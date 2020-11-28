Cryptocurrency
Ripple is selling 33% of its ownership in MoneyGram
The world’s fast-emerging financial juggernaut, Ripple, recently disclosed it is selling roughly 33% of its stake in MoneyGram. It is its first sale of such shares since Ripple invested in the popularly known American remittance firm in 2019.
Data retrieved from Ripple’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revealed Ripple owns 8.6% of shares outstanding in Moneygram or 6.22 million shares, including a warrant to purchase another 5.95 million shares for a total equity position of 12.2 million shares or 17% of MoneyGram’s shares outstanding.
Ripple disclosed it will be selling around 4 million shares, approximately 33.3% of its entire stake. After such a sale, the fintech company will still own at least 3.22 million shares or 4.44% of MoneyGram.
What you should know
MoneyGram is a fast-growing platform for cross-border P2P payments and money transfers around many countries.
Recall that Nairametrics exclusively broke the news in June, about MoneyGram receiving $20 million in funding from Ripple to enhance its payment solutions through a partnership system with many leading financial institutions.
- The funding by Ripple completes its $50 million offerings for some stake in MoneyGram to run its experimental program for testing the effectiveness of the digital token XRP.
- The deal would definitely give MoneyGram’s arch-rival, Western Union, a run for its money. Reports from different private sources, seen by Nairametrics, shows that Western Union is now bent on buying MoneyGram to scale its robust growth experienced lately.
$385 million worth of Bitcoin moved by unknown identity
someone moved 22,816 BTC ($386M) in block 658,953 some hours ago.
Large entities are taking the center stage at the fast-changing financial market, amid strengthened price volatility seen at the flagship crypto’s (Bitcoin) market.
What we know
Data retrieved from, advanced crypto tracker, Bitcoin Block Bot, revealed that someone moved 22,816 BTC ($386M) in block 658,953 some hours ago.
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 22,816 BTC ($386M) in block 658,953 https://t.co/ffndnEuLx6
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) November 27, 2020
At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $17,048.47 with a daily trading volume of $28,874,917,829.
It’s critical to observe that recent price action in the flagship crypto market indicates that a significant number of buyers have been aggressively buying at the $16,000 price support level which is marked by large entities.
This further illustrates that the demand for bitcoin is relatively high, as bitcoin whales curb broader pullback, at least in the near term.
Nairametrics, predicts the increased buying pressures by such large entities are partly responsible for the relative rebound seen in the bitcoin market.
Although it’s often difficult to predict movements in the crypto market, taking into account high volatility. BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
What this means from a macro level is that the increase in the number of these large entities can be considered bullish.
Ripple on steroids, up 11%
Ripple recorded its highest percentage gain since November 24, gaining up to 10.61%.
Popularly known crypto asset, XRP, is recording significant appreciation in its price amid increased buying from global investors.
What we know
Ripple recorded its highest percentage gain since November 24. At the time of writing, it had gained 10.61%.
- The move pushed Ripple’s market value to around $24.09 billion, or 4.83% of the total cryptocurrency market capitalization.
- Also, the third most valuable crypto asset has been trading from $0.50451 to $0.58549 for some hours now.
- At such prevailing price, Ripple has plunged by 83.68% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.
XRP was designed by Ripple mainly to perform speedy, less costly, and more scalable alternative transactions for both crypto assets and existing monetary payment platforms like SWIFT.
Ripple owns more than half of the total supply of XRP. In late 2017, the company vowed not to sell all of its tokens (XRP) at once, keeping up to 55 billion XRP in protected escrow accounts.
It plays a dual role as a payment platform and a currency. The platform is an open-source platform that is created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
Unlike its major crypto rival, Bitcoin, which was never intended to be a simple payment system, Ripple has gained the attention of major global banks such as Standard Chartered, and Barclays for international transactions worldwide.
Canadian investment company buys more Bitcoin
The Canadian investment company recently disclosed it added about 73.9 BTC to its reserves since the middle of 2020.
Cypherpunk Holdings a publicly listed Canadian investment company, amid record sell-offs prevailing in the flagship crypto market, has recently purchased more Bitcoin (BTC).
The Canadian investment company recently disclosed it added about 73.9 BTC to its reserves since the middle of 2020. Cypherpunk holdings raised cash by selling other crypto-assets like Monero (XMR) and Ethereum (ETH).
With the purchase, Cypherpunk now has 276.5 Bitcoins making it the 9th public Bitcoin holder. At current values, such crypto is worth about $5 million.
The report further added that “During October 2020, Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. was added to the unofficial list of public companies with a treasury position in Bitcoin alongside other companies such as MicroStrategy [MSTR], Square [SQ], and Galaxy Digital Holdings [GLXY].”
At the time of writing, Bitcoin price traded at $17,151.39 with a daily trading volume of $44 billion. BTC price is down -3.0% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 19 million coins and a max supply of 21 million coins.
Recall a publicly-traded company based in America, MicroStrategy, adopted Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset to hedge against fiat inflation. This is seen in many quarters as a big deal and it’s good to see BTC’s being used as intended – a hard money/savings instrument.
Bottom-line: The many global economic uncertainties that include inflation and the depreciation in value for most global fiat currencies have made cash an unreliable store of value, pushing well-known companies like Square, MicroStrategy, Grayscale to store their value in a deflationary currency like Bitcoin.
