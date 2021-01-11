Business
World Bank promises to invest over $5 billion to restore landscapes, improve agriculture in Africa
The World Bank has revealed plans to invest over $5 billion in the next five years to help restore degraded landscapes, improve agriculture productivity, and promote livelihoods.
This was revealed by the President of the World Bank Group, David Malpass, today, at the One Planet Summit, a high-level meeting co-hosted with France and the United Nations.
During the Summit which focused on addressing climate change and biodiversity loss in the continent of Africa, the President of World Bank said the Group is set to invest over $5 billion over the next five years.
He explained that the investment which comes at a very crucial time will help to restore degraded landscapes, improve agriculture productivity, and promote livelihoods as countries recover from COVID-19.
In his words, he said:
- “This investment, which comes at a crucial time, will help improve livelihoods as countries recover from COVID-19 while also dealing with the impact of both biodiversity loss and climate change on their people and economies.”
Commenting on this development was Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission. She said:
- “Restoring natural ecosystems in the drylands of Africa benefits both people and the planet.”
About the investment
- The $5 billion financing will be targeted towards supporting agriculture, restoring biodiversity, and enhancing community development, food security, landscape restoration, job creation, resilient infrastructure, rural mobility, and access to renewable energy across 11 countries of the Sahel, Lake Chad and Horn of Africa.
- Many of these efforts are in line with the Great Green Wall initiative. This move will build on World Bank’s landscape investments in Africa over the past eight years, that reached more than 19 million people and placed 1.6 million hectares under sustainable land management.
- However, a World Bank global fund, PROGREEN, dedicated to boosting countries’ efforts to address landscape degradation, will also invest $14.5 million in five Sahelian countries – Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger, Mali, Mauritania.
What you should know
- The World Bank Group is the biggest multilateral funder of climate investments in developing countries. In December 2020, the World Bank Group announced an ambitious new target for 35% of its financing to have climate co-benefits, on average, over the next five years.
Amaechi gives reason for delay in commissioning of Lagos-Ibadan railway project
Minister Amaechi has stated that the delay in the commissioning of the Lagos-Ibadan railway project is due to the surge of coronavirus infections.
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said that the inauguration of the Lagos-Ibadan railway project has been delayed due to the surge of coronavirus infections across the country, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
This is coming after the Minister earlier announced that President Muhammadu Buhari would commission the railway project after several delays.
While making the disclosure in Abuja, Amaechi said that more than 60 staff on project site have been infected by Covid-19 while trying to complete the project.
What the Transportation Minister is saying
Amaechi in his statement said,
- “First, let us admit that over 60 of our staff, not ministry of transport staff, but the staff working on the rail project have been infected by COVID-19. Luckily, nobody has died and I pray nobody will die, but you see the kind of sacrifice everybody is making to get the rail to function.
- “They are people sacrificing their lives to get to that point, we are of the view when we made that decision that Nigeria will not say 2020 was a bad year, so remove one year and add another year to Buhari administration.
- “As far as we are concerned, we need to learn how to live with Covid-19. I really want to congratulate those that achieve that feat, we were to inaugurate first week in January. We had to stop those doing minor completion because of the rise in Covid-19 transmission. The timeline for the inauguration will depend on Covid-19. If Covid-19 stop today or reduces we will commission the project.”
Amaechi also warned that the train services on all route might stop if passengers do not adhere to COVID-19 protocol. He said,
- “We will allow the train to run but if we see that we are conveying passengers who have Covid from Lagos to Ibadan, we will stop it. Just like we are threatening to stop Kaduna-Abuja, if people don’t comply with the COVID-19 Protocol.”
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the mainline of the Lagos-Ibadan railway had commenced trial operations with passengers about a month ago. This was ongoing as the project went on with the construction of the rest of the work and all personnel working round the clock to achieve the commissioning date.
- This means that there will be further delay in the commissioning of the railway project which is expected to help improve the movement of cargoes and passengers across the country.
AfDB supports Africa’s flagship climate initiative with $6.5bn
Dr Akinwumi Adesina supports the Great Green Wall initiative with $6.5 billion over the next five years, to combat desertification.
The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has revealed plans to support the Great Green Wall initiative with $6.5 billion over the next five years.
Dr. Akinwunmi made this known during the One Planet Summit, a forum hosted by France and UK today 11th of January 2021.
According to NAN, Adesina said the Great Green Wall was part of Africa’s environmental defence system, an initiative created to shield the continent against the onslaughts of desertification and degradation.
In an effort to make this a reality, he announced that the African Development Bank would mobilise 6.5 billion dollars in support of the Great Green Wall over the next five years.
The President said the $6.5 billion would be made available through a range of programmes by drawing on internal as well as external sources of funding.
What you should know
- The Great Green Wall of the Sahara and the Sahel is a flagship initiative led by the African Union to combat desertification. The plan is to plant an 8,000 km long and 15 km wide mosaic of trees, grasslands, vegetation and plants across the Sahara and Sahel.
- According to a report by the Sahara and Sahel Observatory, the Great Green Wall initiative was launched at the Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Burkina Faso in June 2005.
- The initiative was designed first to serve as a means to combat desertification and poverty and was initially limited to the establishment of a “green belt” of trees.
What they are saying
According to his statement during the Summit, Dr Adesina said:
- “I am therefore pleased to announce that without the Great Green Wall, in the face of climate change and desertification, the Sahel may disappear. By building the Great Green Wall, we will secure the Sahel, reduce climate change, reduce migration and improve the lives of people.”
Why this matters
- The Great Green Wall is expected to restore Africa’s degraded lands and boost the production of adequate food, create jobs and promote peace in the region. It will also help to foster the integration of people in the continent and globally.
- The initiative brings together more than 20 countries, including Algeria, Burkina Faso, Benin, Chad, Cape Verde, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, Libya, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Somalia, Sudan, The Gambia and Tunisia.
FG signs contract for Kano-Maradi, Kano-Dutse railway project, contractor to build university
FG has signed contract documents for the commencement of the Kano-Maradi, Kano-Dutse railway project.
The Federal Government has announced the signing of the contract documents for the commencement of the Kano-Maradi, Kano-Dutse railway project.
This follows the approval of the $1.96 billion by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in September for the rail line which will connect 3 states namely Kano, Katsina and Jigawa and then terminate in Maradi, Niger Republic.
This disclosure was made by the Minister for Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, through a tweet post on his official Twitter handle on Monday, January 11, 2021.
The Transportation Minister in his statement also revealed that the contractor to the project, Mota-Engil Group, a Multinational Engineering and Construction company, has agreed to build a university as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) while working on the project.
Amaechi in his statement said,
- ‘’Today, we signed the contract documents for the commencement of the Kano-Maradi, Kano-Dutse railway project. The contractor, Mota-Engil Group, a Multinational Engineering and Construction firm has also agreed to build a University as part of their CSR while working on the project.’’
What you should know
- The rail line which is expected to connect Nigerian 3 states and terminate in Maradi, Niger Republic, will financially empower Nigeria as the import/export hub for Niger.
- According to Amaechi, in an earlier interview, the rail line is favourable to Nigeria as it would help the country compete favourably with other coastal countries of West Africa in servicing the landlocked countries around us in the area of movement of cargoes to make Lagos seaports very viable.
Today, we signed the contract documents for the commencement of the Kano-Maradi, Kano-Dutse railway project. The contractor, Mota-Engil Group, a Multinational Engineering & Construction firm has also agreed to build a University as part of their CSR while working on the project. pic.twitter.com/gGgCNFJuGr
