BREAKING: Nigeria surpasses 100,000 cases of Covid-19
The national case count rose to 100,087 confirmed cases and 1,358 covid related deaths as of 10th January 2021.
The total number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria has surpassed the 100,000 mark as of yesterday, Sunday 10th January 2021, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.
The national case count has risen to 100,087 confirmed cases and 1,358 covid related deaths after the NCDC reported 1,024 new cases of the disease across 17 states of the federation yesterday.
Ten days into the New Year, Nigeria has already recorded 12,508 new cases of covid-19, which is only 37% short of 19,980 cases recorded in December 2020 and 166% more than 4,704 recorded in November 2020.
What you should know
- Nigeria currently ranks 8th in Africa by the number of confirmed cases of the disease, behind Algeria (102,144), Libya (104,745), and Ethiopia (128,316).
- A survey carried out by Nairametrics Research in September 2020, revealed that Nigerians had abandoned the use of face masks, hand sanitizers, and social distancing practices as they went about their daily businesses.
- According to the report, most traders and artisans believed the virus was no longer a threat considering the reduction in the daily number of cases, while some believed there was no Covid-19 in Nigeria in the first place.
- Nairametrics also reported earlier in January, that the Lagos State government had attributed the second wave of the pandemic to the re-opening of the economy, schools, religious, and social gatherings, among others.
- A statement made by the State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi. He also added that other reasons included general laxity, a false sense of security, and non-adherence to safety guidelines by citizens and various entertainment gatherings.
COVID: U.S. records 4,000 COVID-related deaths in a day for the first time
The US in a single day recorded an all-time high of 4,000 coronavirus-related deaths for the first time.
The United States, in a single day, recorded an all-time high of 4,000 coronavirus related deaths for the first time, according to the records from Johns Hopkins University.
According to the tally from Johns Hopkins University, a total of 4,085 deaths were recorded, along with nearly 275,000 new cases of the virus — a strong evidence that the crisis is growing worse after family gatherings and travel over the holidays, and the onset of winter, which is forcing people indoors.
What you should know
- As at date, there are over 365,000 deaths in the U.S. and nearly 22 million confirmed infections, with more than 132,000 people nationwide hospitalized with COVID-19.
- The census of the Americans that have gotten their first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine rose to almost 6.7 million, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention — a robust one-day gain of about 800,000 after a slow start to the campaign.
- The ultimate goal of Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is to vaccinate hundreds of millions in the U.S., though health care workers and nursing home residents are most prioritized.
- New York will be rolling out a wider inoculation programme that will allow a much wider swath of the public to get inoculated, including anyone 75 years of age or older, teachers, and first responders.
- New Mexico is responding as well by expanding the eligibility to the elderly as well as people with certain underlying medical conditions.
- In Arizona, there is a capacity to vaccinate over thousands of people each day as Oregon plans to dispense thousands of shots at the state fairgrounds in Salem.
- In Utah, there is a plan to increase the number of shots administered to 50,000 persons per week.
Covid-19: Pope Francis set to get vaccinated, says its ethical
Pope Francis has encouraged Catholic faithfuls to get vaccinated, as he announces that he is about to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.
Pope Francis announced that he is about to receive a Covid-19 vaccine and has urged Catholic faithfuls to get vaccinated, citing that getting vaccinated is an ethical choice to protect the life of others.
The Pope announced this on Saturday in an interview with an Italian news channel. He said:
- “I believe that ethically, everyone should take the vaccine. It is an ethical choice because you are gambling with your health, with your life, but you are also gambling with the lives of others.”
The Pope said the Vatican has commenced plans to launch its own vaccination programme next week, and that he has booked himself to receive the vaccine.
- “Next week, we will start doing it here, in the Vatican, and I have booked myself in. It must be done.”
The Vatican disclosed this Month that it would vaccinate all residents and workers who live outside the walls of the Vatican. The Vatican added that it has acquired an ultra-cold refrigerator to store vaccines developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, which must be stored at minus 70 Celsius.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE may offer some protection against a mutation in the new variants of coronavirus that have emerged in the UK and elsewhere.
- The UK medicines regulator approved Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use authorization against the coronavirus pandemic, making it the third shot to be cleared in the country as infections surge.
Covid-19 vaccine: Kano, Lagos is priority as FG announces distribution plan
The FG through the NPHCDA has stated that its distribution plan for the Covid-19 vaccine deployment in Nigeria.
The Federal Government through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), announced its distribution plan for the Covid-19 vaccine deployment in Nigeria.
The FG disclosed in a publication alongside Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday that the rate of infection per state/region would determine priority in the distribution of vaccines.
The NPHCDA revealed that all states will initially receive 4,000 vaccines during the first phase, as the FG urges that healthcare workers and the elderly be made priority in receiving vaccination.
According to NAN, based on infection rates, the vaccines distributed to states would be:
- Kano State 3,557; Lagos 3,131; Katsina 2,361; Kaduna 2,074; Bauchi 1,900; Oyo 1,848; Rivers 1,766; Jigawa 1,712; Niger 1,558; Ogun 1,473; Sokoto 1,468; Benue 1,423; Borno 1,416; Anambra 1,379; Zamfara 1,336; Delta 1,306
- Kebbi 1,268; Imo 1,267; Ondo 1,228; Akwa Ibom 1,161; Adamawa 1,129; Edo 1,104; Plateau 1,089; Enugu 1,088; Osun 1,032; Kogi 1,030; Cross River 1,023; Abia 955; Gombe 908; Yobe 842; Ekiti 830; Taraba 830; Kwara 815; Ebonyi 747; Bayelsa 589; FCT 695; Nasarawa 661.
NPHCDA added that the vaccines would be given from January to February in its first phase, as the FG targets vaccinating 40% of Nigerians by 2021 and 70% by 2022.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last week that the FG stated NPHCDA with its partners, is working to fix healthcare value chain roadblocks that may affect the fair distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.
- “NPHCDA, working with partners, is currently assessing the infrastructural gaps in terms of logistics for cold chain maintenance, storage, supply and distribution. We are also working with the Aviation Ministry to ensure strict enforcement of COVID-19 protocols at the local and international wings of airports across the country, taking cognisance of the high transmissibility of the new strain of the virus already confirmed in many countries,” said Minister of State for Health, Sen. Olorunnimbe Mamora.
Pharmaceutical companies, Pfizer and BioNTech also disclosed that they will supply up to 50 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to Africa, starting from March 2021.