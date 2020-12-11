Stock Market
NEM Insurance Plc distributes 4.7 billion bonus shares worth N2.36 billion
NEM Insurance Plc has announced the distribution of bonus shares of 4.7 billion at N0.50k worth N2.36 billion.
The disclosure is part of the resolutions passed at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the firm, which was sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market, and seen by Nairametrics.
Nairametrics gathered that the bonus shares will be issued to existing members of the Company, subject to the filing of the increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company at the Corporate Affairs Commission, as approved at the AGM held on 18th of June 2020.
- According to the notice, the 4.7 billion ordinary shares of N0.50k will be distributed among members, whose names are found in the Company’s Register at the close of business on 16th of December, 2020, in the proportion of nine (9) new shares of 50 kobo each for every ten (10) existing shares of 50 kobo each, held by them.
- The shares distributed shall rank pari pasu with the existing shares in all respect and will be treated for all purposes as capital and not as income
The breakdown on how the bonus share was arrived at, showed that the total sum of N2,359,748,543.5 (approximately N2.36 billion) was transferred from the company’s share premium account and retained earnings account to the share capital account, wherein the bonus shares (fully paid) will be distributed from. The breakdown of individual contribution shows that;
- N2,087,197,543 was distributed from the firm’s retained earnings account
- N272, 551,000 was distributed from the firm’s share premium account.
What you should know
- Nairametrics had earlier reported a 482% increase revenue projection by NEM Insurance Plc for Q1 2021.
- Nairametrics gathered that the register of members and transfer books of the company will be closed from 17th-18th of December, 2020. In accordance to this, bonus shares will be distributed to shareholders whose names are on the register before the date of closure.
- According to Investopedia, a bonus share, also known as a scrip issue or a capitalization issue is an offer of free additional shares to existing shareholders. Shareholders can sell their shares to meet their liquidity needs. In addition, Bonus shares increase a company’s share capital but not its net assets.
Spotlight Stories
Profit-taking at Nigerian stock market, industrial stocks waned by 4.09%
Market sentiment was however positive, as there were 29 advancers and 9 decliners.
Nigerian stock market ended the week on a negative note as the All Share Index fell further by 0.94% to 34,250.74 points. Consequently, year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at 27.86% and N17.90 trillion respectively.
- A total volume of 796.0million units of shares, valued at N4.46billion exchanged hands in 4,810 deals. JAIZ BANK was the most traded shares by volume at 401.1million units, while ZENITHBANK topped by value at N1.08billion.
- Market sentiment was however positive, as there were 29 advancers and 9 decliners.
- The sectorial performance also improved as Banking, Insurance, Oil & Gas, and Consumer Goods advanced by 2.54%, 2.10%, 0.37%, 0.18% respectively. Conversely, the industrial index waned by -4.09%.
Top Gainers
- FBNH up 8.73% to close at N6.85
- VITAFOAM up 8.66% to close at N6.9
- GUINNESS up 5.92% to close at N17
- ZENITHBANK up 3.18% to close at N22.7
- GUARANTY up 1.70% to close at N32.9
Top Losers
- DANGCEM down 8.04% to close at N183
- NEIMETH down 5.98% to close at N2.2
- JBERGER down 4.62% to close at N17.55
- GLAXOSMITH down 2.99% to close at N6.5
- UNILEVER down 1.15% to close at N12.9
Outlook
Nigerian bourse ended the last trading session on a negative note. NSE30 stocks like Dangote Cement, Unilever dragged the Sub-Saharan based index lower as profit-taking was notable among blue-chip stocks.
- Selling pressures intensified on macros coming from Nigeria’s currency market, on recent economic macros facing an unusual level of FX scarcity, which kept significant pressure on Nigeria’s local currency.
- Nairametrics envisages you seek the advice of a certified financial advisor when choosing stocks to buy.
Market Views
Investors gain big on Airbnb, now worth over $100 billion
At its present trading valuation, Airbnb is more valuable than Uber, and leading hospitality giants Hilton and Marriott combined.
Global investors are cashing big time on the world’s biggest online vacation rental company, popularly referred to as Airbnb.
Following a remarkable comeback, the company’s share began trading on at its debut for $146 per share, more than double its initial public offer price and values the business at more than $100 billion.
The recent valuation of Airbnb represents a major leap, taking into account its previous valuation high of $31 billion in a 2017 financing round.
At its present trading valuation, Airbnb is more valuable than Uber, and more than two leading hospitality giants Hilton and Marriott combined.
What this means
The amazing surge seen in Airbnb’s stock price lately revealed the strong bias of global investors towards its business model and the latest signal in what’s shaping up to be a good week for the company.
- Airbnb, the biggest and most popular vacation online rental marketplace, known for disrupting the hospitality industry, is now listed on the Nasdaq, under the ticker symbol ‘ABNB’.
- Airbnb has become a household name amongst millennials and a growing middle-class population, as it has changed the hold big hotel businesses had on the accommodation industry, leading hotels to reform their business strategies.
- Airbnb is an online marketplace that allows individuals to let out their apartments or spare rooms to intended guests, at prices often lower than hotels.
- Airbnb makes a cut of 3% commission of every booking from those individuals listing their apartments on Airbnb’s platform, and between 6% and 12% from guests that book via its platform.
What you should know
Nairametrics, a few days ago, did an in-depth analysis on why it felt the company’s IPO might be worth your money.
Though, Airbnb’s seeming entry into the public market looks new, the business has built a consistent pathway of generating impressive revenue that it’s closest rivals (Bookings, Expedia) would turn green at.
- Last year alone, Airbnb’s gross bookings earnings of $38 billion were 35% that of Expedia and 39% of Booking Holdings Inc., and it kept the momentum fired up, that it closed it amazingly to 62% and 64%, respectively, when taking to account the recent year to date periodicity.
Stock Market
MTN Nigeria, Zenith Bank, Guinness, WAPCO tumble, investors lose N232 billion
The local bourse recorded 40 losers against 6 gainers to begin trading on the negative route.
The Nigerian bourse ended the fourth trading session on a negative note.
Consequently, the All-Share Index plunged by 1.27% to close at 34,577.26 points as against 35.021.26 recorded the previous trading session, while the market capitalization of equities dropped to N18.072trillion as market sentiment thread in the negative territory.
- A total volume of 553.9 million units of shares, valued at N6.63billion, exchanged hands in 6,441 deals. GUARANTY (-2.41%) finished the most traded shares by volume and value at 87.0million units and N2.82billion.
- Analyzing sector performances, losses were recorded across all sectors. The Banking index (-4.14%) recorded another loss for the week, as Tier one banking stocks continued to wane.
- Decline in MANSARD (-6.14%), AIICO (-5.41%), and NEM (-4.08%) dragged the Insurance index down by -3.72%. Accordingly, the Consumer Goods, Industrial, and Energy indexes followed to depreciate by 0.65%, 0.18%, and 0.08% respectively, on the back of price depreciation in GUINNESS (-9.83%), DANGSUGAR (-6.88%), WAPCO (-10.00%), and OANDO (-6.44%).
The local bourse recorded 40 losers against 6 gainers to begin trading on the negative route.
Top gainers
- OKOMUOIL up 10.00% to close at N88
- MBENEFIT up 9.09% to close at N0.24
- FTNCOCOA up 8.11% to close at N0.4
- GLAXOSMITH up 1.52% to close at N6.7
- UNILEVER up 0.38% to close at N13.05
Top Losers
- WAPCO drops 10.00% to close at N20.25
- GUINNESS drops 9.83% to close at N16.05
- DANGSUGAR drops 6.88% to close at N17.6
- ZENITHBANK drops 6.18% to close at N22
- MTNN drops 0.77% to close at N155
Outlook
Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Thursday closed on a bearish note following significant losses seen in NSE Stocks that include MTN Nigeria, Zenith Bank, Guinness, WAPCO.
- Nairametrics envisage cautious buying, amid prevailing circumstances in the Nigerian currency market, keeping investors a bit jittery.