McCaleb, co-founder of Ripple sells 28.6 million XRP
McCaleb the co-founder of Ripple sold 28.6 million XRP — roughly $8.5 million
Crypto analyst, Leonidas Hadjiloizou, recently revealed via his Twitter handle that McCaleb, the co-founder of Ripple, sold 28.6 million XRP — roughly $8.5 million at the time of drafting this report — following 25 days of no sale activity after news broke of the Ripple SEC lawsuit.
Jed's Tacostand had paused XRP sales ever since the SEC lawsuit was announced. After 25 days of no sales, 28.6 million XRP was sold today.
— Leonidas Hadjiloizou (@LeoHadjiloizou) January 18, 2021
At the time of writing this report, XRP traded at $0.288355 with a daily trading volume of $5.6 billion. XRP is down 1.09% for the day.
Recall that some days ago, Nairametrics revealed Ripple’s co-founder and one of the largest owners of XRP, Jed McCaleb, gained massively from selling XRP in 2020.
Despite Ripple’s legal troubles with the powerful American financial regulator, Jed McCaleb was able to gain $411 million in XRP sales throughout 2020, bringing his total gains from selling XRP to $546 million.
- It’s important to note that McCaleb left Ripple several years ago and went on to launch his own crypto company known as Stellar.
- As of the start of Q3 2020, he was selling an average of 1.74 million XRP daily which, at that time, was estimated to be worth $547,438.
According to Whale Alert’s research, the co-founder still owns 3.274 billion XRP.
Recently, XRP has been losing value at record levels since reports that the world’s most valuable crypto exchange, Coinbase, announced that it wouldn’t allow XRP trading, in response to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission taking legal action against Ripple.
Investors worry over future of Crypto under a Joe Biden Presidency
U.S Treasury Secretary nominee, Janet Yellen has referred to cryptos to be of a “particular concern”.
Global investors and crypto traders are becoming wary of what the future holds for crypto under a Joe Biden Presidency.
This is because the person expected to lead the U.S Treasury, Janet Yellen referred to crypto as of “particular concern” when it comes to terrorist financing and money laundering.
- The incoming finance leader believes that most cryptos are used for illicit financing.
- She raised such bias during her Senate confirmation hearing yesterday.
Responding to a question from a U.S senator on how to tackle threats relating to terrorist financing, she elaborated on the role digital assets played as regards such channels.
“We need to make sure that our methods for dealing with these matters — with terrorist financing — change along with changing technology […] Cryptocurrencies are a particular concern. I think many are used at least in a transaction sense mainly for illicit financing and I think we really need to examine ways in which we can curtail their use and make sure that anti-money laundering doesn’t occur through those channels,” Yellen said.
What you should know: At press time, the crypto market was down by 2.69% with a total market value of $1.01 trillion, trading at $35,200 with a daily trading volume of $57.5 billion. Bitcoin is down 4.04% for the day.
Also, according to a recent survey conducted by one of Europe’s biggest banks, several market experts anticipate that the flagship crypto asset, Bitcoin, and a leading tech company have their prices highly inflated.
More than half of the market experts that took part in the survey disclosed that the most popular crypto could lose about 50% of its present value ad thus more likely to drop to the $18k range over the next year.
Deutsche Bank’s strategist, Jim Reid pointed out that Bitcoin was giving signs of a market bubble. He said:
“When asked specifically about the 12-month fate of bitcoin and Tesla—a stock emblematic of a potential tech bubble—a majority of readers think that they are more likely to halve than double from these levels with Tesla more vulnerable according to readers.”
Ethereum on rampage, breaks above its 2 year high
The leading altcoin was trading at $1,377 thus within striking distance of $1,400.
The world’s utility crypto is fired up on all cylinders on the basis it just ascended past its 2 years high.
At the time of drafting this report, Ethereum traded at $1,415 with a daily trading volume of $35.3 billion. Ethereum is up 13.95% for the day.
What you should know: Ethereum is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts, which are created and operated without any fraud, interruption, control or interference from a third party.
- Ethereum 2.0 is an upgrade to the Ethereum network that helps in improving the network’s scalability.
Through the implementation of several, efficiency, enhancements, scalability, and speed the Ethereum network becomes better without compromising its decentralization and security.
What this means: Key reasons attributed to the remarkable rise of Ethereum include the rise of many #DeFi projects running on the #Ethereum network as seen in 2020, #Ethereum flipped Bitcoin in terms of network fees.
- Users spent almost $600M in fees on the Ethereum network last year – 83% more than on Bitcoin.
In 2020, #Ethereum flipped #Bitcoin in terms of network fees.
Users spent almost $600M in fees on the Ethereum network last year – 83% more than on Bitcoin.
Data: @glassnode pic.twitter.com/SMSHbkFHuC
— Rafael Schultze-Kraft (@n3ocortex) January 9, 2021
2,450 investors own 1000 BTC, not willing to sell their Bitcoin
Much of the recent increase can be attributed to wealthy entities withdrawing their BTC from the exchange
The number of investors owning at least 1,000 BTC is growing at a record pace. Data retrieved from Glassnode show that the number of addresses holding at least 1000 BTC has skyrocketed lately.
- The growth from January to December last year: 6.7%
- The growth from December until today: 7.2%
Institutional buying?🏦
The number of addresses holding at least 1000 BTC has skyrocketed lately.
The growth from January to December last year: 6.7%
The growth from December until today: 7.2%
Read more in our weekly report tomorrow: https://t.co/xlQH8LeQyH
Data: @glassnode pic.twitter.com/Gkn6dxH5Cd
— Arcane Research (@ArcaneResearch) January 18, 2021
On the chart pattern, the number of addresses owning such amount of cryptos was about 2,450.
What this means
Large crypto entities could be envisaging a strong medium to long-term Bitcoin price trend, and are choosing to hold on to BTC in expectation of a bull market.
- Much of the recent increase can be attributed to wealthy entities withdrawing their BTC from the exchange. Apparently, this is not new wealth – rather, it represents a change in the way Bitcoin whales are choosing to hold their coins.
- At the time of drafting this report, Bitcoin traded at $36,534.77 with a daily trading volume of $53.2 Billion. Bitcoin is up 4.20% for the day.
In addition, another key point helping Bitcoin prices to remain supported between the $34,000-$37,000 price levels in recent days, is that a significant amount of long-term investors in Bitcoin are not nervous amid the prevailing volatility in play as revealed by Glassnode.
Bitcoin reserve risk is still very low. This means that there is high confidence in long-term HODLers relative to the current price. In red, the price is high and the confidence is low. Yes, a $37k Bitcoin is…cheap.
#Bitcoin reserve risk is still very low. This means that there is high confidence of long-term HODLers relative to the current price.
In the red, the price is high and the confidence is low. Yes, a $37k #Bitcoin is…cheap.
Source: @glassnode pic.twitter.com/uE2jW62aGx
— Jared Hornmatter (@jaredhornmatter) January 18, 2021
Bottom Line
Nairametrics is of the opinion that the increased buying pressures by such crypto investors are significantly responsible for Bitcoin staying supported above $35,000.