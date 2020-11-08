Cryptocurrency
Winklevoss brothers become crypto billionaires
Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, have made billionaires status, thanks to the price surge of Bitcoin.
Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, the co-founder of a leading American crypto exchange now billionaires, thanks to the price surge of Bitcoin.
The brothers had earlier bought $11 million worth of Bitcoins in 2013, according to the New York Times, and soon became crypto-evangelists, building crypto exchange Gemini Trust Co.
The 39-year-old brothers, who gained fame following the release of the 2010 movie, “The Social Network,” briefly became billionaires in 2017 when Bitcoin soared to a record before plunging to record lows.
In a report credited to Bloomberg, each of the twins is now estimated to be worth about $1 billion.
What you should know
- At the timing of writing this report Bitcoin price traded at $15,029.58 with a 24-daily trading volume of $30.2 Billion.
- BTC price is down -3.5% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 19 million coins and a max supply of 21 Million coins.
What to expect
Nairametrics believes the flagship crypto valuation might certainly rise in the high global quantitative easing program, which is a matter of time before it propels Bitcoin prices, according to Gemini crypto exchange co-founder and CEO, Tyler Winklevoss.
“The Fed continues to set the stage for bitcoin’s next bull run,” Winklevoss said in a July 22 tweet, which included an article link on the government agency’s discussions of further stimulus spending.
What they are saying
According to Winklevoss, there’s never been a better time to buy bitcoins than now that the government is involved in stimulus packages that are intended to pump money into the system.
In an August essay, the Winklevoss brothers elaborated on why they expect Bitcoin’s price to reach $500,000.
“Inflation is coming. Money stored in a bank will get run over. Money invested in assets like real estate or the stock market will keep pace. Money stored in gold or Bitcoin will outrun the scourge. And money stored in Bitcoin will run the fastest, overtaking gold,” they said.
Cryptocurrency
List of cryptos U.S investment banks are buying quietly
Investment banks are storing their value in deflationary currencies like cryptos which can be used to hedge inflation.
Well-known U.S proprietary trading firms and venture capital companies are now in the buzz of buying cryptos amid the bullish trend playing out at the world’s fast-changing financial market.
Data retrieved from Messari researcher, Mason Nystrom, showed a top U.S proprietary trading firm, Jump Trading – with expertise in algorithmic and high-frequency trades and 700 employees globally, accumulating six DeFi cryptos quietly.
What you should know
- Jump Trading holds at least $75 million in digital assets and is the 8th largest holder of COMP (Compound) tokens behind a16z and Polychain. Jump bought 47K COMP in the past 7 days.
- Jump also holds KEEP (Keep Network), HXRO, NMR (Numeraire), OXT (Orchid), and MKR (Maker). Jump invested an undisclosed amount in Serum and owns 40m SRM (~$32m).
- Andreessen Horowitz, a popular American venture capital firm, owns amounts of the flagship crypto Bitcoin, Ethereum, Filecoin (FIL), Maker, Compound, Celo (CELO), Orchid, Arweave (AR), Keep Network, and Handshake (HNS).
What this means
The many global economic challenges prevailing around the globe which include the exponential rise of COVID-19, inflation, and the alarming plunge in value for most fiat currencies have made paper money an unreliable store of value, pushing these elite firms to store their value in a deflationary currency like crypto, which can help them to hedge against inflation and further used to preserve wealth.
Cryptocurrency
98% of Bitcoin wallets in profit, hit 2-year high
Bitcoin Addresses in Profit (1d MA) just reached a 2-year high of 98.079%
Bitcoin owners are definitely smiling to the bank amid high buying pressure seen lately in the world’s flagship crypto market. The number of Bitcoin holders in profit is on a record high, as data retrieved from Glassnode, a crypto analytic firm, showed.
- Bitcoin $BTC Percent Addresses in Profit (1d MA) just reached a 2-year high of 98.079%.
- A previous 2-year high of 98.055% was observed earlier today.
READ: Bitcoin beats $10,000 mark in 7 weeks
📈 #Bitcoin $BTC Percent Addresses in Profit (1d MA) just reached a 2-year high of 98.079%
Previous 2-year high of 98.055% was observed earlier today
View metric:https://t.co/md3u6SLXi0 pic.twitter.com/nGzSeB9Tav
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) November 6, 2020
This also shows that the number of Bitcoin $BTC Addresses in Loss (1d MA) just reached a 2-year low of 619,894.125.
The previous 2-year low of 623,121.208 was also observed earlier today.
📉 #Bitcoin $BTC Addresses in Loss (1d MA) just reached a 2-year low of 619,894.125
Previous 2-year low of 623,121.208 was observed earlier today
View metric:https://t.co/IVvHRHjIhF pic.twitter.com/VvSl7YSSj8
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) November 6, 2020
READ: 5 major reasons it’s good to buy Bitcoin
What we know
At 6.23 a.m Nigerian time, Bitcoin traded at $15,517.62 with a 24-hour trading volume of $30,751,814,626. BTC price is down -0.3% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 19 million coins and a max supply of 21 million coins.
Chainalysis researchers explained in detail that as the rush for BTCs keeps increasing, the price will most definitely be affected. The report said:
“With more people looking to trade BTCs, which is only becoming scarcer following the recent halving, bitcoin moving from the investment bucket into the trading bucket could become a crucial source of liquidity.”
Explore the Nairametrics Research Website
What this means
Nairametrics earlier broke the news on how the world’s flagship crypto continued to gain traction at the speed of light. Renowned financial data media company, Bloomberg Intelligence, gave critical insights on why bitcoin, in just about five years’ time, could hit a valuation of $100,000.
“Bitcoin’s foundation is firming for further price advances if its history is a guide. Since initially reaching $10,000 in 2017, the benchmark crypto corrected about 70% and remains in an extended period of consolidation around that level.”
READ: Pan-African software company AirSmat raises $100,000 investment
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin boosts Square earnings in Q3
Square said it invested in cryptos because it saw it as a tool for economic enhancement via participation in the future of payment systems.
Square, the U.S-listed fintech company, disclosed that its fast-growing payment app software Cash App is now its major income driver, making up about 80% of its entire revenue in Q3 with the help of Bitcoin.
What we know
In Square’s Q3 earning result, Cash App’s Bitcoin-derived revenue of $1.63 billion in BTC marked a massive increase of more than 1,100%, when compared to the same period in 2019.
Bitcoin revenue was by far the largest component of Cash App’s overall revenue generation of $2 billion, with all other revenue streams totaling $453 million, or 22% of the total.
READ: U.S public listed company allocates $425 million into Bitcoin
BTC revenue minted $32 million in gross profit for Q3, an increase of 15 times the previous year’s profit of $2.1 million in the same period.
What you should know
Cash App works as a broker for BTC purchases, which it buys on behalf of the consumer in need; hence, it earns a commission from such transactions.
READ: MTN Nigeria records 16.6% increase in revenue in Q3 2020
The company also spoke on the positive impact that cryptos would be having on its business in the long term.
“In October 2020, we invested $50 million in bitcoin as we believe cryptocurrencies are an instrument of economic empowerment and align with the company’s purpose.
“We expect to hold this investment for the long term. The accounting rules for bitcoin will require us to recognize any decreases in market price below cost as an impairment charge, with no upward revisions when the market price increases until a sale.”
READ: Nigerian Railway Corporation announces revenue of N1.4 billion in 2020
Recall Nairametrics about a month ago, broke the news on how Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) led by Twitter’s Jack Dorsey on October 8th disclosed that it purchased, 4,709 bitcoins at an estimated worth of $50 million.
Square added that it invested in cryptos because it saw it as a tool for economic enhancement via participation in the future of payment systems, which aligns with Square’s objectives.
READ: Most profitable asset in a decade, Bitcoin up over 26,600,000%
The investment represents approximately one percent of Square’s total assets as of the end of the second quarter of 2020.
“We believe that bitcoin has the potential to be a more ubiquitous currency in the future,” said Square’s Chief Financial Officer, Amrita Ahuja.
READ: Aliko Dangote on the Nasdaq Tower in Times Square, New York
About Square
Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) builds tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy.
Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in person, manage their businesses, and access financing. Individuals use Cash App to spend, send, store, and invest money.
Square has offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, Spain, and the UK.