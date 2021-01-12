Business
Health Finance Coalition to support SME healthcare providers in Nigeria, 4 others with $30 million
Five African countries including Nigeria are set to be provided with access to $30 million emergency loan for private healthcare providers.
A group of leading philanthropists, investors, donors and technical partners through the Health Finance Coalition is set to support private, small and medium enterprise (SME) health care providers in Nigeria and four other African countries with a new emergency loan guarantee facility of $30 million.
This is according to a disclosure by the Rockefeller Foundation, seen by Nairametrics. The coalition through The Open Doors African Private Healthcare Initiative seeks to unlock $30 million in loans to SMEs in five African countries namely; Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.
What they are saying
WHO Ambassador for Global Strategy and Health Financing and Chair, MCJ Amelior Foundation, Ray Chambers, said:
- “With Covid-19 putting tremendous financial pressure on health budgets across Africa, we need creative financing solutions to help governments achieve their ambitious health goals. The Open Doors African Private Healthcare Initiative, which supports private health providers through a blend of grants and return-seeking capital, is a leading example. I hope to see strategies such as this one scaled up in the months to come.”
The Managing Director, Health Initiatives, U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, Afisa Jiwani, said:
- “Covid-19 has posed significant challenges for small- and medium-sized private sector health facilities in Africa. Investing in these important health systems can help countries in sub-Saharan Africa withstand the current pandemic while supporting millions of people who rely on these facilities.”
Why it matters
According to the notice, the funding became imperative given that private sector healthcare providers deliver nearly 50% of all healthcare services in Sub-Saharan Africa, which comprises of vital interventions like early malaria diagnosis and treatment, ante-natal care and routine vaccinations. Therefore, the support is aimed at boosting the capacity and ability of these private healthcare firms in the aforementioned countries to continue in its life-saving services.
In addition, given that the ravaging pandemic is anticipated to affect the income of private healthcare providers in the continent and pose a serious threat to their capacity to provide other services like they normally do, the support is necessary to cushion the identified economic crisis and avert disruption in treatment of other ailments, which is estimated to result to at least 10,000 additional malaria deaths in the continent.
What you should know
- The loan facility will be managed by Malaria No More and loans will be administered through the Medical Credit Fund (MCF), a non-profit health investment fund. Loans are expected to average $17,000 per provider to help stabilize operations, buy essential medical equipment including personal protective equipment, and finance small-scale construction to protect patients from COVID-19 infection.
- Of the estimated five million patients that the loan facility could impact, about 3 million are low-income patients and approximately 2.4 million are women and 1.4 million are children, who are disproportionately at risk of malaria and other infectious diseases.
- The World Health Organization estimated that the sum of $240 billion is needed to annually to bridge the health funding gap in order to achieve SDG 3. Out of this identified gap, the most pressing needs are in sub-Saharan Africa, which bears 93% of global malaria cases and 94% of global malaria deaths. Currently, just 1.6% of the annual $500 billion global impact capital market is invested in the health sector in Africa.
- Interested healthcare providers are advised to visit http://www.medicalcreditfund.org/ for more information about application process and other information.
Business
47% of farmers have no access to any kind of storage facilities – SBM Intel
A recent report has revealed that 47% of farmers in Nigeria have zero access to any kind of storage facilities during harvest.
SBM Intel, a geopolitical research and strategic communications consulting firm has revealed that 47% of farmers have zero access to any kind of storage facilities during harvest, which could rise up to as high as 60% for tubers, fruits and vegetables.
This was revealed in its report titled: “Nigerians just want to eat: Analysis of Farmers and Food Transporters challenges likely to impede National Food Security,” and seen by Nairametrics.
On post-harvest losses
- “Agricultural products are easily perishable while production remains seasonal, and demand for farm produce is present throughout the year,” SBM said.
They added that bridging the gap entails adequate storage for farm produce, however, farmers of these outputs may be unable to acquire their own storage facilities.
Citing that the absence of storage facilities forces Nigerian farmers to sell their harvest at low prices to middlemen who own warehouses.
- “In our survey, almost half (47%) of the farmers interviewed had no access to any kind of storage facilities. The lack of storage facilities contributes to post-harvest losses which could get as high as 60% for tubers, fruits and vegetables.”
They added that lack of storage, however, is not the only factor contributing to losses, as some losses occur during harvests and “others occur while the commodities are in transit, during offloading (due to poor handling), and in varying degrees in the entire process from farm to fork.”
The report urged that for Nigeria to avert a food security catastrophe, state and federal governments need to prevent “even higher food prices across the country through various short and long term measures.”
They said:
- “In the immediate, the government must fully reopen land borders and end the ban on using forex to import staple crops.
- “After placing maize on the list of items no longer eligible for foreign exchange only on 14 July 2020, the President announced the release of 30,000 tons of maize from emergency reserves on 2 September, and also gave approval to four firms for the importation of 200,000 tons of maize. This could replicate itself for items like rice and cassava in the coming months, items which millions of Nigerians depend on for sustenance.
- “For the longer term, wider adoption of irrigation, facilitating the provision of early maturing and drought-resistant crop varieties and a switch to climate-smart agriculture is the best way to guard against crop failure and poor yields.”
On changes farmers and transporters want
- The government should fix access roads and provide adequate transportation that is cheap, effective and efficient.
- An efficient rail system which will reduce the cost of transporting farm produce to the markets and improve food security.
- Security remains paramount followed by access to land and irrigation infrastructure.
- Financing and the availability of a sizeable storage where most of their farm products can be stored.
What you should know
- Founder and Chief Executive of Farmcrowdy Limited, Onyeka Akumah told Nairametrics that Nigeria loses N3.5 trillion to post-harvest loss every year due to the lack of proper storage facilities and the poor state of roads across the nation.
- The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) warned that Nigeria has emerged as one of the countries to be most hit by a food crisis across the globe in the face of the coronavirus pandemic which had worsened the already bad situation.
- The United Nations announced in 2020 that it will support Nigeria, Yemen, Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo with the sum of $100 million to prevent possible famine, which it says is caused by insecurity, climate change, and poor economic environment.
Business
FIRS announces 35 new Tax Audit Units to address illicit financial flow in Nigeria
The FIRS has added additional 35 tax audit units nationwide, to stem the high rate of illicit financial flow in the country.
The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) announced the creation of 35 new Tax Audit Units to combat illicit financial flow across the country.
The FIRS Chairman, Mr. Muhammad Nami, also disclosed that Nigeria lost $178 billion through tax evasion of foreign multinationals between 2007-2017.
This was disclosed by Director, Communications and Liaison Department, Mr Abdullahi Ahmad, in a statement in Abuja on Monday.
FIRS said that creation of the units was also in a bid to improve tax compliance in the country, citing the Chairman’s statements at a workshop in Abuja on Monday on “Effective Audit of Multinational Corporations for Domestic Revenue Mobilisation in Nigeria.”
The FIRS Chief noted that a few multinational firms were leading in tax compliance in Nigeria, however, he also noted that a lot of multinationals are not paying their fair share of tax and don’t even do it voluntarily.
The FIRS Chairman also disclosed that Nigeria lost $178 billion ( N5.4 trillion) through tax evasion of Multinationals operating in Nigeria, citing a 2014 report by High-Level Panel on Illicit Financial Flows from Africa, stating that Nigeria accounts for 30.5% of illicit financial flows in Africa.
Nami said:
- “At the FIRS, we are paying greater attention to tax audit in general and Transfer Pricing audit in particular in order to improve the level of tax compliance in the country. As a result, in the last one year, we have created more than 35 additional Tax Audit Units and deployed experienced and capable staff to take charge of these offices.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) disclosed that its waivers on penalties and interest on outstanding taxes arising from desk examinations, audit exercises, investigations, or all other forms of tax assessment closed on December 31, 2020.
- The Service raked in the total sum of N4.178 trillion as revenue out of the personal target of N4.239 trillion – 98.6% of the revenue goal for 2020.
Business
SON generated over N302m from Onne Port in 2020
SON has disclosed it generated the sum of N302 million in 2020 from its Rivers State Ports and Borders offices.
The Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) generated the sum of N302 million in 2020 from its Rivers State Ports and Borders offices, compared to N400 million in 2019.
This was disclosed by the Head, Ports and Borders, Mr Tajudeen Dosumu, after meeting with the Director-General of SON, Mallam Salem Farouk, when he paid a visit to the office in Onne, Rivers, on Monday.
Dosumu added that the reason for the 24.5% decline in revenue was due to challenges caused by the pandemic; however, the office had still been able to inspect 39,652 containers in 2020.
“In the last four years, the operation has recorded continuous increase in number of containers’ examination, compliance with SON import requirements and guidelines and service charge income,” he said.
Other improvements listed by SON included sustenance of 24-hour operation in FOT terminal and the creation of an intelligence unit, for effective monitoring of consignment movements.
The SON Chief added that the organisation needed an e-Demand Note and e-Receipting to curb interference, and staff training on Ports and Borders operations, for improved service delivery.
Salem Farouk stated that the agency faced some difficulties in assessing containers at the ports and promised efficiency through the implementation of technology to improve service delivery and container monitoring.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in October 2020 that Global shipping line, Maersk, resumed services from China to Onne Port (by ship) last year, and also resumed operations at the Onitsha Inland Port.