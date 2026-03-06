Meristem Stockbrokers has unveiled the upgraded version of its popular online trading and stockbroking platform, Meritrade 2.0, designed to foster greater capital market inclusion among young Nigerians.

The relaunch event took place at Meristem Securities Limited’s office in Lagos, marking the platform’s transformation into a simpler, more innovative tool for both beginners and seasoned investors.

Meritrade 2.0 aims to make stock trading more accessible by enabling users to easily track the stock market and execute trades from the comfort of their homes.

What they are saying

Saheed Bashir, the Managing Director of Meristem Stockbrokers, emphasized that Meritrade 2.0 is designed to simplify the trading process, catering specifically to Nigeria’s growing youth demographic.

He noted that although Nigeria has one of the highest rates of crypto adoption globally, this trend has not yet translated to the traditional capital market.

“The data we have is about 70% of the Nigerian population are youth. But that shift in demographics is not yet reflected in the capital market,” Bashir stated.

He highlighted the ease of transactions seen in the crypto space and how Meritrade aims to bring the same ease to Nigeria’s stock market.

“Meritrade is trying to make it easier for them to trade,” he added, pointing to the platform’s user-friendly features.

Backstory

Launched in 2014, Meritrade began as an online platform for buying and selling stocks through the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

As technology advanced and Nigeria’s youth population grew, the need for an upgraded platform became evident. Meritrade 2.0 is a response to these changes, providing a simplified, tech-savvy approach for today’s investors.

“Meritrade 1.0 was in 2014, and a lot has changed since then,” Bashir said, citing improvements in BVN registrations, internet penetration, AI adoption, and the growth of crypto trading.

Meritrade 2.0 is designed to meet the expectations of modern investors who are familiar with the seamless digital experience of crypto platforms.

More insights

Temitope Oludimu, Chief Operating Officer of Meristem Stockbrokers, mentioned that Meritrade 2.0 is perfectly timed with the expected listing of Dangote Refinery on the NGX this year.

She anticipates a surge in market activity, with the new platform offering a streamlined experience for those looking to engage in stock trading.

“We see a whole lot of Nigerians coming into the capital market when the refinery lists on the NGX. And on our user-friendly app, it’s just going to be one click to buy,” Oludimu explained.

Onyeka Alika, Group Head of Retail Business Development at Meristem Securities, discussed how Nigerians are increasingly choosing safer investment options, such as banking and consumer goods stocks, due to the stability these sectors offer.

“Nigerians are now getting to understand the market, and they know they are safer with banking stocks and consumer goods stocks. The health sector, too, is booming, with steady demand for products,” Alika noted.

What you should know

Meristem Stockbrokers has made significant strides in market share.

According to a recent Nairametrics rating, the company ranked 4th by transaction value in January 2026, executing trades worth N51.2 billion. This accounted for 5.92% of the total value executed by all stock brokers.

In January 2025, the broker executed N31.71 billion, reflecting growth in both value and volume, with Meristem facilitating 2.1 billion shares, or 6.77% of the total units traded.

With Meritrade 2.0, Meristem aims to continue its momentum, engaging Nigeria’s growing youth population and promoting greater financial literacy and participation in the capital market.