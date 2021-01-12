FG to review January 18 resumption date for schools across the country

The Federal Government has said that it is currently reviewing the January 18, 2021 resumption date for schools across the country due to the spike in Covid-19 cases.

It said that the date was not sacrosanct, hence the likely announcement of a new date, depending on the country’s Covid-19 indicator.

This disclosure was made by the Minister for Education, Adamu Adamu, at the resumed briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 in Abuja on Monday, January 11, 2021.

What the Minister for Education is saying

Adamu, in his statement, said, “When we decided on that date, it was just a target toward what we are working on. Of course, we are keeping it in view and looking at what is happening in the society and then it is supposed to be subject to constant review.

“Even today at the PTF meeting, we looked at the rising figures and thought we should probably take another look at it. On the Jan.18, 2021 date for school’s resumption, we are reviewing it,” he said.

The Minister also added that the issue was considered at the PTF meeting held on Monday, and the ministry would take it up on Tuesday.

What you should know