 69% to $229 billion.
- However, developing economies where FDI is badly needed, recorded a 12% decline representing about 72% of a share of the global FDI.
- However, most of the inflows went to China with about $163 billion, the largest recipient in 2020.
- India’s FDI of $57 billion was higher than the entire $38 billion attracted by African countries.
Updated: This article was updated to explain how the NBS captures FDI inflows.