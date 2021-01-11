Funds Management
Nigeria’s Mutual Fund asset value grew by 50% in 2020
2020 appears to be the year with the highest growth in the value of mutual fund assets in Nigeria.
While the year 2020 will go down in the annals of history as one of the worst years in the history of mankind, it was not so bad for the Nigerian mutual fund industry.
According to data from the Security and Exchange Commission, SEC, the total value of mutual funds in Nigeria stood at N1.042 trillion as at the end of 2019. The same data source now shows that as at the end of 2020, the net asset value, NAV of Nigerian mutual fund had risen to N1.572 trillion, representing an increase of 50.79%.
A deeper analysis of the industry reveals that in 2020, mutual fund contributions amounted to about N0.903 trillion while redemptions amounted to about N0.42 trillion. The same analysis points to the fact that mutual funds gathered an estimated sum of N46.7 billion in gains.
Compared to 2019, the capital activities, comprising of subscriptions and redemptions were slightly far afield. In 2019, subscriptions stood at N0.52 trillion while redemptions came up to N0.14 trillion, resulting in a net inflow of N0.38 trillion. Net inflows for 2020 stands at N0.483 trillion. Unlike in 2019, when mutual funds made an estimated gain of N9.9 billion, the N46.7 billion made in 2020, makes Corona Virus a non-issue for the industry.
Majority of the funds ended 2020 in the black, as 15, out of the 118 mutual funds on the SEC’s NAV Summary Report. The good thing about it is that no particular fund group dominated in making gains.
Although most of the funds that recorded huge gains came from the Euro Dollar category, Bond and Fixed income funds were not left behind as a whole lot of them stood out with mouth-watering gains. Out of nowhere, Stanbic IBTC Nigeria Equity fund sneaked in with some sizable gains too.
On the downside, the two funds that recorded the greatest losses came from the Real Estate Investment fund category. Apparently, the Real Estate Investment Trust funds have not been doing good. Be that as it may, it is laudable that the Nigerian mutual fund industry stood out in 2020.
NLPC, Investment One and OAK PFAs generate highest ROI in three RSA funds for 11 months
The top PFAs with the highest return on investment (ROI) across three RSA funds, from January to November 2020.
NLPC Pension Fund Administrators Limited, Investment One Pension Managers Limited and OAK Pensions Limited have emerged in the elite list (top five) of PFAs with the highest return on investment (ROI) across three RSA funds, from January to November 2020.
This is according to a disclosure by Pension Nigeria, seen by Nairametrics. According to the disclosure, the RSA funds in which the aforementioned firms made the elite list include; RSA Fund II, RSA Fund III and RSA Fund IV. Both Investment One and NLPC missed out of the top five in the RSA Fund I category.
RSA Fund I
The RSA Fund I is a special but optional fund in which RSA account holders who are below 50 years of age can opt-into. The top 5 PFAs with the highest rate of Returns on Investment (ROI) for the period under review are;
- APT Pensions Fund Managers Limited led the chart with 40.59%
- Followed by Veritas Glanvills Pensions Limited with 38.65%
- AXA Mansard Pensions Limited recorded returns of 37.31%
- Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited recorded 34.10%
- OAK Pensions Limited completed the elite list with 33.28%.
RSA Fund II
The RSA Fund II is the default fund under the Multifund structure for RSA holders who are below 50 years old. The top 5 PFAs with the highest ROI in this category include are;
- NLPC Pension Fund Administrators Limited recorded a 52.11% ROI in this category.
- Followed closely by Investment One Pension Managers Limited with 29.90% ROI.
- IEI-Anchor Pension Managers Limited recorded returns of 28.41%
- OAK Pensions Limited recorded returns of 24.02%
- Fidelity Pensions Managers Limited completed the top 5 with returns of 23.56%.
RSA Fund III
RSA Fund III is the default fund for RSA holders who are 50 years and above but have not retired. The top five in this category for the period under review are;
- NLPC Pension Fund Administrators Limited also led the chart in this category, recording returns of 44.58%
- Investment One Pensions Managers Limited followed closely with returns of 35.29%.
- AXA Mansard Pension Limited recorded returns of 31.02%
- Radix Pension Fund Managers Limited recorded returns of 29.97%
- OAK Pensions Limited completed the top five in this category with returns of 27.75.
RSA Fund IV
This is the Retiree Fund. All RSA holders that have retired are automatically moved to Fund IV. The top five in this category are;
- NLPC Pension Fund Administrators Limited led with 37.71%
- Investment One Pension Managers Limited followed closely with 35.14%
- Fidelity Pension Managers Limited recorded returns of 23.85%
- Radix Pension Fund Managers Limited recorded returns of 21.09%
- Nigeria Police Force Pensions Limited completed the top five in this category with returns of 20.29%
The chart below shows all PFAs based on the average returns on Investment for each PFA for January to December.
Source: computed from Pension Nigeria data.
What you should know
- No PFA had a negative return on investment for the period under review.
- The Industry Average for all the funds type is 19.83%. Fund I recorded an average ROI of 21.99%. Fund II recorded an average of 20.93%. Fund III posted an average of 20.14%. Fund IV posted an average of 16.13%.
- No PFA was among the top 5 in all the four funds.
- Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported that TrustFund, Radix Pension Fund Managers Limited, and three others had emerged in the top 5 most profitable PFAs for RSA fund II in the month of November 2020.
PenCom extends pre-retirement verification of FG treasury-funded MDA employees to Q1 2021
PenCom has extended the pre-retirement verification and enrolment for the employees of FG treasury funded MDAs.
The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has extended the pre-retirement verification and enrolment for the employees of FG treasury funded MDAs due for retirement between January and December 2021 to the first quarter of 2021 (Q1 2021).
This is according to a notice tagged “National Pension Commission Notice on the Pre-retirement verification and enrolment of employees of the federal government treasury funded ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), due for retirement between January and December 2021,’’ uploaded by Pension Nigeria, and seen by Nairametrics.
According to the notice, the exercise which ought to have been completed in 2020 was moved to the first quarter of 2021 due to the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
In a bid to ensure smooth implementation next year, Nairametrics gathered that the PenCom had finalized plans to put an automated process in place that would ensure seamless conduct of the annual verification/enrolment exercise. This new process has two options for the prospective retirees – Self-assisted or the Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) assisted option.
The Self-assisted option requires the prospective retiree to scan and upload all relevant documents himself, and subsequently visit his/her PFA for the verification and validation of documents. On the other hand, the PFA assisted option requires the prospective retiree to visit his/her PFA to complete the process on his/her behalf.
What they are saying
Excerpts of the notice uploaded by Pension Nigeria reads:
- “This is to inform employees of Treasury Funded MDAs of the Federal Government that are due to retire from service between January and December 2021, that the National Pension Commission (PenCom) is unable to conduct the annual physical/verification/enrolment exercise this year due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). The commission assures prospective retirees and public of its commitment to excellent service delivery.”
What you should know
- Based on antecedents, Nairametrics understands that the pre-retirement verification and enrolment exercise for a new year usually holds between June to August in the preceding year, as proven in the last two exercises.
- Details of the 2020 rescheduled exercise will be published on national dailies and on PenCom’s website on or before 31 March, 2021.
Best performing Mutual Funds in November 2020
Nairametrics reviews the best Mutual Funds in the month of November, judging by their performance.
Investors will be looking to cash in on some of their investments across several portfolios, as the year gradually comes to an end. Mutual funds are one of the few available investment funds with positive yields in Nigeria.
According to data from the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), 62.2% of the 112 registered funds recorded positive growth in the month of November, 34.4% maintained their initial unit prices, while only 6 funds recorded negative growth.
As of 27th November 2020, the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered a total of 112 mutual funds with over N1.55 trillion net asset value cutting across several fund types. Below is a breakdown of the fund types available to investors.
Nairametrics reviews the best Mutual Funds in the month of November, judging by their performance.
To determine the best performing Funds, we surveyed the Fund Prices as of 27th November and compared these to the Fund Prices as of the last trading day of October 2020 (30th October).
These are the top 5 mutual funds in November. We also highlighted their performance in terms of changes in net asset value and included profiles of the Funds as described on their websites.
Stanbic IBTC ETF 30 Fund – Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited (Exchange Traded Funds)
Stanbic IBTC ETF 30 was launched in January 2015. The fund invests 100% of its portfolio on equities. It is an aggressive risk profile Fund that aims to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the NSE 30 Index in terms of its price performance as well as income from the underlying securities of the index.
October 30th
Fund Price – N80.30
November 27th
Fund Price – N105.00
Return – 30.76%
Ranking – First
Commentary: The Stanbic IBTC ETF 30 Fund is the best performing fund in the month of November, with the price growing by 30.76%. The net asset value also increased by 10.76% to stand at N509.94 million as of 27th November 2020. The performance of the fund can be attributed to the positive performance of the Nigerian Stock Exchange in the month of November.
Coral Growth Fund – FSDH Asset Management Limited (Mixed Funds)
The Coral Growth Fund “CGF” launched in February 2001 is an open-ended equity-based unit trust scheme that invests a maximum of 65% of its assets in equity securities quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and a minimum of 35% in investment-grade fixed-income investments.
October 30th
Fund Price – N3,478.91
November 27th
Fund Price – N4,450.01
Return – 27.91%
Ranking – Second
Commentary: This is a Mixed Funds by FSDH Asset Management Limited. The Price grew by 27.91% in the month of November. The net asset value also increased by 29.1% to stand at N2.49 billion as of 27th November 2020.
ARM Aggressive Growth Fund – Asset & Resources Management Company Limited (Equity-Based Funds)
ARM Aggressive Growth Fund established in April 2004 is an Equity-Based Fund that invests primarily in equities and as such seeks to provide superior long-term protection against inflation to investors with a high-risk appetite. The high risk of equities is lowered by also investing in fixed income securities, which provides a fairly predictable income stream and easy access to Investors’ money.
October 30th
Fund Price – N14.90
November 27th
Fund Price – N18.71
Return – 25.54%
Ranking – Third
Commentary: The Fund price grew by 25.54% in the month of November, an impressive performance largely attributed to the bullish run of performance by the equities market. The net asset value also grew by 23.77% to stand at N2.69 billion as of 27th November 2020.
VI ETF – Vetiva Fund Managers Limited (Exchange Traded Funds)
The Vetiva Industrial ETF “VETIND ETF” is an open-ended Exchange Traded Fund managed by Vetiva Fund Managers Limited. The VETIND ETF is designed to track the performance of the constituent companies of the NSE Industrial Index and replicate the price and yield performance of the Index.
The NSE Industrial Index comprises the top 10 companies in the Industrial sector listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), in terms of market capitalization and liquidity and is a price index weighted by adjusted market capitalization.
October 30th
Fund Price – N12.87
November 27th
Fund Price – N15.80
Return – 22.77%
Ranking – Fourth
Commentary: VI ETF is the second Exchange Traded Fund on the list of best performing Mutual Funds in the month of November. The price grew by 22.77% while the net asset value also grew by 28.75% to stand at N174.42 million as of 27th November 2020.
ARM Discovery Balanced Fund – Asset & Resources Management Company Limited (Mixed Funds)
The ARM Balanced Fund is an open-ended fund formerly known as the Equity Growth Fund (EGF), before being changed to ARM Discovery Fund in 2002. ARM Discovery Balanced Fund invests in; Equities (40% – 65%), Fixed income securities (15%-30%), Real estate (15%-30%), and Cash (1%-10%).
October 30th
Fund Price – N351.92
November 27th
Fund Price – N413.64
Return – 17.54%
Ranking – Fifth
Commentary: The ARM Discovery Balanced Fund is the second Mixed Funds on the list of best performing Mutual Funds in the month of November and the second by Asset & Resources Management Company Limited. The price grew by 17.54%. The net asset value also increased by 17.07% to stand at N4.08 billion as of 27th November 2020.
Bubbling under…
The following Funds make up the rest of the top 10 on our list in descending order;
PACAM Equity Fund – PAC Asset Management Limited (Equity-Based Funds)
Return – 16.77%
Vantage Equity Income Fund – Investment One Funds Management Limited (Equity-Based Funds)
Return – 16.16%
VG 30 ETF– Vetiva Fund Managers Limited (Exchange Traded Funds)
Return – 12.81%
Lead Balanced Fund – Lead Asset Management Limited (Mixed Funds)
Return – 12.68%
Women Investment Fund – Chapel Hill Denham Asset Management Limited (Mixed Funds)
Return – 12.35%