Covid-19: Africa records over 3 million cases
Africa CDC has announced that Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpassed 3 million on Sunday, January 10, 2021.
Africa’s recorded coronavirus cases surpassed 3 million on Sunday, including over 72,000 casualties from the pandemic.
This was disclosed by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in a Bloomberg report on Sunday evening.
South Africa remains the leading nation in Africa, accounting for the highest number of cases at over 1.2 million and also the highest number of reported deaths at over 32,800 as at Sunday, January 10, 2021 – 30% of all cases in the continent.
Experts believe South Africa’s high number of cases could be linked to more tests carried out compared to most other African nations.
South Africa said it hopes to vaccinate about 67% of its population by the end of 2021, as it expects to receive the first phase of its AstraZeneca vaccine before the end of January and WHO COVAX vaccines by April.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that the total number of Covid-19 cases in Nigeria has surpassed the 100,000 mark as of yesterday, Sunday, 10th January 2021, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.
Nigerian Aviation: Exchange rate, 7.5% VAT suspension and other factors to determine survival – Experts
Stakeholders share their expectations and factors that must be addressed by the FG to aid the rebound of the sector in 2021.
The aviation sector suffered setbacks due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, as the lockdown effected by many countries led to travel restrictions, reduced revenue and mass loss of jobs.
In the case of Nigeria, operators in the sector felt the impact of the pandemic more than their counterparts, as ‘old illness’ suffered by the airlines was exacerbated by the pandemic and left the operators writhing in pains.
For the sector to survive in 2021 – in the heat of the second wave of the pandemic, stakeholders shared their expectations and factors that must be addressed by the federal government to aid the rebound of the sector.
They listed stable exchange rate, reduction of cost of operations, waivers on Customs tariffs for aircraft and spares and cost of aircraft insurance, a reversal of 25% remittance of earnings, amongst others.
Unstable exchange rate
In an interview with Nairametrics, the Managing Director, Aero Mainstream Cargo Services, Ajibade Adewale, explained that the unstable exchange rate, especially for aviation stakeholders, has been a clog in the wheel of operations of the airlines, and most of them cannot afford to inflate their charges in line with the unstable rate.
He said,
“Operations of the airlines are largely dollar-denominated. Operations like aircraft purchase plus maintenance and training of staff amongst others can only be done in dollars. The only thing they do in local currency would be salaries.
“Either airlines are allowed to access stable rates or the federal government creates an enabling environment for aircrafts maintenance or repairs here.
“The rubber industry should be revived for investors to set up tyre manufacturing factories in Nigeria, in order to stop importing aircrafts tyres from other parts of the world. Most of the aircraft tyres are manufactured and imported from the United Kingdom (Dunlop), France (Michelin), United States of America (Goodyear), and Bridgestone (Japan).”
He insisted that if enabling environment is created by the government, some of these companies will return to Nigeria and this will reduce cost of maintenance for the airlines.
Lack of skills to execute right policies
On creating an enabling environment, especially for maintenance factory, Capt. David Olubadewo, Managing Director, Starburst Aviation Limited and a Nigerian based in UK, explained that aviation in Nigeria is a very difficult business because the environment is unfriendly.
He said,
“Aside from the role of the government, the industry has always been given a bad name in that light. It is not that we don’t have the people to fix it, but there are different aspects that have been compounded over the years. That is why we are where we are today.
“We have lots of very qualified people, there are lots of engineers in the United Kingdom and the United States who are Nigerians. We have people that are overqualified, but we lack the skills to execute the right policies to grow the sector.”
Cheaper loans
Olubadewo explained that most of the airlines and other industry stakeholders could not access cheaper loans because banks believe that the sector is too difficult to invest in.
“But that is wrong. It is not different from other sectors. We are all in it to make profit at the end of the day. I don’t obtain loans from Nigerian banks, because I will end up with -25% loss or more, but that is not happening in the UK where I pay far less interest rate.
“If I take such loan in Nigeria, it means I am -28 per cent (interest rate) in red, and by the time you get to the top, you are owing millions. I cannot approach any of the banks to give me local money to do business in Nigeria. If I can go through that, you can imagine the experiences of the airlines.”
Suspension of 7.5% VAT
Recently, a member of the finance bill drafting committee and West Africa Tax Lead, PwC Nigeria, Taiwo Oyedele, disclosed via a tweet, that the federal government has again suspended the deduction of 7.5% Value Added Tax (VAT) on airfares and other air transport services.
According to him, the latest suspension order was scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2021, as it is contained in the 2020 finance act recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari. Operators in the aviation sector are convinced that its implementation would ease the burden on them in 2021.
Effective 1st Jan 2021, commercial flight tickets have been exempted from VAT.
Next time you fly, cross check that you're not wrongly charged VAT (and hopefully air fares should come down). #FinanceAct2020
— Taiwo Oyedele (@taiwoyedele) January 5, 2021
Media and Communications Manager, Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa, explained that his airline would be excited to plow back the proceeds of VAT removal to the business and ticket fares subsidy.
He said,
“But that may not happen soon, the expected gains are subject to the actual implementation of the policy and the review of other multiple charges in the aviation industry.”
What you should know
- The FG in June 2018 issued an executive order on the suspension of VAT in air transport, but the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) claimed to be unaware of such a directive, hence it was never implemented.
- Airline operators had complained that Nigeria is the only country that still charges VAT on air transport services. The VAT plus 36 other charges, according to the airlines, account for at least 40% of total revenue and N10 billion in taxes yearly, leaving the airlines heavily indebted and in financial distress or both in most cases.
US. House of Reps will vote to impeach Trump – Pelosi
US House Speaker has said that the House will commence impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
U.S House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, has said that the House will move to impeach President Trump, adding that they will only be stopped if Vice President Mike Pence initiates the 25th amendment to remove Trump from his role as President.
This was disclosed by the Speaker on Sunday, and reported by Bloomberg.
- “In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both.
- “As the days go by, the horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action.”
The Speaker revealed that Democrat Party members would request a resolution through Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, in a bid to “to declare the President incapable of executing the duties of his office.”
- “Next, we will proceed with bringing impeachment legislation to the floor,” Pelosi said.
Meanwhile, President Trump might rely on the services of Rudy Giuliani to defend him against a possible impeachment from the House over his role in the attack on the Capitol last week.
What you should know
- Donald Trump said he would not be attending the inauguration of President-elect, Joe Biden, after repeatedly calling the election a fraud, and his supporters mounted a violent insurrection at the US Capitol last week.
- However, U.S Vice President, Mike Pence, announced that he would attend the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on the 29th of January, which is a move against President Trump’s plans.
Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited announces Alfred Olajide as new Managing Director
Alfred Olajide has been appointed as new Vice President and Managing Director of Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited.
The Coca-Cola Company has appointed Alfred Olajide as its new Vice President and Managing Director for its Nigeria Operations following a reorganization of The Coca-Cola Company’s global leadership structure.
Alfred Olajide brings several years of experience to bear in his new role, nine of which were at The Coca-Cola Company having served in different capacities across the African Continent including Franchise Director for Cluster Markets in the Southern and Eastern Africa Region, Director of Revenue Growth Management in the East and Central Africa Region, and Strategy Head for Nigeria Franchise.
In August 2020, The Coca-Cola Company announced a global restructuring aimed at furthering the leading beverage company’s aspiration to emerge stronger amidst a fast-changing global business environment. The new structure sees its erstwhile 17 Business Units compressed into 9 Operating Units focused on strategic local and regional business objectives supported by the company’s newly created Platform Services.
Announcing the change in structure, Company Chairman and CEO James Quincey, noted that the changes in the company’s operating model will shift marketing to drive more growth and “put execution closer to customers and consumers while prioritizing a portfolio of strong brands”.
Speaking about his appointment as VP, Operations and Managing Director of the Coca-Cola business in Nigeria, Alfred said; “These are very exciting times for the global Coca-Cola business, and I look forward to contributing my own quota to a business I love so much, especially at such an interesting time as this. Nigeria is a huge market, and I am optimistic about the growth we can achieve together with our bottling partners”.
Alfred holds a First-Class Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria and an MBA from the University of Leicester, United Kingdom. His extensive experience in leading market growth, strategy and operations management built from years in management consulting and FMCG will undoubtedly help drive business growth, strategy formulation, and market execution, in the Coca-Cola Nigeria Franchise Operations. He is passionate about leading with impact and empowering young talent for growth. In his free time, he enjoys running, playing soccer, tennis and spending time with his family. He is also an ardent sportsman.
Alfred Olajide replaces Yebeltal Getachew whose tenure ended December 31st, 2020.