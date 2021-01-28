FEC approves National Quality Control policy to ensure standard of Nigerian-made goods

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the National Quality Control policy for exports.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, in a meeting with State House Correspondents after the FEC meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

According to Adebayo, the policy would ensure Nigerian-made goods are up to global standards for export. The government will work with the private sector in setting up quality testing centres and labs to approve goods that have met the required standard.

“For a long time, Nigerian exporters have been suffering because of lack of quality of their goods.

“We felt that it was high time we actually have a policy which will create a situation whereby standard of the Nigerian goods that are exported would be raised such that that rejection would stop.

“This policy will create a situation whereby the government and the private sector will be able to collaborate to set up quality testing centres, testing labs which we hope will have accreditation with international centers, such that any goods that has approved to have met the standard, would be of international standard,” Adebayo said.

The Minister added that the FEC also approved the Nigerian/Hungarian Trade Agreement, citing the ratification of the agreement, which would enable Nigerian goods to be exported to Hungary.

Other approvals by the FEC include:

Approval of a N50 Millionpower contract in the Kano Free Trade Zone on behalf of the Nigerian Export Processing Zone Authority.

Approval of another contract for Nigerian Export Processing Zone Authority, for the purchase of a property in Lagos to be used as their Lagos zonal office.

What you should know