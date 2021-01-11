Corporate Press Releases
GAGE Digital Awards open nominations, announces panelists
The call for nominations is opened to 20 categories in 5 areas which include; Innovation, Information, Inspiration, Entertainment and Business.
Africa’s most comprehensive Digital Awards, the GAGE Awards recently opened its portals for nominations. The much-anticipated call for nominations of the GAGE Awards 2021 opened December 1st 2020, to enable Nigerians nominate their favorite innovators and brands who have leveraged on digital to make their lives simpler and better.
2020 was indeed an interesting year, we witnessed novel digital innovations. We also warmed up to the possibilities of many things we never imagined such as Zoom meetings, E-concerts, homeschooling due to the pandemic etc.
The call for nominations is opened to 20 categories in 5 areas which includes; Innovation, Information, Inspiration, Entertainment and Business. Nigeria’s most innovative brands and entreprenuers took home Awards in key categories at the maiden edition held February 22nd 2020.
Some of the categories open for nominations include; Banking App of the Year, Breakout App of the Year, Best Digital Financial Platform, Online Comedian of the Year, Tech Entrepreneur of the Year, Digital Artiste of the Year, Website of the Year, Influencer of the Year, Social Movement of the Year, Influencer of the Year and more. The GAGE Awards 2021 comes with the introduction of a new category – GAGE STAR OF THE YEAR. This category celebrates the individual or group who took the Internet by storm in the year under review.
Nominations will be done strictly on the GAGE Awards website, www.gageawards/nominations. All information about the categories, nominations and guidelines can be found on the website.
Industry experts have expressed excitement at the second edition based on the credibility of the process and the dire need to encourage outstanding digital innovations in the Nigerian digital eco-system. They believe this will bring the needed standard, facilitate innovation and growth in the African digital space.
Also, in a recent release by the organizers in Lagos, the convener of the GAGE Awards announced the names of the academy of judges who made the list for the 2021 edition, they include; Dr Adebola Akindele, GMD Courteville Business Solutions, a provider of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. They are the brain behind Autoreg, a digital solution that automates vehicular registration. Chizor Malize, MD/CEO, Financial Institution Training Centre (FITC). She has over two decades of professional experience leading strategic and transformational projects in the financial sector.
Moritz Boullenger, CEO Pulse Nigeria, has spent 5 years contributing to the growth of Pulse as the leading digital company in Sub-Saharan Africa. Nkemdilim Uwaje Begho, CEO Future Software Limited, Committee Chair, Funding Framework for the Nigerian Technology Sector and Non- Executive Director Stanbic IBTC, she is a seasoned Information Technology professional with over 15 years’ experience. Lanre Adisa, CEO Noah’s Ark, is a creative with over 25 years’ experience in marketing communications. He is the brain behind several successful traditional and digital campaigns in Nigeria. Mai Atafo, CEO Mai Atafo Inspired, is an inspirational Fashion designer who left the corporate world to chase a dream in the fashion industry and created a niche for bespoke fashion services in Nigeria.
Also on the list are Gil Kemami, MD/CEO BBDO MediaEdge Kenya, Modupe Adefeso-Olateju, Managing Director, The Education Partnership Centre. Mr Uzoma Dozie, Founder/CEO Sparkle, a mobile-first platform for Nigeria’s retail Banking industry, using technology to power financial inclusion. He was also the erstwhile GMD of Diamond bank. Banke Alawaye, CTO aCubed Limited and digital transformation specialist, she has over 20years of work experience with many businesses and helping many brands make the best of digital tools. Dr. Adeola Olubamiji, Founder STEMHub Foundation, is a Nigerian-Canadian Advanced Manufacturing Technical Advisor with Cummins Inc, Indiana. Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, Founder/CEO Zapphaire Events, is a serial entrepreneur and is regarded as Nigeria’s pioneering event planner. Kelechi Mbah, Founding MD/CEO ServiceDesk, she is a seasoned growth strategist with 15 years of working experience in technology, telecoms, and media industries.
Mr Jason Cumming has traversed the African continent for 19 years providing local solutions with global insights to brands operating in Africa. He has worked with many blue-chip companies mainly in management roles for international brand communications networks such as IPG, WPP, Omnicom and M&C Saatchi. He currently works as an international Business Consultant, specializing in the African region.
According to the Convener of the GAGE Awards, Mr Johnson Anorh, who expressed his delight said ‘ we have gone through great length to get this collection of individuals to help select the best of some of the most technical categories in this year’s GAGE Awards. 2020 was a very interesting year in the tech space, especially now that the world has learnt to depend on digital technology due to the pandemic. The GAGE Awards ‘21 is meant to set standard for digital not just in Nigeria but in Africa”.
He continued “We understand the importance of bringing on board distinguished men and woman who are not just technocrats but also passionate men and women who love the growth of the digital space in Africa. Their passion for this growth was one huge factor in their selection. We are very confident about the value of their involvement with the GAGE Awards brand and can’t wait for how the nominations and voting will play out. I think we are in for some excitement in the next few months’.
It would be recalled that the maiden edition of the GAGE Awards took place in February 2020 at the EKO CONVENTION CENTRE. It attracted support and partnership from corporate organizations and Government bodies such as the Nigerian Communications Commission, Lagos State Government and a host of other organizations.
Big winners on the night were GTBank, Airtel, E-Tranzact, Jumia Food, Kiki Mordi, Onyeka Akumah, Taaooma etc.
The GAGE Awards is an initiative of TOMATO DIGITALS; it is aimed at fast-tracking the pace of technological growth in Nigeria. By introducing the much-needed standard, GAGE Awards is facilitating growth, innovation and attracting new talents to the digital space.
The 2021 edition is scheduled to take place in April 2021.
Corporate Press Releases
Youth need job-creating mentality not job-seeking minds – TEF
Youth need job-creating mentality and not a job-seeking mentality to create more jobs.
The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has called for the need to create a self-reliant Africa where the youth have a job-creating mentality and not a job seeking mentality, as that is the only thing that will ensure that enough jobs are created on the continent.
The call to action was given by the Chief Executive Officer, TEF, Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu, during a press conference.
According to her, the call to action is to development organisations, private sector, and the governments, as they are expected to trust the African Entrepreneur, train the African Entrepreneur and invest money directly in the African Entrepreneur.
She said, “We are leading the charge to ensure that African Entrepreneurs have not just the training, the funding, but also the enabling environment that they need to grow and thrive.
“The impact that we’ve seen from our entrepreneurs and their ability to create jobs, revenue and transform their communities, shows us the power of Entrepreneurship. It is critical to prioritise women because gender inclusivity in our African economy is very important because we know that women make up majority of the workforce in the small and medium enterprises.
“And that is why we partnered with the European Union, particularly the EU DEFCO to identify, train, fund and mentor an additional 2400 women across all 54 African countries in 2021
“We at the Tony Elumelu Foundation believe that funding and training are 2 sides of the same coin. The key to our partnerships is ensuring that funding is going directly into the hands of these entrepreneurs.”
She added that it was critical for the foundation to lead the charge for economic recovery post-COVID-19 pandemic and “that is why this year’s Application drive for the Tony Elumelu Foundation 2021 Entrepreneurship Programme is particularly important.
“We need to begin to change the narrative and I think that the Tony Elumelu Foundation is leading the new narrative in how to engage in Africa.”
What you should know
The Tony Elumelu Foundation is currently accepting applications to the 2021 Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme. All young African men and women with business ideas or start-ups that are less than 5 years old are expected to apply on tefconnect.com.
Corporate Press Releases
Dominica’s Secret Bay sees 2020 spike in enquiries from African families seeking second citizenship
With CBI programmes like this, Africans now have access to the luxury of a Golden Passport or Plan B.
The Residences at Secret Bay, the six-star all-villa resort in Dominica, the Caribbean’s “Nature Island,” is reporting 27% of their Citizenship by Investment (CBI) transactions in 2020 came from Africa. With Nigeria being the fastest growing market within Africa, that number is expected to rise to 35% in 2021 from those seeking second citizenship.
Obtaining citizenship through investment in approved real estate, like The Residences at Secret Bay, is an increasingly popular path to dual citizenship as it’s attractive to African buyers who, in addition to obtaining a second passport for their entire family, gain an ownership interest in a luxury property that can serve both as a place to escape to and an astute investment. With CBI programmes, like that of Dominica, offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 140 countries, Africans now have access to the luxury of a Golden Passport or Plan B. Additionally, a CBI investment in Dominica is incredibly stable: Dominica’s currency is pegged to the US Dollar, and has been for the past 50 years. Dominica is also rapidly expanding its consulate service presence worldwide with its most recent consulate in Abu Dhabi, and consulate offices being considered for Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa to meet its citizens’ needs.
“We’ve seen immense interest from the African market this year, particularly from buyers who want future mobility,” said Gregor Nassief, proprietor of Secret Bay and Chairman and CEO of GEMS Holdings Limited. “In addition to being granted citizenship, our buyers are investing in Dominica’s only Citizenship by Investment opportunity with completed villas, proven financial performance and a competitive exit strategy with a robust market for resale, so they have great confidence in their investment.”
Dominica’s CBI Programme was recently recognized for the fourth consecutive year as the ‘World’s Best Country for Second Citizenship’ by the Financial Times and has been applauded by both Dominica’s Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Honourable Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit and Ambassador Emmaneul Nathan, Head of Dominica’s CBI unit.
“We’ve seen an increased positive interest coming from Africa and in particular Nigeria,” said Dominica’s Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit. “…there are shared cultural circumstances between ourselves and Africa.”
Ambassador Emmanuel Nanthan, Head of Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment Unit, recently said: “Dominica offers a unique opportunity to Nigerians where they can invest in a country that is very solid. Our Brothers and Sisters in Nigeria are beginning to understand the process, understand what is on offer, and they are taking advantage of that now. And we welcome them with open arms.”
The Residences recently reached near sell-out of Phase 1 built product and launched Phase 2, which includes four new Hillside Ti-Fèy Villas. Designed to complement, not compromise, the land, the newest phase of Nassief’s vision to create a first-of-its-kind boutique and six-star serviced vacation home experience in the Caribbean.
The awarding-winning Green Globe certified resort and residences, which was recently named the #1 Resort Hotel in the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas and #6 Hotel in the World in Travel + Leisure’s 2020 World’s Best Awards, has also recently been recognised by such global publications as Architectural Digest, CNN, Fortune, National Geographic, Outside, the cover of Travel + Leisure, and The Telegraph.
The Residences at Secret Bay is the only government-approved real estate project in Dominica offering purchase options to both vacation home buyers and citizenship investors. With strong demand for ownership by vacation home buyers, The Residences at Secret Bay grants citizenship investors unmatched access to the vacation home market for resale.
To learn more about Citizenship by Investment in The Residences at Secret Bay, visit: https://secretbay.dm/cbi/. For a consultation, please email [email protected].
Corporate Press Releases
BUA Cement Plc successfully completes its N115 billion Series 1, Corporate Bond Issue
BUA offers the largest corporate bond ever issued in the history of Nigeria’s Debt Capital Markets.
BUA Cement PLC, one of Africa’s largest cement companies, has announced that it has successfully concluded its N115billion Series 1 Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bond Issue (the “Bond or Issue”) under its maiden N200billion Bond Issuance Programme. With this development, BUA Cement’s Series 1 Bond becomes the largest ever Corporate Bond issued in the Nigerian Debt Capital Markets and signposts growing investor confidence in Nigeria’s second largest cement company. According to the company, an application will be made to dual-list the Bonds on the relevant exchanges upon receipt of the necessary approvals.
BUA Cement’s N100billion Series 1, 7-years Issue priced at a competitive fixed rate of 7.5% and was oversubscribed to the tune of N137.82billion just as the company announced that it will only utilize N115billion in line with regulatory guidelines.
Speaking on the significance and success of the Series 1 Issue, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman, BUA Cement said, “This is the largest corporate bond offering in the history of Nigeria’s Debt Capital Markets. Last year, we made a strategic decision as a proudly Nigerian company to list BUA Cement on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. This was in line with our core strategy to continue seeking out viable investment and growth opportunities within Nigeria. This bond issuance – a first by BUA Cement, demonstrates our confidence in Nigeria’s debt capital markets as well as continued investor confidence in the BUA Cement business model, our management team, and long-term strategy, all supported by strong credit ratings. We remain committed to unlocking opportunities within the industry for Nigeria.”
In his comments, Engr. Yusuf Binji, Chief Executive Officer, BUA Cement said that the success of the first series in the BUA Cement Bond Issuance Programme underscored the strength of the BUA Cement brand. “The transaction, being the largest Corporate Bond issuance in the history of Nigeria’s debt capital markets, reiterates the strength and acceptance of the BUA Cement brand and the trust placed by stakeholders in the Company’s strong cash generation capacity, credit profile and strategy driven by a well-experienced management team. Diversifying and extending the duration of our funding sources with the inclusion of this Bond, at a competitive rate, will further enable us to achieve our strategic objectives and vision.”
The BUA Cement Series 1 Bond, which has a 3-year moratorium period and to be amortised evenly from year 4, is embedded with a call option, exercisable only after 48 months from the issue date.
In another development, BUA recently announced its intention to increase its production capacity to 20million metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) by 2022. In addition, its newest 3million mtpa plant in Sokoto currently undergoing construction is expected to be ready in 2021.
NOTES TO THE EDITORS
- ISSUING HOUSES: StanbicIBTC Capital Limited acted as Lead Issuing House/Bookrunner, with UCML Capital Limited and Tiddo Securities Limited, as Joint Issuing Houses/Bookrunners.
- ISSUE SUBSCRIPTION: The N100billion Series 1, 7-years 7.5% Fixed Rate Bond, due in 2027 was subscribed to the tune of N82billion; and in accordance with Rule 323(21) of the SEC Rules and Regulations, 2013, the Board approved the absorption of excess funds, not exceeding 15% of the offer of N100 billion, which translates to N15billion and N115billion in its entirety.
- RATINGS: The Issuer and the Issue were both assigned “A” rating (stable) by Agusto and “AA-” (stable) by DataPro, based on a stable, qualified, and experienced management team, strong industry potential, strategic market position, low exposure to credit risk, excellent business, and liquidity profile.
- LISTING: An application will be made to dual-list the bond on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (the “NSE”) and FMDQ Securities Exchange (”FMDQ”).