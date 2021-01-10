Cutix Plc forecasts N148 million profit in Q4 2021

Cutix Plc has projected that in the fourth quarter of its financial year 2021, its revenue will double and profit will increase by 9% to N148 million.

These projections were made by the company in a recent earnings forecast issued by the Management, and signed by the Company’s CEO and CFO.

Key highlights of the earnings forecast for Q4 ended April 30, 2021

Revenue to increase to N1.66billion, 100% Q-o-Q.

Cost of Sales to increase to N1.16 billion, 70% Q-o-Q.

Distribution, Admin & Other expenses to increase to N232.89 million, 14%% Q-o-Q.

Other Income to remain unchanged at N2.50 million,

Finance Charges to increase slightly to N47.38 million, 3% Q-o-Q.

Operating income to increase to N227.83 million, 14% Q-o-Q.

Taxation is projected at N79.74 million.

While Profit attributable shareholders is projected at N148.10 million.

Bottom line

The earnings forecast was made on the ground that the Nigerian economy will continue improve, as the country recovers from the impact of COVID-19. In this regard, revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 will be slightly higher than the revenue projected in the third quarter of 2021.

However, the increase in the cost of sales driven by the input cost will pressure profitability to the tune of N148.10 million, which is 9% higher than the profit after tax made in the corresponding quarter of 2020.