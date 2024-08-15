The Federal Government has allocated N130.8 billion for healthcare services via the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) since its inception in 2019.

Dr. Mukhtar Muhammad, Director of BHCPF, shared this update during a media engagement in Abuja on Wednesday.

He revealed, “Since 2019, we have disbursed over N130 billion through the BHCPF to bolster healthcare delivery across Nigeria. An additional N12.9 billion is set aside for disbursement in 2024.”

The investment highlights the government’s commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery in Nigeria

Breakdown of disbursements

The yearly allocations from the BHCPF have been:

N14 billion in 2019

N13 billion in 2020

N34 billion in 2021

N13 billion in 2022

N31 billion in 2023

N26.8 billion in 2024 so far

About BHCPF

The Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) is a key component of Nigeria’s National Health Act 2014. It is designed to ensure that every Nigerian has access to basic healthcare services.

The fund supports the delivery of healthcare by allocating resources to various agencies and facilities, with a focus on providing services to poor and vulnerable populations.

Dr. Muhammad added, “The BHCPF is funded by one per cent of the Federal Government’s Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) and donor contributions. These funds are allocated through four key agencies: the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), National Emergency Medical Treatment Committee (NEMTC), and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).”

Dr. Muhammad emphasized, “This fund operates as a grant, not an allocation. States and local governments must meet specific conditions, including providing counterpart funding and ensuring facilities meet the required standards before accessing these funds.”

Focus on primary healthcare

Dr. Oritseweyinmi Ogbe, Director of Special Duties at NPHCDA, noted, “We allocate 45 percent of the BHCPF funds to essential medicines, vaccines, and the maintenance of PHC facilities. Our recent reforms include classifying Primary Healthcare Centres based on functionality to ensure efficient use of resources.”

What You Should Know

The Federal Ministry of Health has launched a $1.2 billion Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp) to overhaul Nigeria’s healthcare system. This initiative will address funding gaps, staff shortages, and infrastructure issues.

Dr. Muntaqa Umar-Sadiq, the National Coordinator of SWAp noted that SWAp aims to improve healthcare quality across Nigeria and ensure efficient use of resources.

Additionally, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a new National Health Workforce Policy to address the migration of healthcare professionals and integrate diaspora experts into Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Minister of Health & Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, described the policy as a strategy to manage and reverse healthcare worker migration, aiming to create a well-supported and effective healthcare workforce.