Fidelity Bank Plc posts N7.63 billion Profit in Q4, 2020
Fidelity Bank has reported a decline in its PAT for Q4 2020 by 18.6% Y-o-Y.
Fidelity Bank Plc has reported a Profit After Tax of N7.63 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020 (Q4, 2020), compared to N9.4 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2019, indicates a decline in profit by 18.6% Year-on-Year.
This is according to the firm’s recent financial statement made available on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and seen by Nairametrics.
Fidelity Bank Plc had earlier reported a 7.1% increase in its Profit After Tax for Q3, 2020, which is directly in contrast to the recent figures which dipped. Other key highlights for Q4 2020 are;
- Gross earnings declined to N50.15 billion, -7.91% Y-o-Y.
- Profit Before Tax declined to N8.9 billion, -9.2% Y-o-Y
- Net interest income increased to N29.04 billion,+17.04% Y-o-Y.
- Fees and commission income decreased to N5.4 billion, -10.6% Y-o-Y.
- Other operating income increased to N1.54 billion, +25.1% Y-o-Y.
- Fees and commission expense increased to N1.77 billion, +18.4% Y-o-Y.
- Personnel expenses decreased to N6.7 billion, -6.5% Y-o-Y.
- Earnings Per Share declined to 26kobo, -18.75% Y-o-Y
- Loans and advances to customers increased to N1.33 trillion in FY 2020, +17.8% Y-o-Y.
- Deposits from customers increased to N1.7 trillion in FY 2020, +38.7% Y-o-Y
- Total assets increased to N2.8 trillion in FY 2020, +30.4% Y-o-Y.
- Total liabilities increased to N2.5 trillion in FY 2020, +32.2% Y-o-Y.
Bottom line: A decline in revenue and some income-earning components coupled with an increase in some expenditures like fees and commission expense, income taxes led to a decline in profit recorded by the firm.
It is worthy to note that in line with CBN’s expansionary policy, loans and advances to customers increased by approximately 18%. Deposits from customers also increased for the aforementioned period.
What you should know:
- Out of the five banks that have so far released their Q4 2020 results, Fidelity Bank’s Profit After Tax figure of N7.63 billion ranks fourth behind Ecobank (N25.6 billion), Stanbic IBTC (N17.04 billion), and FBN (N11.6 billion). Fidelity Bank PAT figures is however higher than that of Sterling Bank at N4.33 billion.
- Fidelity Bank Plc closed trading on Friday 29th of January 2021 with a share price of N2.72, down by 1.45%.
- It also exchanged a total volume of 7.4 million units of shares worth N20.41 million
Sterling Bank Plc posts PBT of N4.58 billion in Q4, 2020, up by 52% Y-o-Y
Sterling Bank Plc reported a PBT figure of N4.58 billion for the 4th quarter of 2020, indicating an increase of 52% Y-o-Y.
Sterling Bank Plc has reported a Profit Before Tax figure of N4.58 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020 (Q4, 2020), compared to N3.02 billion recorded Q4 2019, which indicates an increase of about 52% Y-o-Y.
This is according to the bank’s recent financial statement made available on the Nigerian Stock Exchange platform and seen by Nairametrics.
The bank had earlier posted a 4.88% increase in its Profit before Tax figures for the nine-month period ended September 2020. In this light, the recent PBT figure is seen as a major improvement and consolidation to the previous figure.
Other key highlights of the Q4 2020 result are;
- Net interest income increased to N18.3 billion due to a drastic reduction in interest expense, +6.5% Y-o-Y.
- Profit After Tax increased to N4.33 billion, +43.1% Y-o-Y.
- Net fees and commission income rose to N5.22 billion, +32.13% Y-o-Y.
- Net trading income increased to N4.99 billion, +59.5% Y-o-Y.
- Other operating income declined to N179 million, -85.6% Y-o-Y.
- Personnel expenses rose to N3.69 billion, +0.5% Y-o-Y.
- Total expenses declined to N20.41 billion, -0.7% Y-o-Y.
- Earnings per share increased to N0.41k in FY 2020, +10.8% Y-o-Y
- Loans and advances to customers marginally declined to N617.6 billion in FY 2020,-0.2% Y-o-Y
- Deposits from customers increased to N951.4 billion in FY 2020, +6.6% Y-o-Y.
Bottom Line: Increases recorded in income-earning components like net trading income, net interest income etc., coupled with a reduction in total expenses resulted in an increase in the pre and after-tax profits of the bank.
Deposits from customers within the period under review also recorded an increase, indicating that the bank is generating enough cash flow, however its loans and advances to customers marginally declined for the aforementioned period.
Compared to other market rivals who have published their Q4 2020 results so far (as of January 31st, 2021), findings by Nairametrics revealed that Sterling Bank posted an unmatched and impressive gain in both PAT and PBT figures, beating the likes of FBN, ETI, Fidelity, and Stanbic in the aforementioned period.
SAHCO Plc records 76% increase in 2020 FY pre-tax profits
SAHCO recorded a significant increase in its 2020 FY pre-tax profits, although total revenue declined.
Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc, also known as SAHCO (SKYAVN), recorded a significant increase in its 2020 FY pre-tax profits, as its total revenue declined.
The aviation service provider reported pre-tax profit of N962.49 million in 2020 FY, compared to the N545.52 million it recorded in 2019, a 76.44% increase.
Key highlights for 2020 FY
- Revenue declined to N6.98 billion from N7.66 billion, -8.94% YoY.
- Revenue from foreign handling declined to N885.5 million, -29.70% YoY.
- Revenue from domestic handling declined to N438.19 million, -28.72% YoY.
- Revenue from Ad-hoc handling declined to N2.30 million, -99.15% YoY.
- Revenue from cargo handling increased to N4.86 billion, +9.65% YoY.
- Revenue from cargo handling – Export increased to N447.9 million, +40.68% YoY.
- Revenue from VIP lounge service declined to N4.07 million, -77.03% YoY.
- Revenue from Hajj operations declined to N5.15 million, -97.19% YoY.
- Revenue generated from equipment rental declined to N139.3 million, -50.07% YoY.
- Revenue from haulage/crew bus services declined to N16.93 million, -60.25% YoY.
- Revenue from DCS/PAX handling was N530 thousand, +100% YoY.
- Revenue from Airport security services declined to N11.4 million, -59.54% YoY.
- Revenue from Christian pilgrimage handling declined to N16.65 million, – 7.83% YoY.
- Other operating income increased to N104.58 million, +178.78% YoY.
- Cost of sales declined to N3.93 billion, -9.06% YoY.
- Finance income increased to N194.43 million, +21503.11% YoY.
- Administrative expenses declined to N2.37 billion, -8.07%YoY.
- Finance costs declined to N16.96 million, -93.46% YoY.
- Pre-tax profit increased to N962.49 million, +76.44% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share increased to 47 kobo, +42.42% YoY.
Bottom Line
SAHCO Plc recorded a significant increase in its pre-tax profits in the period under consideration, 2020 FY.
The company recorded declined revenues from nine of its twelve generating units, as only cargo-related income increased – cargo handling and cargo handling -export. This is understandable, considering the impact of Covid-19 on travels – which affected airport operations.
Despite the decline in total revenues, the company was able to grow its pre-tax profits.
Cursory checks indicate that the company was able to contain costs – finance, costs of sales (relative to sales), and administrative costs.
The company also recorded increased other operating income and finance income. Those aided the 76.44% rise in pre-tax profits in the period under consideration, 2020 FY.
UACN records 28% decline in 2020 FY pre-tax profits
UACN recorded a decline in its 2020 FY pre-tax profits, as total revenue increased marginally.
UACN (UACN) recorded a decline in its 2020 FY pre-tax profit, as total revenue increased.
The conglomerate, operating in the Food and Beverage, Real Estate, Paint and Logistics sectors, reported a pre-tax profit of N5.36 billion in 2020 FY compared to the N7.46 billion recorded in 2019.
Key highlights for 2020 FY
- Revenue increased to N81.59 billion from N79.02 billion, +3.02% YoY.
- Revenue from animal feeds and other edibles increased to N51.65 billion, +5.59% YoY.
- Revenue from paints declined to N10.33 billion, -6.14% YoY.
- Revenue from packaged foods and beverages increased to N17.85 billion, +1.8% YoY.
- Revenue generated from QSR increased to N1.53 billion, +1.87% YoY.
- Other revenue declined to N229.34 million, – 3.8% YoY.
- Other operating income declined to N1.12 billion, -52.31% YoY.
- Cost of sales increased to N65.88 billion, +5.28% YoY.
- Finance income declined to N1.06 billion, -61.95% YoY.
- Finance costs declined to N504.06 million, -49.14% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits declined to N5.36 billion, -28.14% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share from continuing operations declined to N85, -35.61% YoY.
Bottom Line
UACN recorded a decline in its pre-tax profits in the period under consideration, 2020 FY.
The company also recorded a decline in revenues from two – paints and others – of its five generating units, although total revenue increased marginally. This is understandable considering the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns on construction activities during a major part of the period under consideration.
Despite that the company was able to contain costs – finance, costs of sales (relative to sales), it was unable to post growth in profit.
Cursory checks indicate that decline in other operating income and finance income, hampered the chances of the company recording increased pre-tax profits in the period under consideration, 2020 FY.