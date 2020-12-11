Companies
Royal Exchange Plc forecasts N500.83 million PAT in Q1 2021
Royal Exchange has projected a 244% rise in its Profit After Tax for the first quarter of 2021.
Royal Exchange Plc has projected a rise in its Profit after Tax (PAT) to N500.83 million for the first quarter of 2021 (Q1, 2021), indicating a 244% increase from the figures recorded in Q3 2020.
This is according to the latest earnings forecast of the firm, signed by the Chief Financial Officer of the firm, Olalekan Jayeola, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market.
Key highlights of the earnings forecast of Q1 2021
- Pre-tax profit is projected at N736.5million, +244% Q-o-Q.
- Gross Written Premium is expected to hit N4.75 billion, +95% Q-o-Q.
- Net premium is projected to decline to N1.7 billion, -19.1% Q-o-Q.
- Fees and commission income is projected to decline to N141.2 million, -25% Q-o-Q.
- Investment income is projected to increase to N475.51 million, +3.3% Q-o-Q.
- Total underwriting expenses is projected to decline to N1.3 billion, -40.5% Q-o-Q.
- Total underwriting profit is projected to increase to N567.4 million, +299.4% Q-o-Q.
- Total operating expenses is projected to decline to N494.1 million, -5.7% Q-o-Q.
Key aLittlessumptions
In preparing the forecast, some assumptions were made including;
- The premium income budget for the year is zero based.
- Reinsurance is projected at 27% of Gross Written Premium.
- Fees and Commission income was forecasted at 11% of reinsurance expense.
- Claims expense of N514Million is estimated not to exceed 30% of Net Premium Income.
- Underwriting expenses of N685Million is forecasted not to exceed 40% of Net Premium Income.
- Management expenses of N479million are estimated not to exceed 30% of Net Premium Income.
- The Inflation rate was projected at 14% as the worst case scenario.
- The exchange rate of N385 to a dollar was assumed.
Nigerian firm, InfraCredit secures $27 million equity investment from InfraCo Africa
InfraCredit has successfully closed a $27 million equity investment from InfraCo Africa.
InfraCo Africa, a member of the Private Infrastructure Development Group has completed a $27 million equity investment into InfraCredit, a Nigerian-based specialized local currency infrastructure credit guarantee institution.
This corporate action was announced by Infracredit, through a verified Tweet, as seen by Nairametrics.
According to the tweet, the investment is aimed towards unlocking infrastructural finance in Nigeria, accelerating economic growth, and market development.
Nairametrics gathered that the investment made by InfraCo Africa through its dedicated investment vehicle makes it an equivalent shareholder alongside the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and Africa Finance Corporation (AFC).
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, the CEO of InfraCredit, Chinua Azubuike said:
- “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome InfraCo Africa as an equity investor and stakeholder of InfraCredit in pursuit of our mission and strategic growth. We believe this equity investment marks a significant milestone and inflection point for InfraCredit in unlocking more infrastructure investments that will stimulate economic growth and market development.”
What you should know
- InfraCredit, ‘AAA’ rated credit enhancement facility was established in 2017 by GuarantCo and the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) with the support of Private Infrastructure Development Group.
- Nairametrics gathered that, in lieu of the new equity investment by InfraCo Africa, InfraCredit total capital base (paid-in and callable capital) will increase to $173million ( c.N68.3 billion), translating to an aggregate guarantee issuing capacity of up to N342 billion (c. $865 million), based on its current maximum capital leverage ratio of up to 5x allowable by its rating agencies.
Why it matters
The investment will further promote confidence in credit standing of InfraCredit, enhancing its ability to continue to increase private sector financing for infrastructure projects in key sectors such as transport, logistics, renewable energy, agriculture and healthcare.
NEM Insurance Plc projects N1.71 billion PAT in Q1 2021
NEM Insurance Plc has projected a rise in its Profit After Tax (PAT) to N1.71 billion for Q1 2020.
NEM Insurance Plc has projected a rise in its Profit After Tax (PAT) to N1.71 billion for the first quarter of 2021 (Q1, 2021), indicating a 482% increase from the figure recorded in Q3 2020.
This is according to the latest earnings forecast of the firm, sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market today.
Key highlights of the earnings forecast for Q1 2021 are:
- Pre-tax profit is expected to rise to N2 billion, +479.8% Q-o-Q
- Gross written premium is expected to rise to N10.71 billion, +85.2% Q-o-Q
- Reinsurance expenses are expected to rise to N2.77 billion, +107.1% Q-o-Q.
- Net premium income is expected to rise to N6.84 billion, +122.1% Q-o-Q.
- Fees and commission received is expected to rise to N629.95 million, +132.9% Q-o-Q.
- Claims expenses are expected to rise to N2.58 billion, +15.4% Q-o-Q.
- Net underwriting income is expected to rise to N7.47 billion, +123% Q-o-Q.
- Investment income is expected to rise to N353.44 million, +42.5% Q-o-Q.
Others are;
- Income taxes is projected at N301.07 million,
- Total assets is projected at N33.46 billion
- Earning Per share is projected at N17.1.
Bottom line
A cursory look at the earnings forecast revealed growing optimism in the five major business categories of the firm – Motor, Marine, Fire, General Accident, and Oil and Gas.
The Motor segment lead in most income and expenses forecast, as it is expected to contribute the largest share in terms of projected net income and gross premium, generating the highest claims expenses.
Total Nigeria Plc projects N115.97 billion revenue in Q1 2021
Total Nigeria Plc has projected a rise in its revenue to N115.97 billion for the first quarter of 2021.
Key highlights of the earnings forecast for Q1 2021
- Pre-tax profit is expected to rise to N2.23 billion, +55% Q-o-Q.
- Profit after Tax is expected to rise to N1.5 billion, +45.1% Q-o-Q
- Cost of sales is expected to hit N103.57 billion, +184.8% Q-o-Q.
- Gross profit is expected to increase to N12.4 billion, +43.7% Q-o-Q.
- Other income is expected to rise to N811.8 million, +117.7% Q-o-Q.
- Selling and distribution cost is expected to rise to N2.6 billion, +253.8% Q-o-Q.
- Administrative expenses are expected to increase to N7.92 billion, +31% Q-o-Q.
- Operating profit is expected to rise to N2.7 billion, +35% Q-o-Q.
- Net finance costs is expected to decline to N471 million, -16.1% Q-o-Q, due to relatively higher projected finance costs for Q1 2021.
Bottom line
The optimistic outlook by the firm might be attributable to predictions by analysts and experts of an upward trend in oil prices by 2021.
For example, the U.S Energy Information Administration (EIA) had in its November Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) predicted an upward trajectory in oil prices by 2021, just as global oil demand rises. It expects Brent to average $47 per barrel, up from $44 per barrel.
In addition, growing optimism over the approval of an effective vaccine soon (most likely on or before Q1 2021) might trigger an announcement effect.