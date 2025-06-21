The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has introduced new governance measures aimed at enhancing corporate oversight and ensuring a distinct separation of roles within Nigerian public companies.

A key element of the new rules is a three-year cooling-off period for Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) transitioning to the position of Chairman within the same company.

According to a press statement from the SEC on Friday, this directive, announced in a circular to public companies and capital market operators, aims to address concerns over the potential concentration of power in a single individual.

By enforcing a mandatory break between the two roles, the SEC seeks to ensure that the Chairman’s role remains independent and that there is effective oversight of the CEO’s actions.

Independent Directors banned from transitioning to executive roles

In addition to the cooling-off period for CEOs, the SEC has also prohibited Independent Non-Executive Directors (INEDs) from moving into Executive Director positions within the same company or corporate group.

The Commission noted that such transitions undermine the core principle of board independence, which is crucial for providing unbiased oversight of the company’s management.

The SEC’s directive aims to maintain the objectivity of INEDs and prevent situations where the neutrality of a director could be compromised by transitioning into an executive role.

By discontinuing this practice, the Commission hopes to reinforce the role of independent directors in ensuring the proper governance of public companies.

New tenure limits for CEOs and directors

Alongside these changes, the SEC has set new tenure limits for CEOs and Executive Directors. CEOs are now restricted to serving for no more than 10 consecutive years in the same company, or 12 years within the same group structure.

After this period, they must wait for at least three years before being eligible for appointment as Chairman. Furthermore, if a former CEO or Executive Director assumes the role of Chairman, their tenure will be capped at four years.

These new rules are designed to prevent long-term entrenchment of individuals in key positions, thereby promoting fresh perspectives and effective decision-making within boards. The SEC emphasized that these directives are immediately effective and must be adhered to by public companies and capital market operators.

Mandatory compliance and transition plans

Public companies are now required to adjust their board appointments and succession plans to comply with these new directives.

The SEC has clarified that the years served by individuals in their previous roles will count towards the calculation of their tenure limits. This ensures a clear and consistent application of the new governance framework.

The SEC’s measures are part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen corporate governance in Nigeria. By enforcing clearer role separations and introducing tenure limits, the Commission aims to foster more transparent and accountable leadership structures in public companies.

What does this mean for the corporate sector?

The SEC’s new regulations will have a significant impact on corporate governance in Nigeria, reshaping how public companies structure their leadership and boardroom dynamics. By imposing a three-year cooling-off period for CEOs transitioning to Chairman roles, the SEC ensures that leadership responsibilities remain distinct, reducing the risk of power concentration in a single individual. This move promotes greater checks and balances within organizations, reinforcing the separation between executive management and board oversight.

For Independent Non-Executive Directors (INEDs), the ban on transitioning to executive roles will preserve the integrity of their impartiality. Independent directors are now expected to maintain their objective oversight without any conflicts of interest arising from shifting into executive positions, which strengthens their role in safeguarding shareholder interests.

Also, the new tenure limits for CEOs and Board Chairmen will encourage regular leadership refreshment, preventing long-term entrenchment that could stifle innovation and accountability. The mandated cooling-off period for CEOs seeking Chairman positions will also bring a fresh perspective to the company’s leadership.

These changes are expected to enhance corporate transparency, foster healthier corporate cultures, and help Nigerian companies align with international best practices, ultimately boosting investor confidence and strengthening the broader market.

However, the SEC’s new governance measures could disrupt leadership continuity and limit the pool of potential talent for executive roles, as experienced Independent Non-Executive Directors are now restricted from transitioning into executive positions.

Also, the tenure limits and cooling-off period may force experienced leaders to leave prematurely, potentially hindering long-term strategies and increasing compliance burdens for companies.