The Federal Government has inaugurated the National Emergency Medical Treatment Committee (NEMTC), alongside the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Rural Emergency Service and Maternal Transport (RESMAT) scheme.

This announcement was made by the Nigerian Coordinating minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, today.

According to him, these developments signal a transformative phase in Nigeria’s emergency medical services, and are poised to deliver timely and efficient care to all citizens, with a special focus on the most vulnerable populations.

The National Emergency Medical Treatment Committee

“Today, we inaugurated the National Emergency Medical Treatment Committee (NEMTC) and signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Rural Emergency Service and Maternal Transport (RESMAT) scheme.”

The NEMTC, chaired by Dr. Ismail Musa Jibrin, is composed of professionals who will oversee efforts to reduce maternal mortality and improve emergency medical response.

The committee’s multi-stakeholder approach involves federal, state, and local governments, private sector partners, and international organizations such as the World Bank.

Pate said that this strategy ensures a cohesive and robust effort to uplift the healthcare sector in Nigeria.

The Rural Emergency Services and Maternal Transport scheme

The RESMAT initiative, developed in collaboration with the National Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System (NEMSAS), aims to provide efficient emergency transport and medical services in rural areas.

By addressing critical delays in accessing care, particularly for pregnant women, RESMAT seeks to reduce maternal mortality rates and enhance overall health outcomes.

The initiative is funded through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), ensuring that emergency services are both quality-driven and timely.

Pate stated that under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Nigerian government has placed a high priority on the health and well-being of its citizens.

He said that the commitment is evident in the launch of various initiatives such as the Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII), which is being implemented through the Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp) program.

These initiatives aim to meet the diverse healthcare needs of Nigerians, particularly those who are poorest and most at risk.

The strategies include enhancing governance, improving health systems, unlocking value through public-private sector collaboration, and strengthening health security across the nation.

The inauguration ceremony and MoU signing were attended by stakeholders. Among them were representatives from the National Blood Service Commission, National Health Insurance Agency, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, the Manager of NEMSAS within the Ministry of Health, the World Bank, and other members.

Dr. Ismail Musa Jibrin, the Chairman of NEMTC, expressed gratitude to all contributors, stating, “Your dedication and collaboration are vital to the success of this initiative. Together, we are building a robust emergency medical system that will save lives and improve the well-being of our citizens.”