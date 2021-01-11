Stock Market
NEM Insurance CEO/MD purchases 4 million additional shares worth N9.2 million
NEM Insurance Plc MD/CEO has splashed the sum of N9.2 million on additional 4 milion shares of the company.
The Managing Director/CEO of NEM Insurance Plc, Tope Smart, has purchased an additional four million units of the insurance firm’s shares worth a total N9.24 million.
This is according to a notification, signed by the firm’s Secretary, Olajumoke Philip-Akede, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange Market today, as seen by Nairametrics.
According to the disclosure, the transaction which occurred in only one tranche took place on the 8th of January, 2021 and saw a total of 4 million units of the firm’s share purchased at N2.31 per share.
What you should know
- NEM Insurance earlier announced the distribution of bonus shares of 4.7 billion units at N0.50k worth N2.36 billion.
- N.E.M. Insurance Plc is a non-life insurance group organized around 6 areas of activity, namely; car insurance (29.1% of gross written premiums), fire insurance (23.8%), accident insurance (20.2%), oil and gas insurance (14.8%), marine insurance (10.9%), reinsurance (1.2%).
- As at the time of reporting this, NEM Insurance Plc shares currently ended trading today, 11 January at N2.30.
Why it matters
The disclosure is in line with the NSE policy and provisions for insider trading, as captured by Rule 17: 15(c) of The Rulebook of The Exchange, 2015, aimed at ensuring transparency in the process.
Bulls & Bears fight end in a near stalemate at Nigerian Stock Market
ARDOVA (+10.00%) led the gainer’s chart today, while CUTIX (-10.00%) was the top loser.
Nigerian stocks ended Monday’s trading session slightly bullish.
To start the week, the All-Share Index advanced marginally by +0.08% to settle at 40,150.78 points due to buying interest in ARDOVA, FLOUR MILLS, and PRESCO.
- Consequently, YTD return and market capitalization settled at -0.45% and N20.99 trillion respectively.
- A total volume of 335.6 billion units of shares valued at N2.48billion exchanged hands in 5,338 deals.
- MBENEFIT was the most traded shares by volume with 104.1 million units, while ZENITHBANK and WAPCO topped by value at N344 million and N320 million respectively.
- Market sentiment was positive as market breadth came in at 1.16x with 28 advancers and 24 decliners. ARDOVA (+10.00%) led the gainer’s chart today, while CUTIX (-10.00%) was the top loser.
Top gainers
- ARDOVA up 9.79% to close at N17.95
- BERGER up 9.52% to close at N8.05
- FLOURMILL up 2.81% to close at N27.45
- PRESCO up 1.41% to close at N72
- OKOMUOIL up 0.54% to close at N93
Top Losers
- CUTIX down 10.00% to close at N2.16
- BOCGAS down 9.96% to close at N11.39
- CAVERTON down 7.07% to close at N1.84
- UCAP down 3.40% to close at N4.83
- GUARANTY down -0.45% to close at N32.85
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks ended the first trading session on a slightly bullish note, amid falling oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session. At the time of writing this report, Brent crude was trading around $52/barrel.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying, on the sentiments that recent price action shows the bullish run softening in the near term, however, stock traders anticipate more upsides are still in play for the long term at the world’s best-performing Stock market.
Stock Market
Dangote Cement successfully purchased shares worth N9.77 billion
Dangote Cement has announced the completion of the first tranche of its share buy-back programme.
Dangote Cement Plc has announced the completion of the first tranche of its share buy-back programme, as the cement behemoth bought back shares of the company worth N9.77 billion.
This announcement was made by the management of the company, in a recent statement issued and signed by the Deputy Company Secretary, Mr Edward Imoedemhe, today, 11 January 2021.
During the first tranche of the share buyback programme which commenced on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 and ended on Thursday, 31 December 2020, the company on the open market of the Nigerian Stock Exchange purchased 40,200,000 ordinary shares of the company at an average price of N243.02, representing 0.24% of the Company’s issued and fully paid ordinary shares.
What you should know
- Following the conclusion of Tranche I, the total number of residual issued and fully paid outstanding shares of DCP amounts to 17,000,307,404.
- However, the completion of the share buyback programme of the company does not portend any material impact on the Company’s financial position, and the operation of the company as a going concern.
Stock Market
Major shareholder splashes N4.95 billion on additional shares of Champions Breweries Plc
Raysun Nigeria Limited spent N4.95 billion to acquire additional shares of the Champions Breweries Plc.
The Management of Champions Breweries Plc has disclosed that a major shareholder of the company, The Raysun Nigeria Limited, has purchased additional shares of the brewery company, worth N4.95 billion.
This disclosure is contained in a notification of share dealing by insiders, issued by the Company Secretary, Chief Tosan Atle Aiboni.
- The Raysun Nigeria Limited purchased 1,903,609,538 ordinary shares on 7 January 2021 on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, at a price of N2.60 per share.
- This puts the total consideration for the shares purchased by the major shareholder at N4,949,384,798.80
Why this matters
Dealings by insiders of listed companies are corporate actions to be disclosed, as required by the Nigerian Stock Exchange, which aids transparency.
The purchase of the shares by The Raysun Nigeria Limited cements the position of the company as a substantial shareholder of the company and shows its confidence in the long-term fundamental strength of the company in 2021 and beyond.
What you should know
- Champions Breweries Plc is yet to comply with the free float requirements of Nigeria’s Stock Exchange (NSE).
- In a bid to ensure compliance by the company, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in 2019 granted the Company additional two (2) years grace period to comply with the 20% free float requirements of the Exchange. This extension was subject to the Company holding a “facts behind the figures” session to brief the market of its plans to cure its free float deficiency and submitting quarterly compliance reports to the Exchange.
