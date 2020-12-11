Royal Exchange Plc forecasts N500.83 million PAT in Q1 2021

Royal Exchange Plc has projected a rise in its Profit after Tax (PAT) to N500.83 million for the first quarter of 2021 (Q1, 2021), indicating a 244% increase from the figures recorded in Q3 2020.

This is according to the latest earnings forecast of the firm, signed by the Chief Financial Officer of the firm, Olalekan Jayeola, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market.

Key highlights of the earnings forecast of Q1 2021

Pre-tax profit is projected at N736.5million, +244% Q-o-Q.

Gross Written Premium is expected to hit N4.75 billion, +95% Q-o-Q.

Net premium is projected to decline to N1.7 billion, -19.1% Q-o-Q.

Fees and commission income is projected to decline to N141.2 million, -25% Q-o-Q.

Investment income is projected to increase to N475.51 million, +3.3% Q-o-Q.

Total underwriting expenses is projected to decline to N1.3 billion, -40.5% Q-o-Q.

Total underwriting profit is projected to increase to N567.4 million, +299.4% Q-o-Q.

Total operating expenses is projected to decline to N494.1 million, -5.7% Q-o-Q.

Key aLittlessumptions

In preparing the forecast, some assumptions were made including;