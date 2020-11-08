Connect with us
nairametrics

Cryptocurrency

Winklevoss brothers become crypto billionaires

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, have made billionaires status, thanks to the price surge of Bitcoin.

Published

3 hours ago

on

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, the co-founder of a leading American crypto exchange now billionaires, thanks to the price surge of Bitcoin.

The brothers had earlier bought $11 million worth of Bitcoins in 2013, according to the New York Times, and soon became crypto-evangelists, building crypto exchange Gemini Trust Co.

The 39-year-old brothers, who gained fame following the release of the 2010 movie, “The Social Network,” briefly became billionaires in 2017 when Bitcoin soared to a record before plunging to record lows.

In a report credited to Bloomberg, each of the twins is now estimated to be worth about $1 billion.

What you should know

GTBank 728 x 90
  • At the timing of writing this report Bitcoin price traded at $15,029.58 with a 24-daily trading volume of $30.2 Billion.
  • BTC price is down -3.5% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 19 million coins and a max supply of 21 Million coins.

What to expect

Nairametrics believes the flagship crypto valuation might certainly rise in the high global quantitative easing program, which is a matter of time before it propels Bitcoin prices, according to Gemini crypto exchange co-founder and CEO, Tyler Winklevoss.

The Fed continues to set the stage for bitcoin’s next bull run,” Winklevoss said in a July 22 tweet, which included an article link on the government agency’s discussions of further stimulus spending.

Coronation ads

What they are saying

According to Winklevoss, there’s never been a better time to buy bitcoins than now that the government is involved in stimulus packages that are intended to pump money into the system.

In an August essay, the Winklevoss brothers elaborated on why they expect Bitcoin’s price to reach $500,000.

“Inflation is coming. Money stored in a bank will get run over. Money invested in assets like real estate or the stock market will keep pace. Money stored in gold or Bitcoin will outrun the scourge. And money stored in Bitcoin will run the fastest, overtaking gold,” they said.

Jaiz bank ads
Related Topics:

Olumide Adesina is a France-born Nigerian. He is a Certified Investment Trader, with more than 15 years of working expertise in Investment Trading and Financial Market Analysis. Member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Society. You can follow Olumide on Twitter @tokunboadesina or email [email protected]

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Cryptocurrency

List of cryptos U.S investment banks are buying quietly

Investment banks are storing their value in deflationary currencies like cryptos which can be used to hedge inflation.

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 8, 2020

By

A new survey has shown that though many crypto exchanges affirm their commitment to warding off criminals who aim to launder money and fund terrorist activities, Crypto: Investors flocking in large numbers into altcoins

Well-known U.S proprietary trading firms and venture capital companies are now in the buzz of buying cryptos amid the bullish trend playing out at the world’s fast-changing financial market.

Data retrieved from Messari researcher, Mason Nystrom, showed a top U.S proprietary trading firm, Jump Trading – with expertise in algorithmic and high-frequency trades and 700 employees globally, accumulating six DeFi cryptos quietly.

What you should know

  • Jump Trading holds at least $75 million in digital assets and is the 8th largest holder of COMP (Compound) tokens behind a16z and Polychain. Jump bought 47K COMP in the past 7 days.
  • Jump also holds KEEP (Keep Network), HXRO, NMR (Numeraire), OXT (Orchid), and MKR (Maker). Jump invested an undisclosed amount in Serum and owns 40m SRM (~$32m).
  • Andreessen Horowitz, a popular American venture capital firm, owns amounts of the flagship crypto Bitcoin, Ethereum, Filecoin (FIL), Maker, Compound, Celo (CELO), Orchid, Arweave (AR), Keep Network, and Handshake (HNS).

What this means

The many global economic challenges prevailing around the globe which include the exponential rise of COVID-19, inflation, and the alarming plunge in value for most fiat currencies have made paper money an unreliable store of value, pushing these elite firms to store their value in a deflationary currency like crypto, which can help them to hedge against inflation and further used to preserve wealth.

GTBank 728 x 90

Continue Reading

Cryptocurrency

98% of Bitcoin wallets in profit, hit 2-year high

Bitcoin Addresses in Profit (1d MA) just reached a 2-year high of 98.079%

Published

1 day ago

on

November 7, 2020

By

Over $500 million dollars worth of Bitcoins withdrawn from BitMEX

Bitcoin owners are definitely smiling to the bank amid high buying pressure seen lately in the world’s flagship crypto market. The number of Bitcoin holders in profit is on a record high, as data retrieved from Glassnode, a crypto analytic firm, showed.

  •  Bitcoin $BTC Percent Addresses in Profit (1d MA) just reached a 2-year high of 98.079%.
  • A previous 2-year high of 98.055% was observed earlier today.

READ: Bitcoin beats $10,000 mark in 7 weeks

This also shows that the number of Bitcoin $BTC Addresses in Loss (1d MA) just reached a 2-year low of 619,894.125.

The previous 2-year low of 623,121.208 was also observed earlier today.

GTBank 728 x 90

READ: 5 major reasons it’s good to buy Bitcoin

What we know

Coronation ads

At 6.23 a.m Nigerian time, Bitcoin traded at $15,517.62 with a 24-hour trading volume of $30,751,814,626. BTC price is down -0.3% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 19 million coins and a max supply of 21 million coins.

Chainalysis researchers explained in detail that as the rush for BTCs keeps increasing, the price will most definitely be affected. The report said:

“With more people looking to trade BTCs, which is only becoming scarcer following the recent halving, bitcoin moving from the investment bucket into the trading bucket could become a crucial source of liquidity.”

Explore the Nairametrics Research Website

What this means

Jaiz bank ads

Nairametrics earlier broke the news on how the world’s flagship crypto continued to gain traction at the speed of light. Renowned financial data media company, Bloomberg Intelligence, gave critical insights on why bitcoin, in just about five years’ time, could hit a valuation of $100,000.

Fidelity ads

“Bitcoin’s foundation is firming for further price advances if its history is a guide. Since initially reaching $10,000 in 2017, the benchmark crypto corrected about 70% and remains in an extended period of consolidation around that level.”

READ: Pan-African software company AirSmat raises $100,000 investment

Continue Reading

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin boosts Square earnings in Q3

Square said it invested in cryptos because it saw it as a tool for economic enhancement via participation in the future of payment systems.

Published

1 day ago

on

November 7, 2020

By

Bitcoin boosts Square earnings in Q3

Square, the U.S-listed fintech company, disclosed that its fast-growing payment app software Cash App is now its major income driver, making up about 80% of its entire revenue in Q3 with the help of Bitcoin.

What we know

In Square’s Q3 earning result, Cash App’s Bitcoin-derived revenue of $1.63 billion in BTC marked a massive increase of more than 1,100%, when compared to the same period in 2019.

Bitcoin revenue was by far the largest component of Cash App’s overall revenue generation of $2 billion, with all other revenue streams totaling $453 million, or 22% of the total.

READ: U.S public listed company allocates $425 million into Bitcoin

GTBank 728 x 90

BTC revenue minted $32 million in gross profit for Q3, an increase of 15 times the previous year’s profit of $2.1 million in the same period.

What you should know

Cash App works as a broker for BTC purchases, which it buys on behalf of the consumer in need; hence, it earns a commission from such transactions.

Coronation ads

READ: MTN Nigeria records 16.6% increase in revenue in Q3 2020

The company also spoke on the positive impact that cryptos would be having on its business in the long term.

“In October 2020, we invested $50 million in bitcoin as we believe cryptocurrencies are an instrument of economic empowerment and align with the company’s purpose.

“We expect to hold this investment for the long term. The accounting rules for bitcoin will require us to recognize any decreases in market price below cost as an impairment charge, with no upward revisions when the market price increases until a sale.”

READ: Nigerian Railway Corporation announces revenue of N1.4 billion in 2020

Jaiz bank ads

Recall Nairametrics about a month ago, broke the news on how Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) led by Twitter’s Jack Dorsey on October 8th disclosed that it purchased, 4,709 bitcoins at an estimated worth of $50 million.

Fidelity ads

Square added that it invested in cryptos because it saw it as a tool for economic enhancement via participation in the future of payment systems, which aligns with Square’s objectives.

READ: Most profitable asset in a decade, Bitcoin up over 26,600,000%

The investment represents approximately one percent of Square’s total assets as of the end of the second quarter of 2020.

We believe that bitcoin has the potential to be a more ubiquitous currency in the future,” said Square’s Chief Financial Officer, Amrita Ahuja.

READ: Aliko Dangote on the Nasdaq Tower in Times Square, New York

About Square

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) builds tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy.

Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in person, manage their businesses, and access financing. Individuals use Cash App to spend, send, store, and invest money.

Square has offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, Spain, and the UK.

app

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
ikeja electric
Advertisement
act markets
Advertisement
Patricia
Advertisement
FCMB ads
Advertisement
IZIKJON
Advertisement
Fidelity ads
act markets
Advertisement
first bank
Advertisement
bitad
Advertisement
Stallion ads
Advertisement
financial calculator
Advertisement
deals book
Advertisement
app
Advertisement