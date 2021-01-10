Major shareholder splashes N4.95 billion on additional shares of Champions Breweries Plc

The Management of Champions Breweries Plc has disclosed that a major shareholder of the company, The Raysun Nigeria Limited, has purchased additional shares of the brewery company, worth N4.95 billion.

This disclosure is contained in a notification of share dealing by insiders, issued by the Company Secretary, Chief Tosan Atle Aiboni.

The Raysun Nigeria Limited purchased 1,903,609,538 ordinary shares on 7 January 2021 on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, at a price of N2.60 per share.

This puts the total consideration for the shares purchased by the major shareholder at N4,949,384,798.80

Why this matters

Dealings by insiders of listed companies are corporate actions to be disclosed, as required by the Nigerian Stock Exchange, which aids transparency.

The purchase of the shares by The Raysun Nigeria Limited cements the position of the company as a substantial shareholder of the company and shows its confidence in the long-term fundamental strength of the company in 2021 and beyond.

What you should know